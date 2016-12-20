The Google Earth Blog Santa Tracker

This year we will be running the same Google Earth Blog Santa tracker that we did last year. As we had last year, there are two versions, one using dynamic tours in Google Earth, which update by means of a network link and one that uses the Google Earth API. Instructions on how to use them can be found here.



Google Earth API based Santa Tracker



Google Earth Santa Tracker





We recommend the Google Earth API version if you have a compatible browser available, as it produces a better experience overall.

The Google Earth API is set to be shut down on January 11th, 2017 so this is in part a final farewell to it.

As has been the case for a number of years now, there are at least two other Santa Trackers run by Google and NORAD.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.