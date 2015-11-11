Maintaining our map of 3D areas

Yesterday we had a look at the progress made by Google in releasing 3D imagery for Google Earth. For this we used this KML map that we maintain that shows the areas covered by 3D imagery. This has been made possible with the assistance of a number of dedicated GEB readers who have contributed to our map. Until recently the outlines were being drawn by GEB reader Anton Rudolfsson, who also came up with the idea of the timeline section. He has had to stop drawing outlines due to other commitments. A big thank you to him for his contributions.
Since then a number of other readers have been sending in KML outlines which we incorporate into the master KML file. A big thank you to all these contributors. Also a big thank you to all the 3D hunters who find new 3D areas and let us know about them. Until now, they have been using the comments in this post to report the locations of new finds. However, there are now so many comments that it is becoming difficult to scroll to the end, so we would like to ask all contributors to start using the comments in this post from today onwards. In addition, please try and keep comments to a minimum just noting new areas covered with 3D or for messages to fellow 3D hunters. If you have any questions for us or notes about errors in the KML, please email us directly if possible, using either the Contact us page or my email address: timothy at gearthblog.com.
If you wish to submit outlines please first read through the instructions found here.
Combining the outlines we receive into the master KML file is largely a manual process. We have created scripts, such as this one, to make it easier to do this, but it is still laborious. However, given the positive feedback from GEB readers we believe it is worth the effort.
As various 3D areas are expanded and merged, getting the outlines correct can be quite complicated.
First Update on this page!
Kitchener/Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
North Miami Beach, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, FL
West of Chicago, IL
Expansion to Minneapolis, MN imagery
Blue Springs, MO/Expansion south of Olathe,KS
Expansion North of Des Moines, IA
Leominster, MA
Gold Coast, Australia
The KML area of actualization to Mataró is not completed all.
Please have a look at this spreadsheet for the current actualization progress
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15AcvWuZC6qxNxOMLhWJMYuadAlHo4hLTlECAhrqs5Sw/edit?pli=1
Arroyo Grande, CA
The 3d area for Black Rock City, Nevada is gone.
Was this area ever actually in 3D? I couldn’t discern any 3D features in the latest imagery, although there are no (permanent) structures in the area, nor much topography to be rendered.
http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2014/12/burning-man-goes-3d.html
Thanks! Interesting that the same imagery is still visible, but isn’t rendered in 3D anymore; I assume that’s what Johann was referring to above. So, the same area is still visible in GE but it now appears as flat. I can confirm that’s been the case for at least a few weeks now.
Pekin, IL
Eden Prairie, MN
Columbia, MO Updated and Extended Area
Louisville, KY Updated and Extended Area
Innsbruck (Austria) ,updated and extended area.
Brownsburg, IN, updated and extended area
Cleveland,OH, updated and extended area
Lincoln, NE, updated and extended area
Page, AZ, new area
Wow, along with some parts of nearby Glen Canyon with some fantastic resolution!
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Peterborough, Ontario Update
Guelph, Ontario
Ann Arbor, MI
Bristol, CT
Asheville, NC
Greenville, NC
Belvidere, IL
Plymouth, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Visalia, CA, update and extension
Puyallup, Washington updated and extended area.
Kent, Washington updated and extended area.
Maple Valley, Washington updated and extended area.
Enumclaw, WA
Wrocław, Poland
Hi, Timothy please add Joso, Japan.
Hachioji, Japan, update and extension
North of Valencia, Spain, now in 3D.
According to spreadsheet: Torreón, Mexico
Broomfield, Colorado updated area and extended area.
Gijón (Spain), updated and extended area.
Norwich, United Kingdom — Updated & extended area.
Note the fantastic improvement in 3D image quality, especially around Norwich Airport. The RAF military aircraft in the Norwich Airport Museum at the northern part of the airport are just stunning! You can easily see the RAF roundels and read the ‘USAF’ lettering. I am thoroughly impressed with the improvement!
