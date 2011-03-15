Find out where the Street View cars are currently on the road

Google has just released a major update to their Street View site with a handful of great new features. Notice that this isn’t new imagery, but it’s still quite cool for a few reasons.
Along with greater detail about the various Street View vehicles and your privacy, they’ve added an oft-requested feature: where the cars are currently driving. People often ask when imagery for their city will be updated, and now we get a nice glimpse at the answer.
Beyond that, you can learn the details of how the imagery from cars gets converted to Street View or check out their gallery of locations, which includes some amazing views.
(via Google Lat Long blog)
Welcome information. Google should do more like this, for example to give background on GE layers.
Although it’s difficult to judge how much new SV imagery is being created in a country, it looks like we will be seeing Belgium for the first time, expansion of coverage in France, Italy and Spain, and updates (?) in Ireland and the UK. But significantly “no driving” in Germany – perhaps all those opaque privacy screens cost too much.
Is there a way to find out when the Google Street car will be back around to take more updated photos? Specifically I was looking for Austin TX for a client that renovated a hotel and would like this reflected.
You might need to contact one of the google certified photographers:
http://www.google.com/help/maps/businessphotos/get-started.html
Just wondered if the Google Car will go down Harper St, Tinonee, NSW? – i also noticed it hasn’t been though Tinonee in 4 years.
I’m starting to get some traction on my blog where users submit photos everytime they sight the google street view car. Hoping it will catch on: http://www.whereisthegooglecar.com/
The feature to show where street view cars are currently driving is no longer available. I had bookmarked the page that is in the above link and often checked it in the hope of finding that they would be updating my area after many years. But you now get directed to a general information page https://www.google.com/maps/streetview/understand/ Perhaps it was too difficult to keep it up to date with the current accurate information, but that’s a shame. I’d have thought it relatively easy to feed into the page automatically from whatever system they were using to manage the street view project. The previous owner of the property where I live requested it to be obscured and as they have no mechanism to request that is undone (or perhaps it isn’t non-destructive and can’t be) I’d really like to see the street view updated.
https://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2016/03/sri-lanka-gets-street-view.html
How often do you guys intend to revisit areas? I recently opened a new mechanic & repair workshop in Sydney Australia. As the building is a new building prospective customers cant find me on street view.
It depends the area, but you said you were in Australia, so it means the Google car is probably going to come soon…
