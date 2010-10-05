New Google Earth Imagery – October 5

As pointed out by GEB reader ‘wroman”, Google has just pushed out some new imagery!
As is usually the case, you can use Google Maps to determine for sure whether or not a specific area is fresh. This new imagery isn’t in Google Maps yet, so you can compare Earth vs. Maps to see what’s new; the fresh imagery is already in Google Earth, but the old imagery is still in Google Maps. If you compare the two side-by-side and they’re not identical, that means that you’ve found a freshly updated area in Google Earth!
[UPDATED — 6-October, 7:21am EST]
- Argentina: San Miguel de Tucuman — thanks ‘Federico’
- Cameroon: Various places — thanks ‘Munden’
- China: Various areas — thanks ‘David’ and ‘maggern’
- Congo Republic: Near Lubumbashi — thanks ‘hhgygy’
- India: Mumbai — thanks ‘Munden’
- Kosovo: Northeastern areas, around Besiane — thanks ‘Edi’
- Russia: West-Smolensk and Tyumen region — thanks ‘andrew’ and ‘hhgygy’
- Serbia: Southern areas — thanks ‘Ed’
- United States: Connecticut (Waterbury), Pennsylvania (Allentown area)
- Venezuela: Various areas — thanks ‘wroman’
If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know!
Russia, Tyumen region, Yalutorovsk
Google always posts their imagery updates in the Lat Long blog, and you can get the AOIs to refresh in their KML:
http://mw1.google.com/mw-earth-vectordb/Imagery_Updates/latest_update.kml
Northeastern Kosovo (area around Besianë) & Southern Serbia (April 4, 2010).
I see two new narrow strips SE and SW of Lubumbashi, Congo Republic so there may be more around the place
Big new image West-Smolensk, Russia
To the previous post: The site of the Katyn massacre being in the focus, I guess
Updated satellite imagery google in the Ural Federal District
http://45f.ru/?post=2703
Chelyabinsk Region:
1 and 2. One shot to the south and a small image Miassa between Miass and Chelyabinsk.
3 and 4. Two shots to the north of Chrysostom along the border with Bashkortostan
5. Small, but a clear shot between Kyshtym and Ozersky.
Sverdlovsk region:
1. A small picture in the north of Lower Salda.
2,3,4. A large area in the south-west of Krasnoturyinsk.
Tyumen region:
~ 8. The huge territory east of Tyumen – about eight different images.
Well, finally a satellite image Yalutorovsk.
Kurgan Region:
Nothing, except that randomly climbed with pictures of the Tyumen region.
Khanty-Mansiysk (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug “Ugra”)
1. In the north-west, not far from the villages and the Soviet Komsomol
2 and 3. To the east of Nizhnevartovsk.
4,5,6. Near Surgut in the west and southwest.
Yamal (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District – Yamal)
1. At 40 kilometers to the north (across the river) from Salekhard.
KMZ: http://sasgis.ru/forum/download/file.php?id=1901
Most of southern China, including Guizhou and Hunan.
New imagery in China also encompassing rural Chongqing, extending west into Sichuan.
San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina.
Can you PLEASE update imagery for the rest of CT? people are getting sick of the old imagery.
Indonesia: Part of Jabodetabek (Depok, imagery dated 4 Nov 2009) and Eastern Bali (imagery dated 3 April 2010)
or some area that I don’t know to be updated now or off from my eye
Two I mentioned earlier in email:
India: Mumbai
Cameroon: Various .. two dark strips running west-east that are just north of Bamenda. There’s also a very dark strip running north-south over to the west of Bamenda that’s new.
Yawn. Google Earth imagery updates are hardly newsworthy anymore unless of exceptional quality or resolution.
Northern Albania (towns of Pukë, Fushë-Arrëz, Kukës and the areas around them).
Southern Montenegro (town of Plav and the area around it).
Paul van Dinther – updates not newsworthy?
They are when you are still waiting for the first medium/high res coverage of any quality like parts of Scotland. Or after several years for some decent,high res coverage like London, i.e. not grainy and deeply shadowed,.
We know even Google can’t get perfection everywhere, but many GEB readers in many parts of the world wait for news of improved images.
Now as the official update KML is out, one can see that this was a really huuuge update all around the world!
São Paulo has been updated with worst quality imagery. I don’t see the point of this kind of “update”.
I always look forward to seeing where the image updates are!
Argentina: West area of Cordoba city.
Google Earth imagery updates are hardly newsworthy anymore unless of exceptional quality or resolution!
