Find out where the Street View cars are currently on the road

March 15, 2011

Google has just released a major update to their Street View site with a handful of great new features. Notice that this isn’t new imagery, but it’s still quite cool for a few reasons.
Along with greater detail about the various Street View vehicles and your privacy, they’ve added an oft-requested feature: where the cars are currently driving. People often ask when imagery for their city will be updated, and now we get a nice glimpse at the answer.
Beyond that, you can learn the details of how the imagery from cars gets converted to Street View or check out their gallery of locations, which includes some amazing views.

gallery.jpg

(via Google Lat Long blog)

About Mickey Mellen

Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.

  1. Chris says:
    March 15, 2011 at 12:59 pm

    Welcome information. Google should do more like this, for example to give background on GE layers.
    Although it’s difficult to judge how much new SV imagery is being created in a country, it looks like we will be seeing Belgium for the first time, expansion of coverage in France, Italy and Spain, and updates (?) in Ireland and the UK. But significantly “no driving” in Germany – perhaps all those opaque privacy screens cost too much.

  2. Eric Bluhm says:
    November 30, 2012 at 4:18 pm

    Is there a way to find out when the Google Street car will be back around to take more updated photos? Specifically I was looking for Austin TX for a client that renovated a hotel and would like this reflected.

  3. Zoe says:
    March 8, 2014 at 7:48 pm

    Hi,
    Just wondered if the Google Car will go down Harper St, Tinonee, NSW? – i also noticed it hasn’t been though Tinonee in 4 years.

    Thanks

  4. Craig Tockman says:
    June 30, 2014 at 11:02 pm

    I’m starting to get some traction on my blog where users submit photos everytime they sight the google street view car. Hoping it will catch on: http://www.whereisthegooglecar.com/

  5. Linda frohock says:
    October 16, 2014 at 6:55 pm

    I saw it in Midwest City, Oklahoma on Thursday October 16th

  6. edward says:
    November 10, 2014 at 7:15 am

    when will it come though ashbourne derbishire uk

  7. Ethan says:
    November 10, 2014 at 8:39 pm

    when will it go down northwood in pearland tx

  8. Ridwan Wagiet says:
    December 20, 2014 at 2:27 am

    Hi Google Maps

    When will Cape Town and its suburbs be updated. Many changes occurred. I live in Wynberg, 17km from Cape Town and many changes occurred there as well.

    Is there also any way I can help.

    • flsf baptista says:
      April 14, 2016 at 10:18 am

      you can do this update!.. take photos of all places you wanted, using a variety of devices… that would links to a Google account, and will be able to do sharing to mapas at any smartphone or computer!
      . But mostly easy and convenient way, were from you mobile, just take a photo of the place of wish, and sharing strength away to maps, and Google update you placed photos!.. YEP Hoo, bingo, but set up your account Google maps settings to update your photos to show on map!!.

  9. larry says:
    January 6, 2015 at 10:35 am

    I saw one yesterday on westlake Av. In Atlanta, Ga.

  10. Milo says:
    February 27, 2015 at 12:32 pm

    Will there be a proper mapping and street view of Jamaica in all the regions?.

  11. Roger says:
    March 20, 2015 at 4:02 pm

    One went by my home southbound, yesterday afternoon. CR 1350 East, Howard County, Indiana

  12. pcbbmw says:
    April 1, 2015 at 8:30 am

    Google maps car made it to Spring Break 2015. Panama City Beach Florida. Party on, but stay safe while you’re here.

    • Harley says:
      April 3, 2015 at 1:10 pm

      It went through Coral Gables, FL yesterday. Right by the airport. Saw it when we were driving to the airport at 1230pm.

  13. shawn says:
    April 14, 2015 at 2:05 am

    When will I see this in michigan?

  14. artemus says:
    April 16, 2015 at 4:29 pm

    just saw it driving south on las vegas blvd past bellagio

  15. Jen says:
    June 18, 2015 at 8:30 am

    June 8 & 9 West Warwick/ Coventry RI at about 10 to 11 am both days.

