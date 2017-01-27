“The Floating Piers” in Google Earth

“The Floating Piers”was an artwork by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude on Lake Iseo, Italy, from June 18 to July 3, 2016. It is now visible in Google Earth.



The imagery on the left is older and shows the project still under construction.



We can see people crossing the walkway and others queuing.

See the official artists website here. One of the artists Jeanne-Claude, died, aged 74, on November 18, 2009. According to Wikipedia the artists began conceptualising the project in 1970.

Although the artists have created a number of large scale art works since the 1960’s, the majority of them do not appear in Google Earth as there is not much imagery from that time period. However, we did find one other artwork, “The Gates” in Central Park, New York in 2005:

To find the above locations in Google Earth, download this KML file .

