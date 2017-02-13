Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Google Earth

Each year we celebrate Valentine’s Day by having a look at either heart shaped objects or romantic messages in Google Earth. Last year we had a look at heart shaped islands around the world.

This year we are looking at some heart shapes formed in very different ways.



A heart shaped fish trap on Cimei island in Penghu County, Taiwan. See ground level photos here.

We came across this story about a British farmer that created a heart shaped meadow in memory of his wife. It was apparently first spotted by balloon rather than with Google Earth. It would appear that the farmer planted the trees around 1999:

And by 2014 we can see they have grown considerably but are not yet as high as the previously existing trees in the area:

And finally we have a building in Melbourne, Australia, which has a heart shaped roof:

To find the above locations in Google Earth, download this KML file .

