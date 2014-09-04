Google Earth automatically generated 3D areas

Thanks to GEB reader ‘ehog’ for letting us know that Győr, Hungary got the new 3D mesh recently.
Google first announced their method of generating 3D via stereophotogrammetry from aerial imagery in June 2012. As part of the announcement Google said that they expected this new technology to cover “communities of over 300 million people” by the end of the year. A year later, in July 2013, they were doing quite well and we counted around 150 cities with the new imagery. Progress continued, and in August 2013 Google announced that from October of that year they would no longer be pulling models from the Trimble 3D Warehouse as they wished to focus on more scalable methods.
This year we have covered the release of 3D imagery for Tokyo, and other Japanese cities, Christchurch, New Zealand, and London.
However, there has been no easy way to find the new automatically generated 3D areas that Google is adding to Google Earth. Google has not, as far as I am aware, ever released a KML with the locations as it often does for new satellite imagery.
Google has a list that can be found here. However, it is far from complete and even has some incorrect entries such as Forli, Italy which does not have the new imagery. It doesn’t even have some well known locations such as London, UK, which do have the new imagery.
The Wikipedia page for Google Earth also has a list of the new 3D areas, although it relies on helpful people noticing new areas and updating the list, and it, too, is not completely accurate. It does not, at the time of writing, include Győr, Hungary, and does not have all the entries from the Google list, such as Olbia, Italy, for example.
So, we decided to create a KML file combining all the locations from the Wikipedia page, and the list from Google, and a couple of extras that aren’t in either list. And here it is!
We have included locations as given in the two lists, as well as the regions covered by 3D. We have made the KML a network link so that we can continually update it as we discover new areas.
Note that we have not included places that have the older type of automatically generated buildings that load as individual buildings. The newer method loads as a single mesh covering a whole area. Also note that the older type of 3D model does not display in ‘Earth Mode’ in the new Google Maps.
The best coverage is in California, and the worst is in Africa and Asia. Alaska is, I think, the only US state with no locations covered, but with its largest community, Anchorage, having an estimated 298,610 residents in 2012, maybe it didn’t quite make the cut.
If you know of any places not in the KML, please let us know in the comments below.
Nothing happens when I click on the link for the KML file.
It should download a KML file which you then need to open in Google Earth. How to open downloads depends on which browser you are using.
Never mind. I had to restart Firefox for some reason.
You should add Lisbon in Portugal
Lisbon uses the older style which has individual models for each building. I have not included areas like that in my map.
Finally!!! Lisbon is now 3D!!!!
The suburbs of Ioannina city in Greece! Unfortunatelly not the city itself.
Thank you, a new country!
I have added it to the map, right click on the network link and select ‘refresh’ to see updates.
Add Oshkosh, Appleton, and the rest of the “Fox Cities” in Wisconsin. Still no Milwaukee or Green Bay.
I have added it to the map, right click on the network link and select ‘refresh’ to see updates.
Szombathely, Győr, In Hungary are missing.
Thank you, I don’t know how I forgot Győr, after mentioning it in my post!
I have added both to the map, right click on the network link and select ‘refresh’ to see updates.
Hinesville, GA (USA 🙂
…and Cuiabá, Brazil (staduim area only)
Thanks.
I see all the World Cup stadiums have coverage of various sizes. I will be adding them.
In Natal, When 3D Cities imagery is active, The Arena Das Dunas, in Natal, it does have a odd effects and disappears and now is under Construction and is not finished, before the Arena Das Dunas was completed but now is Under Construction.
In Manaus, Brazil, the delimiting line from 2D to 3D imagery is missing, in Manaus, the Only 3D Zone is the Arena Amazonia and their Arena.
In Porto Alegre, before the Beira Rio Stadium was Finished, and now is Under Construction.
I wonder why Google avoids capital cities and important tourist places like: Prague, Berlin, Milan, Venice, Barcelona, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington DC, Frankfurt (Main), Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Monaco, Stockholm, Grand Canyon Village – but has time to fly and gather photos over small cities in Romania or Hungary (no offence 🙂 and even there we don’t have 3D mesh of Budapest. In what order do they do it? Where is the logic?
