Street View coverage for 2015

December 29, 2015

Street View extended its coverage over the course of 2015, most notably in South America, Eastern Europe and South East Asia. We only started keeping a high resolution screen shot of coverage in March after Bangladesh and Greenland had already got Street View, so we are only able to show a ‘Street View changes map’ from March to December.


Street View changes in red. Previously existing Street View in blue. March to December, 2015. Large version here

Below are all the posts we have written this year about new coverage.

New Street View imagery in Bangladesh
February: Bangladesh

Greenland gets Street View
February: Greenland

News roundup: Nessie, New Islands and Finding your Way Home
April: Loch Ness, Scotland

New Street View, Madagascar and Canadian Parks
May: Madagascar and Candadian Parks

Celebrate World Oceans Day with the Catlin Seaview Survey
June: Catlin Seaview Survey

Street View goes vertical
June: El Capitan, USA

Mongolia gets Street View
July: Mongolia

Street View in Kenyan parks
September: Madagascar

Street View comes to the PhilippinesSeptember: The Philippines

Turkey, Ukraine and Macedonia get Street View
October: Turkey, Ukraine and Macedonia

Street View comes to Ecuador and BoliviaNovember: Bolivia

Street View comes to Kampala, Uganda
November: Kampala, Uganda

Jordan historical sites get Street View
December: Jordan (historical sites)

Uruguay gets Street View
December: Uruguay

Also see: Street View progress for 2014

About Timothy Whitehead

Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.

Filed Under: Site News, Street View Tagged With: 2 Comments


Comments

  1. Saša Stefanović (djevrek) says:
    December 29, 2015 at 7:47 am

    serbia got full coverage in 2015, first showed up in 2014

    Reply
  2. evnashaller says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    When will Google Earth’s Street View get around to covering all those streets east of Palmer Avenue in Middletown, NJ? Did they think those areas were radioactive? (And why so thorough the coverage of some nearby shopping mall PARKING LOTS? Was that some kind of a joke?)

    Reply

Leave a Reply