Looks like Google is upping the competition with Apple Maps & Windows Maps.
Bergen (Norway), updated and extended area.
Jacksonville, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Sacramento, California updated and extended area.
Aubry, Kansas
Stilwell, Kansas
Belton, Missouri
Raymore, Misouri
Loch Lloyd, Missouri
Lake Winnebago, Missouri
Blue Springs, Missouri
Lake Tapawingo, Missouri
Indepedence, Missouri
Chantilly, Virginia
Napa, California updated and extended area.
Cuttings Wharf, California
Buchili,California
Merazo, California
Middleton, California
Thompson, California
Rocktram, California
Imola, California
Vichy Springs, California
Atlas, California
Yountville, California
Sioux Falls, South Dakota updated and extended area.
Mankato, Minnesota updated and ectended area.
Bend, Oregon updated and extended area.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama updated and extended area.
Lansing, Michigan updated and extended area.
Bay City, Michigan updated and extended area.
In Sendai, Japan, 3D imagery now is gone
Holland, Michigan updated and extended area.
Bradford, Canada updated and extended area.
Innisfil, Canada, Updated and extended area.
Erie, Pennsylvania updated and extended area.
Sheboygan, Wisconsin updated and extended area.
Waterloo, Iowa updated and extended area.
Cedar Falls, Iowa updated and extended area.
Sioux Falls, North Dakota updated and extended area.
Fortuna Foothills, Arizona updated and extended area.
Yuma, Arizona updated and extended area.
Paso Robles, California updated and extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add Giurgiu, Romania
Hi, Timothy please add Ruse, Bulgaria
Clarksville, Tennessee updated and extended area.
Springfield, Illinois updated and extended area.
Bloomington, Illinois updated and extended area.
Hamilton, Ontario
Windsor, Ontario
Akron, OH
Salem, MA
St Clair Shores, MI
Sarasota, FL
Barcelona (Spain) new updated.
Great news! They’ve FINALLY added 3D imagery for the huge patch in the middle of downtown Barcelona. Now the city is complete and looks gorgeous!
Queretaro, Mexico
Ferrol (Galicia) new updated.
Castellón de la Plana, (Comunidad Valenciana) new updated.
O’Fallon, MO
Fairview Heights, IL
Gretna, NE
Kelowna, British Columbia
South of Valencia (Comunidad Valenciana) new area.
Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha) extended area.
Granada (Andalucía) updated and extended area.
Almeria, Spain, extended area
La Manga, Spain
Sherbrooke, Quebec
Mexicali, Mexico
Richmond, Virginia updated and extended area.
Portland, Maine updated and extended area.
Schenectady, New York updated and extended area.
Rochester, New York updated and extended area.
Scranton, Pennsylvania updated and extended area.
Anderson, Indiana updated and extended area.
Fort Wayne, Indiana updated and extended area.
Jackson, Michigan updated and extended area.
Billings, MT
Muncie, Indiana
Redding, California updated and extended area.
Wilmington, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Olbia, Italy updated area.
Sibiu, Romania updated area.
Birmingham, England updated area.
Naples, Italy updated area.
Mons, Belgium updated area.
Killeen, Texas updated and extended area.
Montana, Bulgaria extended area.
Lille, France updated area.
Lyon, France updated area.
San Jose, California updated area.
Chico, California updated area.
Yuba City, California updated area.
Grand Junction, Colorado updated area.
San Bernardino, California updated area.
Las Cruces, New Mexico updated area.
Streator, Illinois updated area.
Florence, Alabama updated area.
Mableton, Georgia updated area.
Dover, Delaware updated area.
Glens Falls, New York updated area.
Hi, Timothy please add Manchester, Connecticut.
East Hartford, Connecticut updated and extended area.
Manchester, New Hampshire updated area.
Beeghly Heights, Florida updated area.
San Luis Potosi, Mexico updated area.
Puebla, Mexico updated area.
