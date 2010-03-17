Searching for gold in Google Earth

If you ever like to pan for gold, a new tool might be able to help you out. Using a U.S. Department of Interior database, Gold Maps Online has created a variety of KML files to help highlight areas where gold is currently being found.



This map can be viewed as a near real-time look at America’s active gold deposits. It’s near real-time because gold mining claim holders are required to pay annual fees to maintain ownership. They wouldn’t do that if they weren’t finding gold on the property. This is a map of where prospectors are finding gold in 2010.

From their site:

The maps aren’t free, but you have a few good options. You can try a free sample map to see what it looks like. If you’d like another state, simply contact them and mention GEB and they’ll give it to you for free!

These maps are quite well done and could be rather valuable if you happen to be planning a search for gold.

About Mickey Mellen Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.