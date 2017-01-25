Radar layer dropped from Google Earth

Thank you to GEB reader Jonah for letting us know that Google appears to have quietly dropped the ‘radar’ layer from the weather layers. This is in addition to the “Conditions and Forecast” and “Ocean Observations” layers which were dropped last October, having been broken for quite some time.

Google has added a short comment to the announcement page for the previous layers on the Google Maps help forum:

Update (2017-01-18): We’ve also removed the “Radar” layer as our third-party data feed has broken as well.”

So all that is left in the weather layers now is the ‘Clouds’ layer.



We noticed this interesting triangle-shaped storm in the South Atlantic

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.