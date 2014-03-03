The 3D Cities of Google Earth

I’ve long said that one of my favorite features of Google Earth are the 3D buildings. Being able to explore new areas in full 3D is an amazing thing to be able to do.
Nearly two years ago, Google first unveiled their idea for 3D Imagery. Rather than showing individual, hand-modeled 3D buildings, Google would begin to convert cities to full 3D that was automatically generated. While the quality of individual buildings isn’t quite as sharp as hand-modeled buildings, the overall experience of the city and Google’s ability to rapidly roll out new cities makes this a superior way to handle 3D.
We try our best to mention when new cities are released in 3D, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of those milestones. Google typically doesn’t mention it when they roll out, and with hundreds of cities already in 3D we’re never quite sure if a city is “new” or if we simply failed to notice it previously.
We’ve found the best list of cities in 3D comes from Wikipedia, where anyone can edit their entry on the main Google Earth page. If you notice additional cities that feature 3D Imagery and aren’t yet on that list, edit the page and put them on there.
If you happen to notice a new 3D city that was just released, contact us and we may mention it on the site. Thanks!
About Mickey Mellen
Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.
Come on already! Anyone??
Warsaw in Poland
Best look in the US though, as it already has around 60% of all 3D cities, with California alone having more than any other single country in the world.
Hungary:
– Szombathely (released 2013.11.05)
– Dunaújváros (released 2014.02.06)
– Szeged (released 2014.02.06)
– Kecskemét (released 2014.02.06)
– Székesfehérvár (released 2014.02.06)
– Szolnok (released 2014.02.06)
¿Caracas?
Maybe we should ask Google to release a kml showing the outlines of all 3D areas.
Good idea … even better if Google published the KMZs of imagery updates reasonable soon after they happened – we are still waiting for an advance on 21 January.
Bucuresti, Romania
For some reason my small town of Dunlap Illinois it fully mapped in 3D
Why has google been more secret with their updates the last several years? Especially if it’s an North America?
Will there ever be updates to indoor street view or has that been scrapped? When searching for articles about interior street view the results are several years old.
Antwerp Belgium
Hi,
Where is option to see 3D map ?
when 3d will started in Africa
A few weeks ago, South Africa got its first 3D cities (the new kind).
https://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2015/05/google-rolling-3d-extraordinary-rate.html
Belgrade, Serbia?