Protesting high speed rail with Google Earth

We recently came across this story about someone in the UK who decided to protest a planned high speed rail line that will go past his house by writing a message in his back yard. The high speed rail line is named HS2.



He got the ‘2’ back to front by mistake.

Download this KML file to find the above location in Google Earth.

Although his protest has not stopped the line yet, construction on that part of the line is not scheduled to start until 2026. The official map for the HS2 line does not even include that section. We did, however, find it on the map on the Wikipedia page.

As we have seen in the past rude messages or drawings are not that uncommon in Google Earth.