Recife, Brazil updated area.
Hickory, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Dalton, Georgia updated and extended area.
Chattanooga, Tennessee updated area.
Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia updated area.
Great Falls, Montana updated area.
Santander, Spain updated area.
Shreveport, Louisiana updated area.
Eau Claire, Wisconsin updated area.
Bozeman, Montana updated area.
Pocatello, Idaho updated area.
Idaho Falls, Idaho updated area.
Northen Jacksonville, Florida updated and extended area
Atlantic Beach, Florida updated and extended area.
Chatsworth, Georgia
Jacksonville, Florida updated and extended area.
Lakeside, Florida updated and extended area.
Jacksonville (North), Florida updated area.
Jacksonville (West), Florida updated and extended area.
Jacksonville (South), Florida updated and extended area.
Raufoss, Norway updated area as well as decrease of area.
Moelv, Norway updated and extended area.
Gjøvik, Norway updated area.
Brno, Czech Republic updated area.
Lillehammer, Norway updated area.
Hi, Timothy please add Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
San Diego, California
El Cajon, California
L’Alcudia, Spain
Sheffield, England updated area.
Sharonville, Ohio updated and extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add Williamsdale, Ohio.
Apex, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add Morrisville, North Carolina.
Erfurt, Germany, update and extension
Hi, Timothy please add St Albans/Hemel Hempstead, UK.
Piacenza, Italy updated and extended area.
Lenoir, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add north of Valencia, Spain (Betera, Puzol) and Santiago de Queretaro in Mexico
Durham, North Carolina updated and extended area.
North of Castellón (Spain) : Borriol, San Juan de Moró, Cuesta de los Pinos,…
Albacete (Spain) updated and extended area.
Peniche (Portugal), now in 3D.
İstanbul (Türkiye) updated and extended area. Thanks Google Earth
When i go to to Istambul, Turkey, is not 3D the city, Turkey does not have 3D cities yet.
Turkey is not a new country.
Maybe Istambul will became a new 3D city in 2016. Please be patient, Makam Masasi Takimlari!
Might just be another one of those cases where people try to “order” 3D areas here.
Toledo, Spain Updated and Extended Area
Lochbuie, Colorado Updated and Extended Area
Toledo don’t have new 3D area extended.
Rancho Cucamonga, California updated and extended area.
Yucaipa, California updated and extended area.
Holly Springs, North Carolina, update and extended area
Santa Cruz, California updated and extended area.
Augusta, Georgia updated and extended area.
Sayama, Japan
Hirato, Japan updated and extended area.
Arezzo, Italy updated and extended area.
Jaen, Spain modified area (Including Torre del Campo).
Nantes, France extended area (zone of Carquefou).
Granada (Spain), updated and extended area.
Albacete (Spain), extended area is not completed.
Brockton/Scituate, MA
Trenton, NJ
Elizabeth. NJ Expansion and Update
Wylie, TX
Woodbury, MN
Alcira, (Spain) now in 3D.
Torrevieja, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Madrid, (Spain) updated area.
Reading, PA (Updated and Expanded area)
Kalamazoo, MI (Updated and Expanded area)
Münster, Germany — Now in 3D
Fukuoka, Japan
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Oshkosh, WI Updated
Auburn, NY
Extension to the west of Columbus, OH
Swansea, SC
Waltham, MA
Conroe/The Woodlands, TX
Skiatook/Owasso, OK
Quebec City, QC Canada
Charleston, WV
Hershey, PA
Alzira, Spain — Now in 3D (South of Valencia, Spain)
Roquetas del Mar (Spain), updated and extended area.
Nashua, NH Expansion
FYI the Wikipedia listing is back and on its own page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_3D_locations_in_Google_Earth
Sidcup (South-East London), England
Lyon, France updated and extended area.
Noblesville, IN.
Welling, United Kingdom.
Dayton, Ohio updated imagery
Baton Rouge, Louisiana updated and extended imagery
Shreveport, Louisiana updated and extended area.
