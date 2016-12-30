The best of Google Earth for December 2016

We noted that the ‘historical imagery’ layer has finally been updated and had a look at some wildfires in the US.

We had a look at the most significant changes to Google Earth during 2016. Thank you to GEB reader Bhaskar Phukan for pointing out that we missed mentioning that Google Map Maker is being merged with Google Maps and will be shut down in March 2017. It isn’t technically a part of Google Earth, but a lot of the map data in Google Earth came to it via Google Map Maker.

We had a look at the extent of new Street View coverage added during the course of 2016. We also had a look at the progress made during 2016 in new 3D imagery coverage.

We talked about why Santa’s base remains a secret and discussed the various reasons why Google Earth imagery in the polar regions is so poor.

We had a look at satellite imaging company Planet’s new natural disaster response imagery platform.

We had a look at a study using Sentinel 1 data to measure the sinking of the Millennium Tower, San Francisco.

We ran the Google Earth Blog Santa Tracker.

We had a look at ‘Land Lines’ a Chrome experiment that has fun with a selection of Google Earth imagery.

Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands got Street View.

We had a look at a sunken island caused by bad altitude data in Google Earth.

Google announced that the Google Earth API / plugin will finally be shut down on January 11th, 2017.

We had a look at a global historical water surface changes map created using Landsat imagery and Google Earth Engine.

We had a look at a burnt out plane at Dubai International Airport and also noted some imagery errors. The imagery errors have since been rectified.

We had a look at the very first imagery from DigitalGlobe’s new satellite World View-4.

We had a look at desert sand being blown by the wind as seen in Landsat imagery.

We got a scare when the Panoramio photos stopped showing properly in Google Earth. We thought that Panoramio, which is scheduled to be shut down in November 2017 had been shut down early. But it turned out to be a temporary technical glitch which was quickly resolved.

We had a look at a river in India whose course is changing significantly over time and villagers are complaining that they are losing land to residents on the other side of the river.

Last month Google added some global mosaics of Landsat and Sentinel-2 imagery to ‘historical imagery’, one for each year from 1984 to 2016. We created tools to animate the mosaics or switch between 1984 and 2016.

