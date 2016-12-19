Land Lines Chrome experiment

Land Lines is an interesting Chrome experiment that uses Google Earth imagery. The experiment was made by Zach Lieberman, Matt Felsen, and the Data Arts Team. They have used the imagery from the Earth View Chrome extension and performed line detection on it. Learn more about the technical details here and either just try it out or see the YouTube video below to see it in action:

It has two modes, Draw and Drag. In the Draw mode, you draw a shape and it finds a matching image. The Drag mode makes more sense on mobile. You drag the image around and it creates a continuous line matching up images as required.

Although it is a ‘Chrome experiment’ it seems to work well in Firefox and Edge, but would not load properly in Internet Explorer 11.

If Google were to release a more modern version of the Google Earth API, imagine what would be possible!

