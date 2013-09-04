Correcting map errors in Google Earth

We’ve been getting quite an influx of questions about how to correct map errors in Google Earth lately (address in the wrong location, point of interest is missing, etc), so I thought it’d be worth revisiting that.

To start, you don’t actually fix the errors in Google Earth; you fix them in Google Maps, and those corrections are synced into Google Earth over the course of a few weeks.

To suggest a correction, simply right-click on an area inside of Google Maps and choose “Report a problem”.

The following screen will pop-up and will walk you through the process:

I’ve suggested quite a few edits to my local area, and all have been accepted into Google Earth/Maps and helped make my town more accurate. I’ve updated street names, new roads, closed restaurants, etc. I’m a heavy user of the GPS navigation features on Google Maps for my Android phone, so having an accurate map is very important.

The “report a problem” feature is a great tool to help make Google products more accurate for everyone. To learn more about how this process works, you can visit this page in the Google Maps support system.

About Mickey Mellen Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.