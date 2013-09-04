Correcting map errors in Google Earth

We’ve been getting quite an influx of questions about how to correct map errors in Google Earth lately (address in the wrong location, point of interest is missing, etc), so I thought it’d be worth revisiting that.
To start, you don’t actually fix the errors in Google Earth; you fix them in Google Maps, and those corrections are synced into Google Earth over the course of a few weeks.
To suggest a correction, simply right-click on an area inside of Google Maps and choose “Report a problem”.
The following screen will pop-up and will walk you through the process:
I’ve suggested quite a few edits to my local area, and all have been accepted into Google Earth/Maps and helped make my town more accurate. I’ve updated street names, new roads, closed restaurants, etc. I’m a heavy user of the GPS navigation features on Google Maps for my Android phone, so having an accurate map is very important.
The “report a problem” feature is a great tool to help make Google products more accurate for everyone. To learn more about how this process works, you can visit this page in the Google Maps support system.
Adding a new place or business or using Map Maker requires a Google account, and not everyone wants to sign up after all the issues over data privacy. Whether signed in or not would have no bearing on the veracity of suggested corrections, so Google must want users to sign up for other reasons and they miss out on input from those who do not wish to sign up.
How do you do this in the new version of google maps? There is no response when you right-click the map. I miss the right-click functionality.
In the new version is not this option, but you can return to the classic version to do so.
It’s actually a great feature but Google is very slow responding or accepting our reports.
When they respond they often doesn’t correct mistakes in addesses, locations etc. I have once found a lot of mistakes in Denmark and reported them. They often wrote back they didn’t make a change because they can’t see the mistake.I had to write several timesbut with no luck.Months later then they obviously corrected the mistake.
An example was a firestation north of Copenhagen in Rudersdal I found at the city of Nordborg, about 350 km. away. They couldn’t see the mistake, but now they have.
I reported an error in Google Maps, and it was corrected, but only in Google Maps, not in Google Earth. Why?
Amended my location on Maps and it was effected on Earth within seconds….well done!!!
I would like searches for “Tain”, and “Tain, Highland” to go to the town, not the handful of farms 80 miles away. I’ve been trying to get Google Maps to change this for a long time, but have yet to find any way of making contact with anyone who will do it.
Google Mapmaker has been temporarily disabled due to abuse. When it is back online, then that would be the best way to resolve the issue.
I too have seen cases where google maps and google earth do not agree, what’s the deal?