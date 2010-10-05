New Google Earth Imagery – October 5

As pointed out by GEB reader ‘wroman”, Google has just pushed out some new imagery!



Argentina: San Miguel de Tucuman — thanks ‘Federico’

San Miguel de Tucuman — thanks 'Federico'

Cameroon: Various places — thanks 'Munden'

Various places — thanks 'Munden'

China: Various areas — thanks 'David' and 'maggern'

Various areas — thanks 'David' and 'maggern'

Congo Republic: Near Lubumbashi — thanks 'hhgygy'

Near Lubumbashi — thanks 'hhgygy'

India: Mumbai — thanks 'Munden'

Mumbai — thanks 'Munden'

Kosovo: Northeastern areas, around Besiane — thanks 'Edi'

Northeastern areas, around Besiane — thanks 'Edi'

Russia: West-Smolensk and Tyumen region — thanks 'andrew' and 'hhgygy'

West-Smolensk and Tyumen region — thanks 'andrew' and 'hhgygy'

Serbia: Southern areas — thanks 'Ed'

Southern areas — thanks 'Ed'

United States: Connecticut (Waterbury), Pennsylvania (Allentown area)

Connecticut (Waterbury), Pennsylvania (Allentown area)

Venezuela: Various areas — thanks 'wroman'

As is usually the case,. This new imagery isn’t in Google Maps yet, so you can compare Earth vs. Maps to see what’s new; the fresh imagery is already in Google Earth, but the old imagery is still in Google Maps. If you compare the two side-by-side and they’re not identical, that means that you’ve found a freshly updated area in Google Earth![UPDATED — 6-October, 7:21am EST]

If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know!

