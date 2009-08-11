Planes For Google Earth Flight Simulator

August 11, 2009

Google Earth Community Member ‘Amir B’ has posted some excellent plane add-ons for the Google Earth Flight Simulator! His clever concept allows you to place animating planes into the 3D view while flying the flight simulator. Turning propellors, smoke from jets, awesome realism. It’s really cool! It definitely makes it fun again to fly around in Google Earth. Below I mention tips on how to load and use the planes. But first, here’s a video demonstration of what several of his planes look like in action:


Amir’s post includes a Zip file with 5 different planes. He gives instructions in his post on how to download, install, and use the planes. Or, you can download and try just one of the planes right here: BF 109 . Once you load a plane you should see it appear in the middle of your screen in Google Earth:

  • Animation – Turn on the animation by selecting the “Play” button on the time slider. Adjust the animation speed by clicking on the wrench icon in the upper right of the time slider pane and then adjusting the slider.

  • Enter Flight Simulator – In GE, select “Tools->Enter Flight Simulator” and choose either the F-16 or the SR22 (slower) plane for simulation mode. Then select “Start Flight”.

  • Flight Simulator Tips – Read the GEB flight simulator tips post if you’re new to flying in Google Earth. Here is a link to the keyboard shortcuts.

Amir has done a great job implementing this cool add-on to Google Earth’s Flight Simulator! Footnote: Amir is also the leader of a an Iranian Alternative Rock band called Mirage Town.
Comments

  1. enrique says:
    August 16, 2009 at 9:13 am

    I cant download the planes correctly! A big x comes up on googlearth after dpwnloading the zip help!

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 17, 2009 at 2:14 pm

    I had the same problem, but the post of Amir B has been edited as I’ve checked it now and the KML files have been changed to KMZ, so you can easily open each KMZ anywhere with just 1 click.

    Reply
  3. S.W.A.T. says:
    August 20, 2009 at 5:48 am

    pls say how to install planes for google !!!

    Reply
  4. supreme says:
    September 27, 2009 at 8:30 pm

    tested in ubuntu linux, google earth 5, it worked 🙂

    Reply
  5. Richard Carrillo says:
    November 10, 2009 at 9:56 pm

    speed and mobility for each type of plane would be nice. specially for the jet. like to be able to cut corners at top speed with ease. this is awesome. so, is this like a real flight simulator as if you were to fly a plane?

    Reply
  6. Richard Carrillo says:
    November 10, 2009 at 9:57 pm

    Also, for some reason the planes would not load up on the mac computer, but the flight simulator would with just arrows and all that stuff..

    Reply
  7. Scott says:
    November 18, 2009 at 7:39 pm

    Anyone know how to playback a canned flight path without having to fly the flight simulator “live”? In other words can the airplane model be driven to follow a specific flight path, with changing bank angle, pitch angle, etc?

    Reply
  8. Ewan says:
    January 13, 2010 at 3:04 pm

    how do you get the other planes?

    Reply
  9. MR.spock says:
    January 18, 2010 at 10:55 am

    in flight, zoom in as much as you can into the ocean, and youll be under water like a submarine

    Reply
  10. 757 says:
    February 18, 2010 at 1:24 pm

    This download has put a big red x on my google earth screen!Anyone Know what to do

    Reply
  11. Andy says:
    February 21, 2010 at 2:13 am

    It’s trying to display the image of the aircraft. You need to be online for that to happen, or the link is no longer valid.

    Reply
  12. matt marino says:
    February 26, 2010 at 10:14 am

    i can only get the first plane in your vid and how do you make the airplane not be on the screen?

    Reply
  13. krisna says:
    March 2, 2010 at 4:09 am

    my google earth in mac can’t open some of the file I download here.

    Reply
  14. bob says:
    March 15, 2010 at 6:40 pm

    when i downloaded it it worked but how can i delete it when i exited flight sim. it was still there

    Reply
  15. Harry says:
    March 16, 2010 at 2:48 pm

    I think this is great and a job well done. I would love to see a few more planes.. perhaps the Cessna 182 or the Sopwith Camel tail dragger that are in MS FS.
    Can you tell me if there are any other plans available or if any one is working on adding more?
    I was also thinking that a .wav sound file could be added to the prop video to include a looping airplane engine sound. There are many available. I used one from MS FS, but it would be nice to include it in the animation.