Does local sponsorship i.e. money play a part, plus local feelings about intrusion into privacy such as Street View has found in Germany and Austria?
Maybe they need more time to process the imagery, beacuse f.ex. Budapest (and its agglomeration) is approximately 4-5 times bigger than any other cities in Hungary. But I really don’t know, why Google captured Sighişoara, in Romania, that city has only 30000 residents…
I would be nice if Google did a little explaining on the behind-the-scenes on their Lat Long Blog. I am totally perplexed about this.
Timothy – a very helpful and welcome post. Good to see GEB moving into practical subjects like this. Have you edited Wikipedia including a link to your KML?
No I have not. You are welcome to do so, and anyone is welcome to update the Wikipedia list with information from our KML.
Add Hinesville, GA United States
Thanks. I have added it.
How did you manage to find the actual boundaries of the 3D areas? That seems like a lot of work to delineate all of them unless there was already some dataset available. Regardless, I’m still glad it’s included.
It was a lot of work. But given the positive responses so far, I think it was worthwhile.
Here you have some places I miss in the KML:
Spain: All the area between Sant Feliu de Guixols and Palamós (both included)
France: La Rochelle and Clermont – Ferrand
Thanks. I have added the Spanish area. The French locations are the older type of 3D buildings.
Hey Timothy!, you’re right about the french locations!, but believe me!, I’m 100% sure that they were the new 3D type some weeks ago, I’ve even delimite the area!, it’s quite weird… maybe they were only testing?
Anyway, thanks for this nice klm!
Yep!, that was a testing… they finally released those areas too! 🙂
They added Evora, Caldas da Raihna, Obidos and Torres Vedras (Potugal)
Thanks. Another new country!
Óbidos isn’t a new area by itself, it’s part of the Caldas da Rainha area.
Nice work Timothy. Thanks for doing the poly outlines. I did a map of these for Australia, but it only needed 4 places outlined!
Missing… Big Bear Lake, CA.
Also, Santa Cruz, Yuba City and Truckee, CA are showing as white filled polygons.
I don’t suppose you could do a layer, which just has the poly outlines and not the labels?
Only because the compete with the normal Labels.
Or may re-organise the layer into “Outlines” and “Labels” so we can easily check/uncheck one or the other? Just a suggestion.
Andrew
Thank you.
I have implemented your suggestion. It makes it a little harder to look at all the items for one country / state, but it certainly is nice to be able to see only the regions.
I hope I didn’t loose any places in the process.
very nice!
I assume the idea is to maintain this in sync with the current 3D Imagery layer in Earth.
You may want to record a “last checked” or “added on” date in the Info section?
Having time ranges with the layer would be cool so you could see how the 3D Imagery has grown over time. It’s probably too late for the community to do this now.
May want to investigate sharing this thru Google Maps Engine https://mapsengine.google.com/map/
This is a very helpful kml. Thanks.
One question: Nuremberg is still not avialable…. I saw a few mouths ago, I found also in the GE buildings in 3d list at Wikipedia (still in the list), but its missing…. 2d again since 2 mounths. Do you know maybe why?
It has the older style of 3D buildings. I suspect someone just made a mistake when updating Wikipedia.
Nuremberg had auto-generated mesh back in July. The same was true for La Rochelle, Clermont-Ferrand and Nashville. Google seems to withdraw some areas after they’ve been added. Nashville has been withdrawn twice.
I second you on Nashville. I definitely remember it with the 3D mesh.
Since we – “the googeearthblog community” 🙂 now have the most accurate and out to date list of areas covered by 3D mesh (even better than Wikipedia) don’t let this post disappear (behind next articles). Since we want people to constantly report new 3d areas – let’s make it a front page link!!! (like HOME ABOUT CONTACTS etc…)
City of “Sines, Portugal” the unique city for now having the new 3d in Portugal
Thanks. Done.
The Farmington-Novi area northwest of Detroit has auto-generated imagery, as does the Humble-Spring
area north of Houston.
