Panoramio photos not showing in Google Earth

[UPDATE 7-December-2016: The Panoramio Photos Layer is working again. A temporary one day issue.]
Thank you to GEB readers Frank, Manuel, Jim and Gabriel for letting us know that the Panoramio photos are not displaying in Google Earth. The layer and placeholder icons are there but when you click on them the images do not display.
In October Google did announce that it was shutting down Panoramio in favour of Google Street View. The announcement said that as of November 4th, 2016, new signups and uploads would be stopped. However, they indicated that users had until November, 2017 to download their photos and optionally transfer them to Street View. We assumed that this meant that they would keep the API that Google Earth uses running until November 2017. It would seem that that may not be the case.
If Google has shut down the Panoramio API it would be a great pity, as many parts of the world have almost no Street View photos whereas, Panoramio has near global coverage. We have recently been experimenting with capturing photos for Street View and the process is not well thought out and it seems to be impossible to put the captured photos in the correct place when Street View misplaces them. It makes logical sense for Google to only have one 360 degree photo service but they really need to improve the Street View offering as far as user contributions are concerned before completely shutting down Panoramio.
The loss of Panoramio photos in Google Earth is only one of several similar changes. In October two of the Google Earth weather layers were dropped. Recently we also noticed that the Earthquake layer is not updating correctly.
I agree and would find it a great pity if Panoramio Pictures are not visible any more from now. I also heavily use the combination of GE and Panoramio and built on the date Nov 2017.
Hope that it is only a temporary error.
Is anyone from Google reading this blog, can they comment on it please?
my questions to Google
– are Panoramio Pictures in GE already switched off for good now or will they be online – if yes until when.
– will there be a new photo layer for GE, what are the plans
What a horrible mistake.
I’ve always hated the bloat, misplaced photos, and simple bad photos that have always been a part of Panoramio on Google Earth, but it provided an essential service of showing how things appear in person.
Street view is no substitute, as coverage isn’t good and most things I look for aren’t on a street…
The value of Panoramio far outweighed the minor annoyances that accompanied it, and Google has no real alternative to replace it. Sad day.
I discovered that images were not showing for the first time yesterday, but this is the first site I have found where the issue is discussed. I’ve been using Google Earth for many years, and until now had never been aware of the mechanism by which user contributed images were displayed. They have always just been there.
I find it incredible that Google should think it reasonable to simply dump the work that millions(?) of users have put into creating this valuable resource without investing any effort in providing an automatic mechanism for transferring the images to a new home.
What staggering arrogance!
It is a huge mistake for google earth ,that the photos cannot be open any longer. The value of google earth for countries in underdevoleped countries in Africa and Asia is equal zero , as street views like in USA will never be made there ,as it brings no profit for google.;But these countries have valuable countryside and there are shown in the photos of panoramoi,which cannot be open any longer
Great parts of the world have lost their face.
Dieter Goebel Germany
is there a alternative for google Earth. Maybe Google needs a break from being considered the best
Panaramio pictures are a great investigative tool. There are so many places where street view is unavailable! I was trying to recreate the news-checking techniques in the video below but was stalled when it came to looking at the pictures. I wonder how many future searches will be hindered? It sure would be nice to still be able to load pictures onto Google Maps or Earth in some easy way.
You can’t replace great landscape photography in panoramio by an idiot driving a car for streetview. I guess this is google 2.0 – the evil google.
I too noticed this 24 hours ago.
I so agree so much with Timothy & all the posters of comments in response to the post.
I rely on the combination of Streetview, Google imagery & Panoramio.
I would like for Google to tell me exactly how a poster of Panoramio images (images which now go back many years & is now a valuable resource of historical imagery), can repost these images to Google+ if they are now deceased. Answer they can’t & if Google don’t have an automated process to transfer these valuable images they will simply be lost & that’s a huge shame. In my humble opinion Google simply have not thought this through sufficiently. Is anyone at Google listening?
Anyone know of an email address I can send the above specific complaint to Google?
Ewan
22:10 all panoramio pics are back again. don´t know why.
This is really sad. I use those photos to plan trips in backcountry and wilderness, where there are no street views (or streets).
This is terrible.
Panoramio is much more than just a ‘street view’. So many fantastic scenes from far away from any ‘street’. I can’t find any substitute or application to match the experience of google earth with user photos. Years of exploring and photo posting to share with the world…all gone.
Sad day they offer suitable substitute to boot. Shame on Google
I noticed it yesterday as well. I love to “travel” via Google Earth and the images, plus I very much enjoy the images which were taken in the very remote places (where Streetview will never go). I hope Google Earth can at least restore the images that were already in place.