    Reply
  16. Andy says:
    March 17, 2010 at 6:58 am

    If you can get an image of the aircraft from behind or a tail mounted camera view you can do it. I use some of the aircraft from Redbull air race from when they are flying into the start line.
    With a screen capture you just need to crop the aircraft with the scissor tool available in most graphic editors then give it a transparent background.
    Use KML ScreenOverlay Maker to create a KML file to display in GE.

    Reply
  17. Harry says:
    March 25, 2010 at 5:02 pm

    Andy…
    I have a nice .jpg of a Cirrus S22 from behind that I think would be a good addition. The problem is, I don’t know how to cut it out, give it a transparent background and create a KML file. Can you help?

    Reply
  18. Andy says:
    March 26, 2010 at 4:04 am

    Harry,
    I’m afraid it’s a matter of reading the help for the graphic program that you use. I used “The GIMP” which is GPU licenced freeware. I think I posted a how to in one of the Flight Sim threads here probably last year. Will have a look for it, maybe there’s a search, so have a hunt around.

    Reply
  19. Andy says:
    March 26, 2010 at 4:23 am

    Harry,
    Here’s how from my post in the F16 thread.
    First you need to give the image a transparent background. This is how using freeware The Gimp. Other graphic editors should be fine too but I don’t know their commands.
    Menu Command/Action
    Tools Scissor Select. Click points around the outside of the object joining back to the first point. You can add additional points along the outline or drag into position. Click anywhere in the object to select.
    Edit Copy Visible.
    Edit Paste As – New Image.
    File Save. Enter filename with .png extension. De-select Save Background when the dialogue appears and save.
    Next use KML ScreenOverlay Maker to create a KML file that will display your image in GE. Just select the image file, give the overlay a name as it will appear in the GE sidebar menu, the image size, where you want it positioned, it’s size or fraction of the original, and save.
    That’s it.
    http://freegeographytools.com/2007/the-kml-screen-overlay-maker-utility

    Reply
  20. nathan says:
    March 27, 2010 at 4:19 am

    how do you keep the prop going without it stopping
    how do you download the other planes

    Reply
  21. Kevin says:
    March 27, 2010 at 6:42 am

    To Andy & Harry,
    Pay attention to the video or download the files and play with the aircrafts through the instructions provided:
    http://bbs.keyhole.com/ubb/ubbthreads.php?ubb=showflat&Number=1247949
    And you will see that it’s not an ordinary static Image Overlay wich doesn’t move; but instead it’s like animated gif images that makes the aircraft parts to move(rotors, smoke, lights…) and that makes it amazing and fun.
    I think it’s related to some coding stuff in the files because puting an animated image directly in GE is impossible, so we all have to say well done and great job for this Amir Badamchi.

    Reply
  22. Bas says:
    March 27, 2010 at 7:51 am

    Can someone help me to UNinstall the planes?
    Thank you.

    Reply
  23. Andy says:
    March 27, 2010 at 9:04 pm

    Thanks Kevin,
    Yes, mine are only static but I get around that by displaying a transparent disc behind the aircraft using the layer cmd to depict a moving prop.
    Bas,
    Press CTRL-ALT-B to bring up the side panel menu then uncheck or right click on the entry and select delete.

    Reply
  24. Harry says:
    March 28, 2010 at 3:01 pm

    Andy…
    Thanks for the tips. The GIMP graphic editor is fabulous and the GE screen overlay tool is very easy to use, especially with the link to the GE executable.
    I have spent some time editing with GIMP and have learned a lot by trial-and-error. I have an edited .kml file for the SR22, but I am not that happy with the viewpoint and I am waiting to hear from Cirrus Aircraft to see if they have a better picture that I can use. I would also like to add a .wav sound file, but will most likely not have animation. I will keep you posted.
    Thanks Again!

