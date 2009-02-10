Titanic Wreck in 3D in Google Earth 5

Last week when Google launched Google Earth 5, the world not only got 3D undersea terrain, and an ocean surface. According to GEB reader Daniel P. some undersea wrecks are sitting in 3D on the sea bottom. For example, you can see the wreck of the Titanic (as many know, it broke into two main parts). You have to turn on the “3D Buildings” layer folder to see the wreck. Also available is the wreck of the Bismark (48°10′N 16°12′W).



It will be interesting to see the ocean floor populated with many wrecks, and maybe even roughly modeled coral reefs. Thanks for the tip Daniel!By the way, sorry for the low number of posts. I’ve just finished sailing a boat down to Miami and will be attending the boat show there this weekend. I’ll have intermitten connections to the Internet for the next week. But, I hope to do some catchup posts soon. I need to get a satellite Internet connection!