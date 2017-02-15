Google Earth VR wins a Lumiere Award

Google Earth VR was awarded the Century Award for VR in service of environmental enrichment.

The Lumiere Awards (not to be confused with the Lumières Award (French film) or the Lumiere Awards (photography) ) are granted by the Advanced Imaging Society and recognise outstanding achievement in cutting edge content and technology.

Google Earth VR is only available for HTC Vive so I haven’t had a chance to try it out. However, Frank has tried it and was very impressed.

