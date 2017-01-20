New Google Earth Version 7.1.8.3036

Thank you to GEB reader André for letting us know that Google has just updated Google Earth to version 7.1.8.3036. It is a minor bugfix update but does indicate Google’s continued dedication to Google Earth.
The main thing you will notice is a slightly more modern look to the menus and other interface features. The placemark list, for example now has ‘twisties’ instead of plus/minus symbols.
One of the notable bug fixes is the Feedback option in Windows (found under
Help->Send Feedback). Hopefully this means they are going to be more active in listening to suggestions and bug reports.
An interesting addition is a couple of buttons to make it easier to add images to placemarks:
Official release notes
What’s New In Google Earth 7.1.8.3036 (from the release announcement).
Bugs Fixed
- Various security issues
- Some files missing from saved KMZs
- Crash in View in Maps if user logged in
- License-related problems with Earth Pro
- Incorrectly-localized user interface elements
- Settings/Preferences dialog unexpected behavior
- Windows: View in Maps frozen
- Windows: Feedback tool broken
- Windows: program hangs when saving search results
- Windows: installer doesn’t clean up files
- Mac: crash running on OS X 10.6
- Mac: installer conflicts between different Earth variants
- Linux (Debian): search crash
- Linux: installer not installing needed libraries
- Linux: spurious network warning messages
- Linux: crash viewing Moon landmarks
Changes
- Image picker for placemark editing
- Remove Earth Pro “upsell” links
- Browser Plugin (bundled and standalone) discontinued
- High-detail terrain enabled by default
- Windows: Qt application library upgraded
- Linux: Earth Pro now available
- Linux: installers now signed
Known Issues
- Tour guide, overlays sometimes overlap Startup Tips, About dialogs
- Windows (7): Installer drawing issues
- Linux: Earth Pro: Movie Maker, some GPS features not available
- Linux: Earth Pro: Import dialogs sometimes slow/laggy