Pueblo, Colorado updated
Forli, Italy updated and extended area.
Texarkana, Texas updated and extended area.
Tucson, Arizona updated and extended area.
Appleton, Wisconsin updated and extended area.
Colorado Springs, Colorado extended imagery plus Monument, Colorado/Air Force Academy.
Florence, Alabama updated and extended area.
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho updated and extended area.
Sapporo, Japan updated and extended area.
Kitami, Japan new area
Milton Keynes, England
Some of the very northern tip of the ‘removed’ section near Millbrae & SFO in San Francisco is back.
Seneca, South Caroluna updated and extended area.
Clemson, South Carolina updated and extended area.
Hi Timothy, please add Los Cuarteros (Murcia, Spain) and Fukuoka (Japan).
Tyrone, Georgia updated and extended area.
Peachtree City, Georgia updated and extended area.
Valdosta, Georgia updated and extended area.
Troupville, Georgia updated and extended area.
Remerton, Georgia updated and extended area.
Town ‘N’ County, Florida updated and extended area.
Westchase, Florida updated and extended area.
Oldsmar, Florida updated and extended area.
Tampa, Florida updated and extended area.
Haverhill, MA
Regina, SK Update and Expanded
Sagunto, (Spain) now in 3D.
Jacksonville, Florida updated and extended area.
Lakeside, Florida updated and extended area.
Middleburg, Florida
Asbury Lake, Florida
Gdańsk, Poland (including Gdynia and Sopot)
Mantova, Italy
Zwickau, Germany
Solingen, Germany
Lakeview, Texas updated and extended area.
Pleasure Island, Texas updated and extended area.
Just found a random 3d area near the village of Kapellen, Germany.
Lat/Long coordinates? I don’t see anything 3D in the vicinity.
Southeast of Mönchengladbach
Ah, I see it now. The search box was taking me to Geldern-Kapellen instead of Kapellen.
That 3D imagery you found must have been added in the past couple of days. I was just looking at that area earlier this week and it was still 2D imagery.
Hopefully it means that Düsseldorf, Duisburg, and Essen will finally get 3D imagery soon. 🙂
Yeah, I tried it and saw that it takes you somewhere completely different. 😀 Looks like they’re adding the Ruhr area in small pieces since it’s so dense.
On the top of my wish list is Frankfurt though. And of course my home near Dresden, Germany. The 3d coverage ends 1 km before my house.
51° 7’29.27″N
6°36’46.94″E
Let me know if you found it.
Hi, Johann the village is not in 3d.
Hi, Johann please mention Roselle, Germany.
Hmmm, I think you mean Rosellen, isn’t it?…
Southern parts of Neuss, Germany.
Webster, TX (New area)
Gainesville, Florida updated and extended area.
Tioga, Florida
Jonesville, Florida
Alachua, Florida
Charleston, South Carolina updated and extended area.
Johns Island, South Carolina
Folly Beach, South Carolina
Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina
Since everybody is confused about the 3D area I mentioned as “Kapellen, Germany”. In the area is a town included named Kapellen, however, if you put it in the search bar it takes you to another place in Germany called Kapellan which I was unaware of. I’m drawing the outlines right now and I’ve posted the coordinates somewhere in the comments above.
Also, the area is NOT part of the city Neuss, just for the record.
Poznan, Poland updated and extended area.
Wilda, Poland updated and extended area.
Buenos Aires, Argentina updated and extended area.
Rimini, Italy updated and extended area.
Kawasaki, Tokyo, Japan — Updated, no extension.
Screenshot of the updated area: http://i.imgur.com/LRPFoaR.jpg
Tokyo Haneda International Airport looks great up close!
Foley, Alabama updated and extended area.
Magnolia Springs, Alabama updated and extended area.
Wichita Falls, Texas updated and extended area.
Roquetas del Mar, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Albacete, (Spain) updated and extended area is not completed.
