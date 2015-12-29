Street View coverage for 2015

Street View extended its coverage over the course of 2015, most notably in South America, Eastern Europe and South East Asia. We only started keeping a high resolution screen shot of coverage in March after Bangladesh and Greenland had already got Street View, so we are only able to show a ‘Street View changes map’ from March to December.
Street View changes in red. Previously existing Street View in blue. March to December, 2015. Large version here
Below are all the posts we have written this year about new coverage.
February: Bangladesh
May: Madagascar and Candadian Parks
October: Turkey, Ukraine and Macedonia
December: Jordan (historical sites)
Also see: Street View progress for 2014
serbia got full coverage in 2015, first showed up in 2014
When will Google Earth’s Street View get around to covering all those streets east of Palmer Avenue in Middletown, NJ? Did they think those areas were radioactive? (And why so thorough the coverage of some nearby shopping mall PARKING LOTS? Was that some kind of a joke?)