February 10/11, 2017 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and Comet

There will be a penumbral lunar eclipse this weekend on February 10 or 11 depending on which part of the world you live in.

For studying eclipses, we used to recommend a site called ‘HeyWhatsThat’ but it used the Google Earth API/plugin which was discontinued last month. Another site by Xavier M. Jubier that offers KMZ files relating to eclipses appears to be no longer being maintained and it does not include a KMZ for this weekends lunar eclipse.



The eclipse will be visible from much parts of the world. Image from Wikimedia.

If any of our readers knows of a site that offers eclipse details that can be viewed with Google Earth, please let us know in the comments.

The site timeanddate.com has 2D maps of the eclipse and if you enter your location it can give you exact local times for when to see it.

The community telescope organization Slooh will be broadcasting the eclipse live on thier site. As far as we can tell it will be publicly available without having to become a member.

Coinciding with the eclipse is the closest approach of green comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková. Read more about it here.

There will also be a partial solar eclipse on February 26, visible in parts of South America and Southern Africa