Torrevieja, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Salt Lake City, Utah updated and extended area.
Salt Lake City, Utah updated and extended area.
Bountiful, Utah updated and extended area.
Ogden, Utah updated and extended area.
Ostrava, Czech Republic updated and extended area.
Deleted old area of Norwich, England
Floris, Virginia updated and extended area.
Chantilly Heights, Virginia updated and extended area.
Hattontown, Virginia updated and extended area.
Herndon, Virginia updated and extended area.
Jaen, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Small expansion in Huachipato, Chile.
Small expansion in El Rosal, Chile.
Small expansion in Andalien, Chile.
Roquetas de Mar, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Small expansion in Shoreland, Ohio.
Small expansion in Point Place, Ohio.
Small expansion in Burstwick, England.
New Haven, CT
Binghampton, NY
Vandalia, OH
St. Charles, IL
Jackson, TN
Expansion north of Montreal
Verona, Italy
Lublin, Poland
Gliwice, Ruda Śląska and Zabrze, Poland
Rhodes, Greece
Worle, UK
Huelva, (Spain) updated area.
And extended.
Lakewood, Washington updated and extended area.
University Place, Washington updated and extended area.
Fircrest, Washington updated and extended area.
Steilacoom, Washington updated and extended area.
Tacoma, Washington updated and extended area.
Midland, Washington updated and extended area.
Parkland, Washington updated and extended area.
Spanaway, Washington updated and extended area.
Enchanted Island, Washington
Concord, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Harrisburg, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Rocky River, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Newell, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Charlotte, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Keasler Lake, North Carolina
Estepona, Spain updated and extended area.
Liverpool, England updated and extended area.
Hoylake, England
West Kirby, England
Thurstaston, England
Meols, England
Frankby, England
Caldy, England
Toulouse, France updated and extended area
Morioka, Japan
Sapula, OK
Victorville, California updated and extended area.
Hesperia, California updated and extended area.
Apple Valley, California updated and extended area.
Saviano, Italy updated and extended area.
Nola, Italy updated and extended area.
Palma Campania, Italy updated and extended area.
Marigliano, Italy updated and extended area.
Naples, Italy updated and extended area.
Athens, Georgia updated and extended area.
Manchester, New Hampshire updated and extended area.
Lucca, Italy updated and extended area
Pisa, Italy updated and extended area
Evansville, IN updated and extended area
Dijon, France updated and extended area
Borgo, (France) updated area.
Killeen, Texas updated and extended area.
Temple, Texas updated and extended area.
Pendleton, Texas
Troy, Texas
Rochester, New York updated and extended area.
Fairport, New York
Webster, New York
Odessa, Florida updated and extended area.
Trinity, Florida updated and extended area.
Keystone, Florida
Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Foxborough, MA
Bridgeport, CT
Lexington, KY
Leicester, England
Aurora, IL
Ancona, Italy
Rostock, Germany
Brescia, Italy updated and extended area
Dunkerque, France
Warsaw, Poland, extended area
Novara, Italy updated and extended area
Avon, CT updated and extended area.
Simsbury, CT
Granby, CT
Guadiaro, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Johnstown, Pennsylvania updated and extended area
Marbella, Spain updated and extended area
Verdon Gorge, France NEW AREA
Small expansion in Waterford, Wisconsin.
Bournemouth, UK — Update and extension
Antwerp, Belgium updated and extended area
Fairfield, CA Update & Extension
Vicenza, Italy Update & Extension
Livorno, Italy Update & Extension
La Crosse, Wisconsin Update & Extension
Small expansion in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Temecula, CA update and extension
Munich, Germany update and extension
Small area near Canberra International Airport, Australia
Nasushiobara, Japan
Yokohama, Japan updated and extended area.
Gulfport, Mississippi updated and extended area.
Tokyo Disneyland Resort — Small area updated
Ulm, Germany updated and extended area.