My sister and brother-in-law used to live on Westerleigh Rd. in Farmington Hills. Last I checked, it was still flat (Detroit’s 3D pretty much stops at 8-Mile). So this is fairly new. Much of the Northern suburbs are still flat.
Thanks. Done.
Add Fort Worth, TX
Thanks. Done.
This is a very helpful KML, must have took pretty long to make it that detailed 🙂
The poly outline is missing a chunk of 3d imagery on the peninsula just West of North Richmond (North Bay Area, SF).
Thanks. Fixed. That’s an odd strip of data that must have been done separately from the rest.
Like “bubollofo” said. We should not let this post disappear. Finally we have a complete list of all cities with the new 3D-imagery. I tried this for myself last month but with cooperation between many people we will have a “completed” list that can be updated as soon we see any new 3d-imagery 🙂
Dont let this KML be lost!
The Historical Imagery layer has not been updated in weeks. Ridiculous.
Lincolnton, NC Has the 3D Mesh Imagery
Thanks. I will be adding it.
Oslo now has bigger coverage than before. PS. I have big blur over half of Oslo city center in my Google Earth (but not in Google Maps) – is just me? Its the only city with this problem. Any tips?
Unfortunately, it’s not just you. It appears to be be the Landsat base imagery showing through where there should be 3d imagery. The same phenomenon occurs in two small areas just west of Beaumont, California.
I have the blur problem in Oslo as well.
I presume I see what you see in Oslo. I haven’t seen anything quite like that elsewhere, but I do occasionally run across spots where the 3D imagery only begins to render, then stops before completing the job. One such area that I can point to is along the Western shores of Lake Lansing, in Michigan (where the amusement part used to be). It’s east and a little north of East Lansing. One tile just never gets beyond the initial rendering phase. It’s surrounded by normal 3D, and not at the edge of the automatically-generated area. The surface of the lake seems to also be treated as a depression.
Amusement PARK. Oops.
Thanks. I too am seeing the blurry patch, which can’t have been there when I did Oslo before, so it must have happened when they expanded the area.
True, Oslo has a bigger covered area now:
http://i39.servimg.com/u/f39/15/04/82/62/oslo-310.jpg
I tried to do the same job months ago, but it really is a great deal of work. Thank you Timothy.
I used a white square to let the 3D data visually pop-up. I don’t know how you did and if it goes quickly than with my method.
http://i39.servimg.com/u/f39/15/04/82/62/oslo-310.jpg
Yes, that is the technique I use. Except I prefer yellow with 50% opacity.
I also found odd effects at 48° 8’52.61″N 122°13’53.62″W down the top left side of the Everett / Seattle area. When you are zoomed out, there is clearly 3D imagery, but as you zoom in, some of the 3D imagery disappears. I have not yet checked whether it is only on my computer.
I see the same effect.
BTW because new 3d cities/areas are being added almost every day – if you want to follow – visit:
http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Google_Earth&action=history
These are Google Earth Wikipedia article list of LATEST edits – and 90% of them are NEW 3d cities being constantly spotted and updated by Wiki editors.
Just in: Davis, California.
Thanks. I will be adding it.
Also Victorville, CA
Thank you. I will be adding it.
Livermore and Salinas CA
Thank you. I will be adding them.
More California: the Woodland Hills/Chatsworth/Simi Valley area northwest of Los Angeles.
Thank You. I will be adding it.
Expanded coverage north of New york City
Add Yonkers, NY
Thank you. I have added it.
add Disney paris resort hong kong Disney resort rockland county ny Washington dc
They added Milan, Piacenza, Pavia and Syracuse in Italy, and Auxerre, Montpellier, Carcassonne and Strasboug in France
I saw the update on the Wikipedia page, but none of those locations appear to be the new type of 3D mesh. Are you referring to the older type of automatically generated buildings, or did they add them temporarily and remove them again, or has the update not reached all users yet?
As for me, I see all those location as new 3D mesh as well…
I am now seeing the new mesh too. Perhaps it takes a while to replicate across the Google Earth servers.
And also Stavanger, Norway was added.
Norrköping, Sweden was added!