  16. Job says:
    June 29, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    June 29th around 2:30 pm at 215 E. Main Street, Clinton, CT

  17. RG says:
    August 11, 2015 at 6:23 pm

    Saw it passing the Wayne Township Fire Training center in Indianapolis today. Hope it will go to Westfield and shoot pics of the Grand Park. How long does it take new pics (taken today for example) to show up?

  18. Myrna Berry says:
    August 12, 2015 at 12:32 am

    Why would the google car video my street 4 times in the past 5 years? My street doesn’t change…..same houses for over 15 years.

  19. Thais Santos says:
    August 28, 2015 at 12:21 pm

    I have JUST seen one at Moore Ave, Baltimore, MD. I want to know when the photos will be updated so I can see myself scandalously waiving.

  20. Daishawn Ellerbe says:
    September 19, 2015 at 5:37 pm

    I saw one in providence yesterday

  21. Russ says:
    October 13, 2015 at 1:35 pm

    Street View car in Westlake, Ohio on October 12, 2015

  22. paslanmaz su deposu says:
    October 14, 2015 at 5:48 am

    Thanks for all information

  23. Mel says:
    October 19, 2015 at 1:36 pm

    When are you going to update your stree views images there are new roads in my area

  24. Devrol Catli Waugh says:
    November 14, 2015 at 1:21 am

    When will Google Vehicles come to Jamaica, W.I. or any of the Caribbean Islands? You guys did countries in South America but missed us.

  25. Richard Baylis says:
    November 20, 2015 at 7:04 am

    The feature to show where street view cars are currently driving is no longer available. I had bookmarked the page that is in the above link and often checked it in the hope of finding that they would be updating my area after many years. But you now get directed to a general information page https://www.google.com/maps/streetview/understand/ Perhaps it was too difficult to keep it up to date with the current accurate information, but that’s a shame. I’d have thought it relatively easy to feed into the page automatically from whatever system they were using to manage the street view project. The previous owner of the property where I live requested it to be obscured and as they have no mechanism to request that is undone (or perhaps it isn’t non-destructive and can’t be) I’d really like to see the street view updated.

  26. George says:
    January 21, 2016 at 6:41 am

    When will I see this in Denver?

  27. Tabatha says:
    January 23, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    The Google Maps Car was in Charlottesville, VA on January 21,2016

  28. Sam F says:
    February 6, 2016 at 4:29 pm

    Saw it in my street, Stirling North South Australia on December 2014 when working in garden. Waved as car drove past and now on street view.

  29. Suleman Adeyemi says:
    March 2, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    Shall we see Google str car in Share, kwara state, Nigeria?

  30. abacus says:
    March 5, 2016 at 12:48 am

    Hope they change the oil often on that poor little google car.

  31. Braveenan says:
    March 25, 2016 at 8:32 am

    Hi Google maps
    When will you come Sri Lanka¿¿¿¿¿¿

  32. Ians says:
    April 13, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Hi there, I reside in the West Indies and request assistance in being knowing how to go about getting hired by Google to produce road images (street views) of the islands of the West Indies.

  33. Daishawn Ellerbe says:
    May 2, 2016 at 10:52 am

    The street view car should come to providence again in June.

  34. John says:
    May 3, 2016 at 2:39 pm

    Hi Google…when will you take some photos of my street showing houses and gardens, not the Baron wasteland that it was last time you filmed. Holly Crescent, Sacriston, Durham, Uk. The grassy areas are now pretty houses.

  35. Simon Mckinney says:
    May 11, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    How often do you guys intend to revisit areas? I recently opened a new mechanic & repair workshop in Sydney Australia. As the building is a new building prospective customers cant find me on street view.

    • Moe says:
      May 23, 2016 at 1:40 pm

      It depends the area, but you said you were in Australia, so it means the Google car is probably going to come soon…

  36. mary nortcliff says:
    May 31, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    Is google earth finished as no new pictures since 2012

    • karl bub says:
      June 6, 2016 at 9:08 am

      saw a camera truck in the philippines on the island of Bohol as it drove through san miguel. Around 1st June 2016, not excact.

  37. Tim says:
    October 21, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    Just passed a Google Mapping car today on Highway 96 just outside of Appleton, Wisconsin.

  38. Marshall says:
    June 27, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Just saw it in Farnborough Hampshire in England. It was in a car park

