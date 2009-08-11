Planes For Google Earth Flight Simulator

Google Earth Community Member ‘Amir B’ has posted some excellent plane add-ons for the Google Earth Flight Simulator! His clever concept allows you to place animating planes into the 3D view while flying the flight simulator. Turning propellors, smoke from jets, awesome realism. It’s really cool! It definitely makes it fun again to fly around in Google Earth. Below I mention tips on how to load and use the planes. But first, here’s a video demonstration of what several of his planes look like in action:



Animation – Turn on the animation by selecting the “Play” button on the time slider. Adjust the animation speed by clicking on the wrench icon in the upper right of the time slider pane and then adjusting the slider.

Enter Flight Simulator – In GE, select “Tools->Enter Flight Simulator” and choose either the F-16 or the SR22 (slower) plane for simulation mode. Then select “Start Flight”.

Flight Simulator Tips – Read the GEB flight simulator tips post if you’re new to flying in Google Earth. Here is a link to the keyboard shortcuts.

Amir’s post includes a Zip file with 5 different planes. He gives instructions in his post on how to download, install, and use the planes. Or, you can download and try just one of the planes right here: BF 109 . Once you load a plane you should see it appear in the middle of your screen in Google Earth:

Amir has done a great job implementing this cool add-on to Google Earth’s Flight Simulator! Footnote: Amir is also the leader of a an Iranian Alternative Rock band called Mirage Town.