Växjö (Sweden) and Karlstad (Sweden)
Thank you. I will be adding them.
Also Auckland, New Zeeland
Thank you. I will be adding it.
Lillehammer (Norway) and also a narrow strip of 3d-imagery including Skien, Porsgrunn, Brevik and Eikstrand (Norway)
Thank you, I will be adding them.
This has been a big week: Dublin, Ajaccio (Corsica), Oklahoma City and Memphis (TN).
Thank you. I have Dublin and Ajaccio but not the US ones. I will be adding them.
I will be adding Bordeaux, France, the first location I have actually found on my own!
And Clermont-Ferrand, Albi, Roanne, Tarbes, Vannes, all in France.
Antwerp, Belgium.
This is cool because this means Google are updating irregularly. Yesterday I was looking in Bordeaux and Antwerpen and at that time there were no 3D-imagery in those cities.
Also thanks to Wikipedia editor Uricm55 for Montauban, France.
Stuttgart, Germany was added today!
Thank you.
I have also found Esbjerg, Denmark and Argostolion, Greece. There is probably a lot more we haven’t found yet!
Cuenca and Jerez, Spain.
Laval, France.
Gujan-Mestras, La Rochelle, Quimper, France.
Schweinfurt, Germany.
La Roche-sur-Yon, France – From Wikipedia
Alexandria, LA, USA – From Wikipedia
Cholet, France
Parma, Italy
Thank you. I have added it.
Esbjerg must have been also added today, I checked it yesterday and there has been no mesh.
Bergen, Norway did it too today! 🙂
Thank you.
Goiânia, Brazil. I dont know whether there are new imagery or not. Maybe we have missed it from another update.
Thank you. I will be adding it.
Albacete, Spain
Thank you, I will be adding it.
Hi again, Timothy!, a new one, Santarem in Portugal.
… and Porto Vechio in Corsica (France)
Another one!, Calvi, also in Corsica (France)
Thank you. I have added them.
They added Ravena in Italy
Thank you. I will be adding it.
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France
Beauvais, France
Saint-Quentin, France
The northern part of Sardinia (Italy) has been updated, looks like a quite large area containing La Maddalena, Palau, Cannigione and others.
Thank you. I will be adding it.
San Francisco got new mesh and the area increased a bit, covering now also Bonita Cove and Rodeo Cove
Thanks. Is there any way to tell which bit got new mesh?
Dont know, I just realised its new in the northern parts of city centre (from Golden Gate Park towards north), quality seems to be improved. Southern parts still have the “old” mesh. I dont think there is a possibility to switch between old and new. Google doesnt seem to inform much about, unfortunately…
And newly discovered: Lignano Sabbiadoro (Italy)
And: Lourdes (France)
haha…they didn’t even cover all Western-European capital cities – but they did San Francisco second time – google logic.
Someone in Mountain View is paying attention – Berlin has been added. I’m a bit surprised; I thought Warsaw and Stockholm would appear first, since there was oblique imagery for those cities in Google Maps last summer, and there wasn’t for Berlin. The coverage area for Berlin is good, too (unlike London).
Visalia, Porterville, Selma. All in California
Don’t know how you figure out new areas, but my “trick” is to be in a viewing distance of 30-50 km and then constantly turning on and off the 3d buildings layer while slowly moving with the space navigator (you also could move the globe and keep it constantely rolling while turning the layer on and off). As Google is using different ground imagery for the 3D mesh, you can easily see if there is one.
That’s a good trick.
In addition to your trick, I use a kml file with a 120° super wide field of view. With it, you can see a lot more at a time.
That sounds interesting Sebastien, can you tell more about that kml?
It’s very easy: record a tour via the camcorder icon in the upper bar. This tour doesn’t need to move or even last a second, just start and stop it. Save it to the GE side bar normaly. Save the tour by right-clicking it to your desktop as a KML file (not KMZ), then open the kml file with Notepad. Just replace in this line below the 59 value by 119 (keep the .999999999999) and save.
59.99999999999999
For tasks where a wide view is usefull like in this thread, I use 119°.