Abilene, Texas updated and extended area.
Nikko, Japan — New area
(New imagery only covers a valley on the northern outskirts of Nikko, Japan)
Panama City, Florida updated and extended area
Killeen, TX Expansion
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM!
3D imagery finally added!
About time! They had every single city in the country besides Brussels and even updated them!
Wuppertal, Germany
Malaga, Spain, extended area
Halle (Saale), Germany
Potsdam, Germany
BERLIN, GERMANY — Entire region updated, minor extension at southeast corner and northwest corner, plus extension at POTSDAM.
Bloody great day for updates!
East of Philadelphia
Euclid, OH
League City, TX
Sevilla (Spain), updated area.
Temple, Texas updated and extended area.
Lille, France updated and extended area
Avignon, France updated end extended area
Firenze, Italy updated and extended area
Taranto, Italy updated area
Heidelberg, Germany — Update & extension (into Neckargemünd, Germany)
Montpellier, France — Update, minor reduction of imagery at Guzargues, France.
Burgos, Spain, update and minor extension
Frankfurt, Germany
Wiesbaden, Germany
Mainz, Germany
Kassel, Germany
Düsseldorf, Germany
Cartagena, Spain
Monterrey, Mexico
Pensacola, Florida
Geneva, Switzerland extended area
Mt Prospect, IL
Zion, IL
Watford, England
Dinslaken, Germany
Heidelberg, Germany, extension to the south
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Gary, Indiana
Holyoke, Massachusetts
Repentigny, Quebec
Cutler Bay, Florida
Lake Charles, Louisiana
Dortmund, Germany extended area (north)
Vienna, Austria update and slight northwest extension.
Fuengirola, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Seville, (Spain) updated area.
Northampton, England
Bari, Italy extended area
Munich, Germany — Extension and updated imagery for entire city centre.
Duisberg, Germany — New area
Essen, Germany — New area
Bochum, Germany — New area
Sorry, typo; Duisburg*
North St. Paul, MN
Bedford, OH
Frankfurt (Main), Germany
Darmstadt, Germany
Bucharest, Romania — Updated (no extension)
Some of the outskirts have been reduced in various places. It looks like Google reprocessed the imagery for this area in the same way they did with Berlin a couple weeks ago, so now Bucharest looks cleaner and more detailed.
Erfurt, Germany — updated central area (no extensions)
Onda and Alcora (Spain) now in 3D.
Harvey, IL
Frankfurt, Germany, extended area (airport, western suburbs)
Heraklion, Greece
Bamberg, updated area.
Manila, Philippines new 3D area!
Melbourne, Australia, extended area
not supported just Updated Rennes, France No Extension
Boynton Beach, FL — New area
Devils Tower, Wyoming
Quincy, MA
Hi, Timothy please add Santa Fe, Argentina.
Please add Vilnius, Lithuania
A thin strip just north of Easthampton, MA
Chuluota, FL — New area
Golden, Colorado extended area
+ Cádiz (Spain)
Hanau, Germany
London, UK — Extended area (South London, Crystal Palace)
Forest Lake, MN
Pittsburgh, PA expansion
Bristol, UK
Madrid, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Kaneohe, Hawaii
Deleted little of west Patos, Pontevedra (Spain).
The updated and extended area of Madrid east is more big.
Montreal, Canada — Updated around site of World Expo ’67 & Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Canadian Grand Prix)
Madrid, (Spain) central area updated.
Castellón de la Plana, (Spain) The previous area in 3D now goes back again.
London, UK — Extended Area (Olympic Park, Stratford, Barking)
Norwalk & Stamford, CT
Lansdale, PA/Expansion of Philadelphia
Expansion to the east of Dayton, OH
Expansion to Little Rock Vicinity (Ironton and Scott), Arkansas
Plainfield Ill
It appears that they removed a sliver of 3D near Victorville,CA
Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
Valencia, Spain
Durban, South Africa
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil extended area
Manaus, Brazil
Belo Horizonte, Brazil extended area
Brasilia, Brazil extended area
Daytona Beach, FL
Castellón de la Plana, (Spain) return to ancient 3D area.
