Searching for gold in Google Earth

March 17, 2010

If you ever like to pan for gold, a new tool might be able to help you out. Using a U.S. Department of Interior database, Gold Maps Online has created a variety of KML files to help highlight areas where gold is currently being found.

gold-in-google-earth.jpg

From their site:

This map can be viewed as a near real-time look at America’s active gold deposits. It’s near real-time because gold mining claim holders are required to pay annual fees to maintain ownership. They wouldn’t do that if they weren’t finding gold on the property. This is a map of where prospectors are finding gold in 2010.

The maps aren’t free, but you have a few good options. You can try a free sample map to see what it looks like. If you’d like another state, simply contact them and mention GEB and they’ll give it to you for free!
These maps are quite well done and could be rather valuable if you happen to be planning a search for gold.

About Mickey Mellen

Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.

Filed Under: Environment 16 Comments


Comments

  1. Midwestmining.net Gold sucker/hand dredges says:
    July 24, 2010 at 12:05 pm

    Hey, This is some great information. I like to hunt for gold with my gold suckr/hand dredge. I like to work cracks in the bedrock. I will be checking into this with google earth.
    Thanks for the great post!!
    Jeff

    Reply
  2. Daniel the Gold Prospecting Guy says:
    July 28, 2010 at 5:13 am

    Here’s a useful comment I found on a gold prospecting forum about these gold maps:
    “The status of claims (active or inactive) can change in a day’s time. Unless they are going to put out a brand new map every day and send it to you for one price, you are wasting your money.
    Wherever you go, go to the BLM office. And, just so you know – GeoCommunicator is often wrong, also, because it is not updated every day.
    You need to know where you are going (claimed and unclaimed) ON THE DAY you go there. And, also, just because something is unclaimed, doesn’t mean its clear for you to go on. You also have to make sure the area has not had restrictions put on it, like mineral withdrawals, or whatever.”

    Reply
  3. Don the Gold Rush Guy says:
    October 14, 2010 at 3:03 am

    Wow, that’s a great tool for gold hunt. Till now, these gold planning maps reveal 378,890 active gold claims and 181,134 abandoned gold claims. All are located on public lands spread across twelve western states. I guess the best way to see where gold is being found is to look at a map of active gold mine claims.

    Reply
  4. ProspectorJess says:
    November 29, 2011 at 4:11 pm

    Great review, you may also be interested in another set of gold map data that can be used. USGS records of gold mines and previous placer gold discoveries are available. These go beyond the dept of interior gold claim data mentioned. I have some more info on this method at the Hunting4Gold site.

    Reply
  5. gasim says:
    December 6, 2011 at 6:21 am

    I like to search for gold in sudan ( red sea hills) can you help I want that with google earth

    Reply
  6. Mining Claims says:
    July 23, 2012 at 7:40 pm

    gasim,
    this tool is only useful for US gold claims. I don’t think there’s anything like this available for red sea hills gold claims.

    Reply
  7. John says:
    March 23, 2014 at 4:46 am

    This is so exciting! I can’t believe I have never heard of this before. This should help me heaps when I finally buy the Garrett ATX.

    Reply
  8. Cherry says:
    November 30, 2014 at 10:42 pm

    I find this information interesting. I am from Philippines in Mindanao. Do you have gold map data here?

    Reply
  9. Raymond Edward says:
    January 16, 2015 at 10:47 pm

    I’m interested too and I live in Papua New Guinea. Its in the Pacific and during the world war II, is there any gold left behind. Can you create a maps for Popondetta Town. It is a beatle field in 1942.

    Reply
  10. juniebert says:
    January 22, 2015 at 11:58 am

    so amazing i hope have a philippine map also god blees amirica

    Reply
  11. juniebert says:
    January 22, 2015 at 2:30 pm

    i love this if have map here in the philippines

    Reply
  12. Boomer D. says:
    July 1, 2015 at 8:09 pm

    Wow, technology is fascinating. there’s so much opportunity these days. I’m right there with you, John. As soon as I get my gold detector, I’m totally using this tech.

    Reply
  13. khansala says:
    December 28, 2015 at 7:45 am

    hi my friend in my countery i find some photos take in satlight map
    it is totel looking red. i want show photo and help me what is that

    Reply
  14. mohsen says:
    June 27, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Hi, Please help me find gold for training
    thank you very much
    mohsenjk63@gmail.com

    Reply
  15. jay says:
    August 21, 2016 at 8:42 pm

    hey sir good day, I found lot of Japanese treasure sign in our backyard while I,m digging about 3 feet. can someone help me for those who are a treasure hunter’s? please message me. thank you

    Reply
  16. Joffrey says:
    March 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Sir good day ,ifound lot of japanase treasure sign in our may area her in mindanao can someone to help me .thanks to help me to

    Reply

Leave a Reply