What a tremendous loss. Many a vacation of mine was planned using the pictures posted by others in Panoramio over the years, and as recently as two months ago. It was as fun planning the trips as it was to take them. Streetview isn’t a replacement for Panoramio and simply doesn’t have pictures of most the off grid places I look to visit on GE. Must all good things must come to an end? Shame, but this almost makes GE not worth visiting at all now…
Wonder if server costs and their maintenance drove the decision to remove these pictures and the need for storage?
I agree with Ewan in that if we could send a e-mail complaint to GE, I would voice my concern.
I did this years ago after GE removed the golf course layer…and then it returned…though likely not because of my e-mail alone! I don’t remember where I lodged the complaint though.
For me, the whole point of Google Earth was the photos. It was a way to explore places we were going, and places we would never see ourselves. It made the world smaller in a unique and special way. Panoramio and the links to Earth do not belong to Google Earth alone. We, the users, built this.
To destroy what so many have built is irresponsible, cruel and destructive.
Heartbroken,
Carol
i like to look @ photos while researching my travels to see if the place would be of interest to me to investigate further & visit in due course. street view doesn’t apply to the best scenes the world can offer. google earth should never have stopped the panoramio application. huge mistake…huge
At the Moment (7. Dec) panoramio Pictures in Google Earth show again.
UPDATE
I checked again at 6:37pm and photos appear to be back up and running for now.
I’ve also been noticing this the last few days, and did catch the message that they would be discontinuing Panoramio some weeks ago. I’m on GE right now and as of 7:12pm CST they are not displaying. Panoramio photos have always been about the biggest/most important feature to me since only so much can be gleaned about a place by viewing satellite photos and looking at street views. I always thought of Panoramio photos as a way to virtually travel, now suddenly GE seems lifeless and the only thing similar is the ‘tour guide’ which is more akin to watch pre-programmed TV. Or perhaps more accurately, having someone dictate where you will vacation.
I would be interested in signing a petition to bring it back (or similar alternative – automated transferring, as some here say) at some point if one should spring up. They say users will have the option of transferring their photos to whatever service, but how many people are going to do that? I’d be shocked if it were anywhere *remotely* close to 10%. It’s like burning down a library with all the books inside because it’s decided there’s no more room in the budget for building maintenance/property tax or whatever.
What a shame! Tsk-tsk…
maybe some mercy guesture…google turns into a global dealer without serious competion…
Bing stopped updating its satellite images. So we have to swallow every move of google.
They ignore vital areas (e.g. Syria) in updates and slowly turn down service (e.g. the marking of updating areas). One day we are left with google maps….
I, like others, see that the Panoramio layer is functioning again. But for how long, and how can this unique ‘gallery’ be saved for open access on-line?
It seems, however, that the KML of ALL Panoramio photos – far too many in popular places but very helpful in remoter places, and the obvious base of any future access to the ‘gallery – no longer opens through previously published links.
In support of the views expressed by other GEB readers I repeat my comments first made in October
“A highly retrograde move. The layer did need significant editing and thinning where icons cluster like a pox in popular tourist areas, but there will be a huge loss of information in places away from streets – have a look for example at the photos along national walking trails or of tens of thousands of beautiful historic buildings – and obviously as the post says in a highly discriminatory way where there is no Street View, say virtually the whole of Africa.
Panoramio photos also open to many stunning individual photographers’ galleries, often themed or covering rarely visited parts of Earth. It would be good to have news of whether these collections would still be accessible through maps.
One can only conclude that the layer is going because the lack of direct monetisation is being given higher priority than the overall quality and ultimate commercial value of the product.”
Nothing has really changed.
I agree with all that was said in the comments. (I also just noticed that Panormaio is working again on GE and when you click on the photo is does take you to its Panoramio webpage).
I have spent the past year looking at different places within my home country, Libya, and I cannot emphasis enough how valuable Panoramio has been. I could see places and identify them as I remember them from the ground and this is something that, in my opinion, Street View could never achieve. Along, with the historical satellite imagery, Panoramio images has been the only real reason I use Google Earth over the preferred web-accessible Google Maps.
Has anyone read/heard anything from Google about what (if anything) they will possibly do with the huge inventory of Panoramio images they have compiled? Some sort of web-access to these images would be highly beneficial, but as I understand from the comments that that would have to be done through the users themselves (which is something I don’t imagine the majority of users are aware of and/or are willing to do).