Hastings, MN
also Arecibo in Puerto Rico
Update and slightly extended area São Paulo, Brazil
Update and slightly reduced area Florianópolis, Brazil
Update and slightly extended area Santos, Brazil
Slightly reduced area Salvador, Brazil
Reduced area Recife, Brazil
Rethimno, Greece
Expansion to Honolulu, HI
Texas City/Alvin/Rosenberg, TX
Washington DC except the area surrounding the National Mall.
Wiesbaden, Germany extended area
Portland, TX
Miami Gardens, FL
Waterbury, CT
New Carlisle, OH
Deltona/Sanford, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Arkansas Pass/Rockport, TX
Meridianville, AL
Milton, FL
Los Banos, CA
Melbourne,. Australia extended area
Eastern suburbs of Cape Town; South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa extended area
Okazaki, Japan
Toyohashi, Japan
Kōchi, Japan
Alès, France
Matthews, NC
The Olympic venues in Rio got new 3d. And new imagery too.
Telde, Gran Canaria, Spain
Monument Valley
Huntsville, AL
Cork, Ireland
Meung-sur-Loire, France
Chateaudun, France
Mesa Verde National Park
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Pinnacles National Park
Washington D.C. is gone.
North and East of Round Rock, TX
Canyonlands National Park
38° 8’55.30″N 109°47’24.39″W
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Talcy, Loir-et-Cher, France
Bouges-le-Chateau, France
Richland, WA
Corpus Christi, TX
Bentonville, AR
Oporto, updated imagery of south.
Pedreguer, Spain, now in 3D.
Ronda, Spain
Glasgow, Scotland
York, England
Amboise, France
Lassay-sur-Croisne, France
Château du Rivau, France
Château de Montpoupon, France
Kofu, Japan
Sungai Petani, Malaysia: NEW COUNTRY!!
Charlemagne, Quebec Canada
Girona, (Spain) updated area.
Murcia, (Spain) updated area.
Patras, Greece
Kilkenny, Ireland
Parow (Cape Town)
Tralee, Ireland
Capitol Reef National Park; Fruita, Utah
Mount St. Helens, WA
Expansion west of Hamilton, ON Canada
Warminster, PA
Englewood, OH
Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain
Fourways, Bryanston, Midrand, Johannesburg
Coburg, Germany
Athlone, Ireland
Maidstone, England
Fukuoka, Japan extended area
Peterborough, England
Terrebonne/Charlemagne, Canada (connecting Montreal and Repentigny)
South of Oporto, (Portugal) updated and extension.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Aeropuerto de los Rodeos, (Spain)
Mataró, (Spain) updated area.
Ipoh, Malaysia
Mount Fuji, Japan
Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
San Galo, (Switzerland) updated and extended area.
El Paso, TX extended area
St. Augustine, FL
The area around Pittsburgh International Airport
Bensalem, PA connecting Philadelphia with Trenton, NJ
The area around Huntsville, AL International Airport
Český Krumlov, Czech Republic
New Canaan, CT
Saarbrucken, (Germany) updated area.
Oporto, (Portugal) updated and extended area.
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, (Spain) now in 3D.
Alcalá de Henares, (Spain) now in 3D.
Burgos, (Spain) updated and extended area.
Salamanca, (Spain) updated area,
Almería, (Spain) extended area.
Ibiza, (Spain) now in 3D.
Johannesburg, South Africa extended area (Germiston, Boksburg)
Cork, Ireland extended area
Bray, Ireland
Snowdonia National Park, Wales, UK
St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada
Saginaw, MI Update and expansion
Utica/Troy, MI
Monroe, LA update and expansion
DeLand, FL
Wilson, NC
Latina, (Italy) updated area.
Pamplona (Spain), updated area.