    Reply
  25. Andy says:
    March 30, 2010 at 5:10 am

    The trouble I found is that most aircraft images on the web are side on but you can display them out to one side as though flying in formation when viewed from the cockpit.
    I also zoomed into the cockpit view via the kml to get the view you get in FS. Mainly just the HUD with the F16 and moved the instruments into the graticule. With the SR22 I have the main readouts in the GPS/map window. It was a while ago and I lost them since due to a crash so must get around to redoing them one day.
    You should be able to play the sounds outside of GE with your media player as a work around. With the F16 I get by with just my laptop fan 🙂

    Reply
  26. Harry says:
    March 30, 2010 at 3:07 pm

    Andy…
    I received an excellent image from Cirrus Aircraft and have put it into GE. I think it looks very good. I made a large and small overlay.
    Can I send you a copy of the KML filse so that you can check it out. I would need your e-mail. I’m not sure how the file structure works. The KML properties dialog indicates the file is 500 bytes, but the size “on disk” is 4100 bytes. I also don’t know how to share the KML files with the community, if that would be appropriate. I would also Like to give credit to the Cirrus Aircraft sales person that provided the image, if possible.
    Sorry for all the questions!
    Harry

    Reply
  27. Andy says:
    March 31, 2010 at 10:12 pm

    Harry, to share your KML you need to upload it to the web then post a link here so anyone interested can find it. The GE Forum is probably a good place, where you would have downloaded Gerardo’s F16 or the SR22 Cockpit KML’s. You probably won’t be able to start a thread as a new member but you should be able to post it in his like I did.
    If the image you are using is on the web you use a KML file linking to the image. If it’s an image you have on your computer you need to save the KML as a KMZ which will package the image along with the file, I think.
    Check Gerardo’s F16 KML for the TAG to include a credit.
    It’s a while since I have done any of this, I just follow Frank’s Blog these days, so I’m a little rusty on exactly what I did and I don’t have backups of most of what I made.

    Reply
  28. nathan says:
    April 1, 2010 at 2:52 am

    how do you fly the helicopter/osprey

    Reply
  29. Bas says:
    April 10, 2010 at 7:24 am

    Thank you, Andy,
    But the plane is still not gone. Can you help me?
    Thank you.

    Reply
  30. Andy says:
    April 11, 2010 at 3:11 am

    Sorry Bas, I don’t have those ones so can’t help if what I suggested didn’t work.
    Maybe there is an uninstall for that package through Windows Control Panel.

    Reply
  31. Bas says:
    May 7, 2010 at 12:56 pm

    the plane is gone, thank you Andy!

    Reply
  32. Jim says:
    May 11, 2010 at 1:24 am

    Andy, would you please tell us how did you remove the airplane because I’ve found that so many other people have this problem including me but I’ve no idea how to do this, so I’ll be glad if you tell me the complete instructions regarding to this.

    Reply
  33. bobalil says:
    June 1, 2010 at 4:56 am

    Andy
    As Jim May 11.
    Clicked on the BF 109 on GEB and it was presented. Subsequently noticed that HUD has no numbers so, for instance, no altitude is indicated! No method of restoring numbers or removing the BF 109. Tried erasing Earth and new download but the BF 109 remains in place.
    Using Mac PowerBook G$ OS X 10.5.8.which also presents problems as GEFS instructions only cover for Mac Keyboard.

    Reply
  34. Mike says:
    June 1, 2010 at 5:15 pm

    When you first start Google Earth there is a list on the left of the currently active kmz files. If there is a bf109 displayed over the earth, there will be a checkmark beside the plane’s name in the list. Just uncheck it to remove the plane from view.

    Reply
  35. bobalil says:
    June 2, 2010 at 4:34 am

    Hi, Apologies for contact yesterday re not being able to remove the BF 109. Didn’t have the side panel open so hadn’t noticed the addition to the lists of items which can be switched on and off.
    HUD without numbers:- They came back “on” but went “off” only to restore a couple of seconds after the plane came to a halt on the ground. No idea what is switching the feature but, when absent, makes it difficult to head in the desired direction and adjust altitude and speed, particularly on landing approach.
    Getting more skilled at control of the aircraft via Mac PowerBook G4 keyboard – USB wireless mouse is a big help as via keyboard &/or pad ailerons are virtually uncontrollable – (C key still allows drift).
    Able to land anywhere as long as the “impact” is controlled enough – aircraft follows gradient when on the ground. Taxiing
    no problem.
    Difficult to spot distant destination features like airports without a visible atlas. From “the air” almost all airfields are virtually invisible.
    Cockpit display would be more realistic but feature obstructs visibility when trying to land with other FS.

