Landsat / Sentinel global mosaic automatic switcher

Recently Google added to Google Earth global mosaics of Landsat and Sentinel 2 imagery for each year between 1984 and 2016. (1984 was originally omitted but has since been added). We then released a KML file that allows you to animate the imagery by means of a dynamic tour. However, sometimes it is more useful to be able to switch directly between 1984 and 2016 to see the dramatic changes between those dates. So, today we are releasing a slightly modified version that does just that.

Simply open this KML file in Google Earth. Then switch to ‘historical imagery’ and find a location of interest, then play the ‘Switcher’ tour found in the KML. If you wish to move to a different location, close the tour, move to the new location, wait a moment, then open it again. For best results set the tour to auto-repeat.

‘Before and After’ showing the dramatic development in China over the last 32 years.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.