Cartagena, (Spain) updated and minor extension.
Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada
Mentor/Painesville, OH
New Kensington/Leechburg, PA
Laurel/ Bowie, MD
Cádiz, (Spain) updated and extended imagery.
Lake Wylie, SC
Getafe, (Spain) now in 3D and south-west of Madrid updated 3D area.
Blainville, QC
Brandon, MS
Camas, Portland now in 3D.
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Berna, (Switzerland) updated imagery.
Bonn, Germany
Angoulême, France
New Brunswick, NJ
Glastonbury, England
Honfleur, France
Granada, (Spain) updated area.
Stow/Kent, OH
Expansion East of New Haven, CT
Coopersburg, PA
Lockport, NY Update and Expansion
Small Strip just to the West of Wake Forest, NC
Venecia, (Italy) updated and extended area.
Ciudad Real, (Spain) not updated imagery, only extended.
Sakata (Japan), found by the new version 3 of the voyager layer
Nacogdoches, TX
New Voyager Layer:
Nacogdoches, TX
Wilson, NC
Cabot, AR
Pleasanton. CA updated and extended area.
Glacier National Park; St Mary, Montana
Lassen Peak, California
Update and slightly extended area Curitiba, Brazil
Kassel (Germany), updated and extended area.
Bremerhaven, Germany (updated and minor extension on Laven)
Dresde, Germany (updated and extended area)
Chemnitz, Germany (updated area)
Bayreuth, Germany (updated area)
Orléans, France
Tours, France
Wurzburgo, Germany (updated area)
Toulon, France
Ingolstadt, Germany (updated area)
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Augsburgo, Germany (updated area)
Salzburgo, Austria (updated area)
Paterson, NJ
Heilbronn, Germany (updated area)
Mannheim, Germany (updated and extended area)
Érfurt, Germany (updated area)
Tréveris, Germany (updated area)
South Bend, IN
Colonia, Germany (updated and extended area)
Dormagen, Germany (now in 3D)
Sarnia, Ontario
Graz, Austria (updated area)
Liberec, República Checa (updated area)
Brno, República Checa (updated area)
Praga, República Checa (updated and extended area)
Passau, Germany
Plymouth, England
Guildford, England
Füssen, Germany
Bilbao, Spain (updated area)
Vitoria, Spain (updated area)
Zaragoza, Spain (updated and extended area)
Asahikawa, Japan
Koriyama, Japan
Yonezawa, Japan
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain (updated area)
Nagano, Japan
Klang, Malaysia
Still Looking but here’s what I could find for Canada and the United States:
Sarnia, ON
Amherstburg, ON
Burlington, ON
Gatineau, QC Extension
Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, QC/Delson, QC
South Bend, IN/Niles, MI
Livonia, MI
Paterson, NJ
Rockaway, NJ
Holyoke, MA
Bloomfield/South Windsor, CT
Hyannis, MA Update and Expansion
Altoona, PA
Toms River/Brick/Long Branch, NJ
Fairfax/West Springfield, VA
Mooresville, NC
Flagler Beach,FL expansion south
Cocoa Beach, FL Expansion South
Elyria/Lorain, OH
North Chicago, IL
Expansion West of Des Moines, IA
Expansion South of Blue Springs, MO
Helsinki, Finland Update and Expansion
Expansion West of Manchester, UK
Sandford, UK
Palermo, Italy, reappeared and extended area
Sheffield, UK, update and extension
Leeds, UK, update and extension
Weymouth, UK
Ramsgate, UK
Poitiers, France (updated area)
Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, France
Borgo and Bastia, France (updated area)
Como, Italy (updated and extension)
Lugano, Italy (updated area)
Módena, Italy (updated area)
Parma, Italy (updated area)
North and east of Rome, updated and extended
Pescara, Italy (updated and extended)
Bonifacio, France
Vienna, Austria and Carmel, Indiana update.
San José, Spain
Magog, QC