For everyday navigation, I found 89 to be pleasant. Everything above can mess with your brain 🙂
Sorry, the line is this one:
gx:horizFov>89.99999999999999</gx:horizFov
What I do is draw a polygon over the whole continent with a yellow fill and 50% opacity. Then when you are over a 3D area and low enough altitude, it shows through the polygon very clearly. However I need to be at an eye altitude of under 10km so your method may allow faster coverage.
Berlin and parts of Potsdam (Germany) have been added today 🙂
And Madrid (Spain)
Limoges (France)
As I could see from Wikipedia I also confirm Freiburg (Germany)
Osaka (Japan) has the new 3D-imagery. I am not sure whether it was added now or weeks ago.
Nuremburg (Germany) returned in 3D
Sorry, NurembErg
And new areas between Orlando and Loughman (Florida), including the Disney World resort.
Le Mans
The newly added northern parts of San Francisco have been why-so-ever removed.
The same happended to Nuremberg (Germany) some weeks ago, before it reappeared this week.
Northern parts of San Francisco reaapeared
New (according to Wikipedia): Brumunddal (Norway) and Arezzo (Italy)
Gjøvik and Raufoss in Norway added.
also Moelv (Norway)
Also Allegan (Michigan, US)
Canyon Lake Texas and Tullahoma Tennessee
Also San Clemente California
Eudora, Kansas, Centennial, Colorado and Walnut Creek, California
Nilsiä (Finland)
Springfield, Illinois
San Fernando Valley (north of LA). The area includes Burbank, San Fernando and Van Nuys.
Pasadena (California)
And Sherman (Texas)
Gilroy (CA)
Hey, my fellow 3d-mesh obsessed. Does the KML file with the mesh covered areas automatically update itself whenever the author changes/adds something or how does that work?
I didn’t set any automatic refreshing in the KML so I think you have to right click and select ‘refresh’ to get the latest.
Right click on what exactly? Sorry, I don’t really know much about all that stuff.
Right click on the line that says ‘Map of places with autogenerated 3D Imagery’ and then click ‘Refresh’ in the menu that appears.
Got it. Thanks!
Reims, France
Source: Wikipedia (confirmed)
Linares (Spain)
Hamar (Norway)
It looks like Google think this particular area in Norway is very important!
I seriously do not understand why they do what they do. Why Hamar? Why not Helsinki, Warsaw or Prague?
And more in Norway: Ski and As
Ottawa, Ontario/Aylmer, Quebec Canada
Florence, Italy also
Kristiansand, Norway. Terni, Brescia Italy
Toluca, Mexico
Pordenone, Italy
And Taormina, Italy
Vittoria and Comiso, Italy
Brescia, Italy
Helsingborg (Sweden)
Algeciras, Spain (half the city)
Thousand Oaks, CA
White Center / Bryn Mawr-Skyway / Newcastle, WA
Tucson, AZ (extended areas)
Not sure if of anyone’s concern but there’s a part south of the center of Seville, Spain without the 3d mesh but with the older type of 3d-buildings.
It actually makes a perfect square. You can spot it better by turning on and off 3d buildings really quicky.
I see, strange! Maybe they are fixing that area,
A large area north of Atlanta including Roswell is now modeled with the new mesh. As is Shizuoka, Japan.
Hi, small tweak – the outline near Reggio Calabria in Southern Italy, clips through a coastline which now has 3D Imagery.
New Philadelphia, Ohio
Lewiston, New York, Queenston, Ontario and a large extension to the Buffalo Imagery.
Dresden, Germany has the 3d mesh now
Also the Eastern part of the city of Cardiff, Northern Ireland has been covered
And also Bergamo (Italy)
Sylacauga, Alabama; Derby and Belfast (GB)
Forli, Andria, Bari, Brindisi (all Itlay)
Utera and Aranjuez, Spain from Google’s map as mentioned in today’s post.
http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2014/12/new-imagery-november-25th-2014-3d-imagery-map.html
Bamberg, Germany
Hanover, Germany
and Hildesheim, Germany
Hey, so I just now saw something kinda funny and interesting.
