Titanic Wreck in 3D in Google Earth 5

Last week when Google launched Google Earth 5, the world not only got 3D undersea terrain, and an ocean surface. According to GEB reader Daniel P. some undersea wrecks are sitting in 3D on the sea bottom. For example, you can see the wreck of the Titanic (as many know, it broke into two main parts). You have to turn on the “3D Buildings” layer folder to see the wreck. Also available is the wreck of the Bismark (48°10′N 16°12′W).
It will be interesting to see the ocean floor populated with many wrecks, and maybe even roughly modeled coral reefs. Thanks for the tip Daniel!
By the way, sorry for the low number of posts. I’ve just finished sailing a boat down to Miami and will be attending the boat show there this weekend. I’ll have intermitten connections to the Internet for the next week. But, I hope to do some catchup posts soon. I need to get a satellite Internet connection!
About Frank Taylor
Frank Taylor started the Google Earth Blog in July, 2005 shortly after Google Earth was released. He worked in 3D computer graphics and VR for many years and was very impressed with this exciting product. Frank completed a 5.5 year circumnavigation of the earth by sailboat in June 2015 which you can read about at Tahina Expedition.
As you are circumnavigating, you should definitively give a try to a Pringle-box wifi antenna ! You could get wifi networks from > 2miles from the coast !
try searching for kaaba,mecca..
i’m wondering why the mosque looks so bright??
too bright & white..
is it google intended to do so to respect the muslim privacy??
Hi Frank,
One of the big annoyances of the Google Earth Community is misplaced placemarks. Over the years
this phenomanon has put up moderators with an almost inhumane workload and GIS professionals doubt the quality of amateur geo-information precicely because of this.
Checking out your placemark about the Titanic (that leads to the model by ‘Google’ in the SketchUp 3d warehouse) I discovered that (the same?) Google suggests two other locations of the remains of the Titanic, within a distance of respectively 23 and 45 kilometers of your mark. (see image).
The first is marked with the little shipwreck icon of the layer “Ocean>>shipwrecks”, whos
source appears toe be shipwreckcentral.com
(http://shipwreckcentral.com/vessel_detail.php?rid=117)
The other is marked with the icon of the Google Earth’s layer “Ocean>>Explore the ocean”, whos source appears toe be National Geographic
(http://magma.nationalgeographic.com/ngexplorer/0411/articles/mainarticle.html)
A clue to what the facts really are can be found at the website of (the local organisation): The
Gulf of Maine Research Institute:
“Eventually Bob Ballard released the coordinates of the Titanic’s location. He recorded her coordinates as, stern section sits on ocean floor at 41 43’35” N, 49o56’54” W, boilers at 41 43’32” N, 49 56’49” W, bow at 41 43’57” N, 49 56’49” W.”
(http://www.gma.org/space1/titanic.html)
If GMRI got it right than most amateurs (?) in good old Google Earth Community (Layers>>Galery>>Google Earth Community) appear do a beter job than some professionals . . .
Dieter van Werkum
(image: http://i197.photobucket.com/albums/aa245/icrandenbroek/GoogleEarth/titanicsallovertheplace.jpg )
I having some diffulcuties of seeing the wreck, may somebody help me?
Can anyone get this to work with the google earth app on the iPad?
Nope I can’t find the titanic location anywhere on google earth it’s so frustrating