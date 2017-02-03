Google Earth imagery update

Google has recently updated the ‘historical layer’, this time including the southern hemisphere which we previously noted had been missed in the last update. Unfortunately, due to the recent demise of the Google Earth plugin/API we are unable to create a map of the updates. However, we can still track down some interesting sights where the imagery was captured as part of DigitalGlobe’s FirstLook program.
Google has also pushed out a large number of new 3D areas.
Crater?
There is some imagery on the east coast of India dated December 3rd, 2016, which was captured in response to cyclone NADA-16 which made landfall in late November. Although it does look wetter than usual, it is a naturally we region with a lot of lakes and flooded fields and we didn’t find any flooded houses. We did, however, come across the circular feature below:
Do any of our readers know whether this is an impact crater or some other geological phenomenon?
Indonesian Earthquake
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Aceh province, Indonesia, in on December 7th, 2016. There is quite a lot of DigitalGlobe imagery of the region from December and January. According to Wikipedia 104 people were killed and over 1000 injured. Although it was reported that 686 structures were either destroyed or damaged, we were not able to positively identify any in the imagery as it is not very high resolution.
Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
There is some black and white imagery of Sydney harbour relating to the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race which took place on December 26th, 2016. As far as we can tell, the actual race was not captured in the imagery.
To see the above locations in Google Earth download this KML file.
If you come across any interesting sights in the imagery do let us know in the comments.
About Timothy Whitehead
Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.
Leave a Reply