You might already have found out yourself but you might not so I’m trying to explain it here.
I don’t know if it only occurs to me but I don’t have the fastest internet connection and when I zoom in really quickly using the right click on my mouse it looks like the areas right next to where the 3d mesh outline ends are still starting to load more 3d buildings but almost instantly after, it disappears and it goes right back to normal satellite photos.
Makes me think that those areas around the now available and published 3d mesh are also “available” but not published by Google yet. I saw that when checking out my house in Coswig, Germany, which is right next to Dresden, and misses being covered in 3d by only a kilometer or so…
I don’t know if you got what I was trying to say, I lived in the U.S. for a year but my English still isn’t the best but if you did you should check it out.
Just thought I’d share that here,
Greetings,
Johann
It looks like a VERY VERY blurry 3d mesh but then goes back to being a satellite photo.
Just in case you weren’t getting it.
Sorry for spamming so hard today
Hamm, Germany
Here are all areas with new 3D-imagery (from Google’s map) that have been added:
EUROPE
GERMANY: Hamm, Hildesheim, Bamberg, Hannover
SWITZERLAND: Schaffhausen
FRANCE: Narbonne
Italy: Sanremo, Trento, Udine, Latina, Aosta, Bolzano, Crotone, Catanzaro
Southern part of Province of Varese
Northeastern part of Province of Milano
Western part of Province of Como
Southeasten Part of Province of Novara
Norway: Tønsberg, Sandefjord, Larvik, Harstad
Sweden: Borås
Finland: Jyveskylä
Spain: San Roque
Romania: Sibiu
USA
California: Fairfield, Vacaville, El Sobrante, Pinole, Rodeo
Arizona: Yuma & Fortuna Foothills
Tennessee: Germantown
Mexiko: Tijuana
Drammen, Norway and Vallejo, CA will surely be added soon!
And I know Mexico is not in USA haha
How can you tell?
Because Google have them listed on their map but they are not in 3D yet!
Crotone, in Italy, looks like the new Atlantis… is under the sea level! 😛
Crotone, in Italy, the “drowned city glitch” is corrected. Now the height above sea level is correct
Alesund and Molde, Norway
Area from Calvi to Losari (Corsica) France
Europe:
Norway: Jorstadmoen, Lillehammer (Extended area)
France: Artiguelouve, Pau (Extended area)
USA:
Nevada: Black Rock City
Arizona: Chino Valley, Prescott (Extended area)
Texas: Southton, San Antonio (Extended area )
Louisiana: Lafayette
Alabama: Fort Mitchell, Columbus (Extended area)
South Carolina: Lancaster
Pennsylvania: Du Bois
New York City got higher quality updates
Also expanded areas to the east of the city.
Nashville (TN) and surrounding areas has appeared on Google’s map as several dots. However, they are not in 3D yet so you guys can keep an eye on that area!
Jönköping (Sweden) got 3D-imagery today!
A huge area north of Milano (Italy)
Genua (Italy)
Brno (Czech Republic)
Torbay (UK)
Jena, Germany
Cottbus, Germany
Mississauga, Vaughan, North York, Brampton and Etobicoke Ontario, Canada
Santa Barbara, CA + small expansions of various areas in California.
Boise, Caldwell-Nampa in Idaho
Trieste (Italy)
Tromsø (Norway)
Please add these cities to the “3DMeshLocationsNetworkLink”
Please add Hudson valley Washington, D.C. Disney Paris resort Hong Kong Disney resort
Already mentioned by someone, but still not in the kmz: Santa Barbara CA. BTW: Thank you Timothy, great work!
Bodø, Norway
Sion, Switzerland
Please add this Bacolor, Central Luzon, Philippines
Hi t0tep, this post is not for REQUESTING imagery. But simply for listing location which ALREADY have Google’s 3D Imagery. Thanks.
Toronto, Canada. FINALLY!