    Reply
  36. Aman says:
    July 2, 2010 at 1:25 pm

    I downloaded a plane and i wanted to remove it to download another one. How do I do this??

    Reply
  37. will says:
    July 18, 2010 at 1:23 pm

    ok i downloaded the bf 106 and i cant remove it give me a hint on it

    Reply
  38. ACSBehemothHellcat says:
    July 21, 2010 at 6:54 pm

    You have to extract all the files from the zip folder and use the ones in the new folder. One problem I’ve encountered: when I enter the simulator the animator stops.

    Reply
  40. ACSBehemothHellcat says:
    July 27, 2010 at 8:14 am

    I figured out how to fix that too. Select the “Loop animation” button in the Date & Time options (wrench button)

    Reply
  41. ACSBehemothHellcat says:
    July 27, 2010 at 9:47 am

    How do you do the helicopter when the flight simulator is facing down? That means you’re going down.

    Reply
  42. ACSBehemothHellcat says:
    July 30, 2010 at 1:51 am

    I have put the Boeing 747 kmz on the Google Earth Hacks site

    Reply
  43. JRFERNADEZ says:
    August 1, 2010 at 10:21 pm

    Awesome!

    Reply
  44. ACSBehemothHellcat says:
    August 10, 2010 at 12:33 am

    Now our next project should be something like a Bombardier CRJ-700 or a Boeing 787

    Reply
  45. Alex says:
    August 16, 2010 at 9:41 pm

    Well I feel stupid. How do you get the plane from the demo to go away?

    Reply
  46. Alex says:
    August 16, 2010 at 9:57 pm

    NVM figured it out.

    Reply
  47. alexus says:
    November 24, 2010 at 8:35 pm

    how do i even get to play the game? what address do i put in? all i want to do is play the game!!

    Reply
  48. jayjay says:
    December 20, 2010 at 7:12 am

    chek this out there is a cockpit veiws for google earth go on goole earth hacks/cokpit veiws

    Reply
  49. Keith says:
    January 28, 2011 at 3:21 pm

    How Do I Share the KML?

    Reply
  50. Bob says:
    March 5, 2011 at 3:18 pm

    How do i get to there? Whats the adress?

    Reply
  51. Ganter says:
    April 8, 2011 at 6:36 pm

    I cannot download properly. Pls can u help me?

    Reply
  52. Geoseff says:
    April 30, 2011 at 4:32 pm

    Whenever I try to use the Boeing 747 and all aircraft they don’t work.Can you please help me?

    Reply
  53. Howard says:
    July 22, 2011 at 1:35 am

    please help. I love airplanes and how do I get more airplanes for Google Earth Simulator?

    Reply
  54. Mohammad says:
    January 17, 2012 at 6:46 am

    plz answer,,, idownloaded an aircraft from long ago but how to remove it plz do not ignore

    Reply
  55. Matthew says:
    April 10, 2012 at 1:33 am

    how do u remove the planes?

    Reply
  56. João Paulo says:
    April 26, 2012 at 8:04 pm

    Hí, google earth. I love your software.
    Now I am wishing to install a airplane in my google earth. I want to fly in the flihgt simulator within a cockpit, for example, of a boing 747. How I do that? Can you teach me step by step?

    Reply
  57. Dark Penguin says:
    June 9, 2015 at 12:38 am

    I want to remove a plane from view, but I can’t find the kmz file for it in the sidebar. I think it’s the “Original” version of the Hornet (if not, it’s the one with the “Iberia” colors.) I assume the custom kmz is supposed to be somewhere in the “Layers” hierarchy; but where should i be looking for it? Or is there some setting in GE that I need to change, in order for the plane’s kmz to appear in the list?

    I tried to run the custom plane in GE Pro only, but it now appears in the middle of the screen in both the Pro and standard versions of GE.

    Reply
  58. Dark Penguin says:
    June 9, 2015 at 12:40 am

    ETA, I just found it; it’s under “Places”, not layers. The plane is now gone.

    Reply
  59. Dieter says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:00 am

    I can’t get the BF 109 big out of Google Earth. Uninstalled 3 time no avail the BF 109 is there. Any idea?

    Reply

