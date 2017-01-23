Google Earth Easter Egg

The latest version of Google Earth that was released last week contains a nice Easter Egg hidden in the ‘about’ window.

To see this easter egg, open the ‘about’ window and right click the Google Earth logo rapidly about five times.

Maybe Google can consider making it context sensitive so you see a different one depending on what part of the earth you are viewing?

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.