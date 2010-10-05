New Google Earth Imagery – October 5

October 5, 2010

As pointed out by GEB reader ‘wroman”, Google has just pushed out some new imagery!

allentown.jpg

As is usually the case, you can use Google Maps to determine for sure whether or not a specific area is fresh. This new imagery isn’t in Google Maps yet, so you can compare Earth vs. Maps to see what’s new; the fresh imagery is already in Google Earth, but the old imagery is still in Google Maps. If you compare the two side-by-side and they’re not identical, that means that you’ve found a freshly updated area in Google Earth!
[UPDATED — 6-October, 7:21am EST]

  • Argentina: San Miguel de Tucuman — thanks ‘Federico’
  • Cameroon: Various places — thanks ‘Munden’
  • China: Various areas — thanks ‘David’ and ‘maggern’
  • Congo Republic: Near Lubumbashi — thanks ‘hhgygy’
  • India: Mumbai — thanks ‘Munden’
  • Kosovo: Northeastern areas, around Besiane — thanks ‘Edi’
  • Russia: West-Smolensk and Tyumen region — thanks ‘andrew’ and ‘hhgygy’
  • Serbia: Southern areas — thanks ‘Ed’
  • United States: Connecticut (Waterbury), Pennsylvania (Allentown area)
  • Venezuela: Various areas — thanks ‘wroman’

If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know!

Comments

  1. andrew wagin says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:14 am

    Russia, Tyumen region, Yalutorovsk

    Reply
  2. Lucas says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:14 am

    Google always posts their imagery updates in the Lat Long blog, and you can get the AOIs to refresh in their KML:
    http://mw1.google.com/mw-earth-vectordb/Imagery_Updates/latest_update.kml

    Reply
  3. Edi says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:20 am

    Northeastern Kosovo (area around Besianë) & Southern Serbia (April 4, 2010).

    Reply
  4. hhgygy says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:21 am

    I see two new narrow strips SE and SW of Lubumbashi, Congo Republic so there may be more around the place

    Reply
  5. hhgygy says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:28 am

    Big new image West-Smolensk, Russia

    Reply
  6. hhgygy says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:30 am

    To the previous post: The site of the Katyn massacre being in the focus, I guess

    Reply
  7. andrew wagin says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:56 am

    Updated satellite imagery google in the Ural Federal District
    http://45f.ru/?post=2703
    Chelyabinsk Region:
    1 and 2. One shot to the south and a small image Miassa between Miass and Chelyabinsk.
    3 and 4. Two shots to the north of Chrysostom along the border with Bashkortostan
    5. Small, but a clear shot between Kyshtym and Ozersky.
    Sverdlovsk region:
    1. A small picture in the north of Lower Salda.
    2,3,4. A large area in the south-west of Krasnoturyinsk.
    Tyumen region:
    ~ 8. The huge territory east of Tyumen – about eight different images.
    Well, finally a satellite image Yalutorovsk.
    Kurgan Region:
    Nothing, except that randomly climbed with pictures of the Tyumen region.
    Khanty-Mansiysk (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug “Ugra”)
    1. In the north-west, not far from the villages and the Soviet Komsomol
    2 and 3. To the east of Nizhnevartovsk.
    4,5,6. Near Surgut in the west and southwest.
    Yamal (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District – Yamal)
    1. At 40 kilometers to the north (across the river) from Salekhard.

    Reply
  8. hex says:
    October 5, 2010 at 11:31 am

    KMZ: http://sasgis.ru/forum/download/file.php?id=1901

    Reply
  9. maggern says:
    October 5, 2010 at 11:53 am

    Most of southern China, including Guizhou and Hunan.

    Reply
  10. maggern says:
    October 5, 2010 at 11:55 am

    New imagery in China also encompassing rural Chongqing, extending west into Sichuan.

    Reply
  11. Federico says:
    October 5, 2010 at 2:07 pm

    San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina.

    Reply
  12. jjh says:
    October 5, 2010 at 3:18 pm

    Can you PLEASE update imagery for the rest of CT? people are getting sick of the old imagery.

    Reply
  13. okasbali says:
    October 5, 2010 at 6:24 pm

    Indonesia: Part of Jabodetabek (Depok, imagery dated 4 Nov 2009) and Eastern Bali (imagery dated 3 April 2010)
    or some area that I don’t know to be updated now or off from my eye

    Reply
  14. Munden says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:05 pm

    Two I mentioned earlier in email:
    India: Mumbai
    Cameroon: Various .. two dark strips running west-east that are just north of Bamenda. There’s also a very dark strip running north-south over to the west of Bamenda that’s new.

    Reply
  15. Paul van Dinther says:
    October 5, 2010 at 10:50 pm

    Yawn. Google Earth imagery updates are hardly newsworthy anymore unless of exceptional quality or resolution.

    Reply
  16. Edi says:
    October 6, 2010 at 5:48 am

    Northern Albania (towns of Pukë, Fushë-Arrëz, Kukës and the areas around them).
    Southern Montenegro (town of Plav and the area around it).

    Reply
  17. Chris says:
    October 6, 2010 at 9:10 am

    Paul van Dinther – updates not newsworthy?
    They are when you are still waiting for the first medium/high res coverage of any quality like parts of Scotland. Or after several years for some decent,high res coverage like London, i.e. not grainy and deeply shadowed,.
    We know even Google can’t get perfection everywhere, but many GEB readers in many parts of the world wait for news of improved images.

    Reply
  18. E.M.Kofler says:
    October 6, 2010 at 4:14 pm

    Now as the official update KML is out, one can see that this was a really huuuge update all around the world!

    Reply
  19. Tiago says:
    October 7, 2010 at 8:09 am

    São Paulo has been updated with worst quality imagery. I don’t see the point of this kind of “update”.

    Reply
  20. Tony says:
    October 7, 2010 at 10:57 am

    I always look forward to seeing where the image updates are!

    Reply
  21. Javier Luque says:
    October 13, 2010 at 10:27 am

    Argentina: West area of Cordoba city.

    Reply
  22. Elsa Ofis Mobilya (@elsaofismobilya) says:
    December 25, 2015 at 9:23 am

    Google Earth imagery updates are hardly newsworthy anymore unless of exceptional quality or resolution!

    Reply
  23. Elto Desukane says:
    June 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Where to find the New Google Maps Imagery now?

    Reply