I believe that ownership of the images remains with the contributors so Google cannot automatically move them to Street View as I am sure they would wish to do. It is unfortunately up to the owners to do the transfer, and many owners are no longer active or have lost access to their accounts etc or are unwilling to move to Street View. We will have to wait and see, but we will almost certainly loose a large proportion of the images.
When Google decided to end GE and send our photos to Maps and/or Google Photos I decided it was time for me to pull the plug on GE. I don’t want my photos on Maps, G Photos, or G+. Therefore, I deleted my Panoramio account which automatically delted the 275 photos I had placed. Photos were taken in the back country of Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Nepal, as well as many other places across the earth. Very few of my photos were taken near a road so Street View cannot capture what I captured. The locations where I had my photos are still shown on GE as the little blue square but when an attempt is made to open them, the frame is blank and the author’s name (mine) is now missing. That is just as I had wanted. I think eventually GE will even eliminate the blue square for missing photos.
Google really messed up by killing Panoramio. I’m sure it was a financial decision because we were all using it for free. Google probably spent a lot of $$ each year to keep it going and couldn’t recoup their losses.
OK guys. I am glad in a way that those photos disappeared for a few days, as it clearly got a whole bunch of like minded people together on this page! I am absolutely shattered at the idea of Panoramio photos no longer being available on GE. I, like many of you, use the satellite imagery, 3D terrain AND most importantly the wealth of user submitted geo-referenced imagery…to plan trips, explore the globe and bring the globe to life with my kids, and even for work to inspect sites before I go out or even to de-necessitate the need to go out!!!
So, instead of just submitting another complaint about Google taking over a service and running it into the ground….. I want to ask this group WHAT can we do to protect it’s extinction! Here some simplistic suggestions, happy to be corrected, embellished, shot down in flames or applauded, i don;t mind.. but the temporary loss of those images on GE over the past few days has me absolutely determined to find SOME WAY or SOME ONE to help solve this problem!
* find funds (even crowd source, philanthropic??) to, at a bare minimum, ARCHIVE the entire panoramio database online (even in it’s current form without new user input, or the community aspect) so that the images can remain alive for generations to come, and even maintain the link to Google Earth (my main fear of loss!)
* have someone convince the ghosts at google to hand over the panoramio service to open source management?? What have they got to lose, they bought it, ran it into the ground and are about to dump it (at a complete loss?????) . No idea fo the emchanics behind this idea but it makes sense to me at least!
* Find another organisation with a kind heart (not for profit!??)to BUY it from Google before it ends up on the scrap heap
* Convince Google to maintain the archive themselves>?>??
* Find another service that has the free-range georeferencing facility to replace panoramio photos layer on Google Earth (and even better, have that service transfer the existing database of images across lol)
Man, i dunno… i just really, really, really dread the idea of this being lost to time. I know how much people love it, how much of a community there was on panoramio (i’ve got friends all over the world, some i even visit!), how much time people have invested in collating the imagery etc. My name even precedes me in wilderness circles in my own part of the world.. i had someone recently say… oh you’re ‘so and so’ who posts all those photos of places I’d like to go.
I even jsut tweeted Eduardo Manchón to step up again, even another petition? i don;t know! Couldn;t find a link for Joaquín Cuenca 🙁 Ahhh so sad.
GE with panoramio has been my favourite hobby for a decade now. I really want to find some way to keep it alive! So,…. over to all of you people, wiser, smarter and richer than me… HELP! lol
It’s good to read proactive thoughts on keeping the whole Panoramio archive together and accessible. Let’s hope this gains momentum.
However, it may be that the greatest challenge would be to gain permission from owners to ‘migrate’ the photographs as a whole.
In discussion on the Google Maps Help Forum in 2014 the following statements appear
“The photos in Panaramio are owned by the people who take them, not Google. They have individual copyrights.”
“To use, copy, print, or download a photo from Panoramio, you must get explicit permission from the photographer. To contact a photographer to ask for permission, add a comment to the photo or use the Private messaging feature. The owner of the photo will receive an email with your comment and can contact you back.”
So a top priority would be to devise an acceptable systematic approach to copying as much of the archive as possible to a new home to complement the photo by photo approach.
I’m sorry to chime in yet again but…….. my goodness. I’m planning my next trip into a remote area of SE Asia and the photo’s are JUST INDISPENSABLE. I get lead into the most incredible off the beaten path places based on photos taken by local ethnic villagers that there is NO way in the world ANYONE would find any other way. It is a portal, an open ticket, an invitation into the heartland of the remote corners of the world. Can someone PLEASE tell me we can at LEAST archive the current load of panoramio photos to remain linked to Google Earth! Pretty please with sugar on top!