Erfurt, Germany
Ingolstadt, Germany
and FINALLY Amsterdam, Netherlands
Liége, Belgium
Bruges, Belgium
Cuneo, Italy
Córdoba, Spain
Liberec, Czech Republic
Budapest, Hungary
Zakinthos, Greece
Norwich, England, UK
Nantes, France
Santa Fe, NM
Chandler and Tempe, AZ
West Covina and Pomona (Los Angeles area)
Fréjus, France
The whole coast between Nice and Cavalaire-sur-mer is covered, including Antibes, Cannes and St.Tropez
How did I not see that? lol
Luzern, Switzerland
Sorry, the English name of Luzern is “Lucerne”
also Chur, Switzerland
Cannes (France) area (from Frejus to Nice)
and from Frejus – west (along the sea) to Cavalaire-sur-Mer (including inter alia: Saint-Tropez, Port Cogolin, Sainte Maxime)
Also: Blackpool, UK
Antioch, CA
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Langley, BC Canada
Huge area east of Vancouver, Canada including the cities of Maple Ridge, Langley and White Rock
And the subburbs of Kerkira, Greece
The entire city of Cuiabá in Brazil has been added
same thing with Brasilia, Brasil
Still missing that area near Kerkira, Greece on the KML file
Strip between Predeal and Campina, Romania
Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil, Keswick Ontario, Canada
Würzburg, Germany
Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Blackburn, Exeter, Colchester UK
Vicenza, Italy
Ourense, in Spain
Lugano, Switzerland (Campione, Italy)
Bangor, Northern Ireland, UK
Nashua, NH
Fall River and New Bedford, MA
Winchester and Newport News, VA
Dunn, NC
Bountiful, UT
Truckee, CA (USA) seems to have gone back to flat aerial imagery.
It is still 3D for me. But Google has been know to temporarily remove locations and put them back later.
Yes, It’s back in 3D for me too.
Beaufort, SC
Büsingen am Hochrhein, Germany
The new “outlines” are not very efficient. In fact, it covers what I’m having the KML file for… I think it was better as it was before
The old style outlines are still available. Just click on ‘Sorted by country’. I may switch that to being the default depending on feed back from readers.
That’s good to see both, though what is the point with filled area? It gives a sense of the current coverage, is that all?
I think, newbies could get frustrated with your file if they don’t find the “sorted by countries” first.
That’d be me. Can’t find that “sorted by countries”.
And I share Sebastien’s opinion. I’m always up for something new. Maybe it’s better, though, to have the old stile as default.
never mind, found it!
Beja, Portugal. From GEB reader via email.
New areas Europe that I found so far:
Chemnitz, Germany
Vienna, Austria (finally)
Barletta, Italy
I really like the new outlines! *thumbs up*
Salem, OR
Oak Harbor, WA
Cedar Park (Austin update), TX
Brighton, England
Surprise, AZ
San Tan Valley (Phoenix Extension)
Extensions to the imagery of Ottawa, Canada now encompassing Gatineau, Quebec
Google have updated their map with new locations:
http://maps.google.com/gallery/details?id=ztm8YbqsAfUg.k5dwUYfI67iE&hl=en-GB
Extensions to Napoli reagion (Italy), including Pozzuoli and the islands of Ischia and Procida
Annoyingly, the 3D layer for Huddersfield doesn’t cover my house – literally stops the other side of the road!
Same thing with my home in Coswig, Germany near Dresden
Just found this too;
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=ztm8YbqsAfUg.k5dwUYfI67iE
Here are all areas with new 3D-imagery (from Google’s map) that have been added:
Greece: Mikonos
Bulgaria: Yambol
Denmark: Vejle
Spain: Roquetas de Mar
Italy: Pozzuoli (Naples), Ischia
Japan: Sagamihara (Tokyo)
Canada: Sainte-Catherine (Montreal)
Yes, Vejle (Denmark) was in 3D for a short while, but for now it is gone again. Only a very blurry satellite image is left
I am currently seeing it in 3D.
You might wonna fix that outline in Mikonos, Greece
The area around the airport doesnt have the mesh, strangely so.
The Hoover dam area connected to Boulder city just got 3d mesh.
Updated Imagery and Expanded Coverage for:
Boulder City now covers the Hoover Dam
Reno, NV
St. George, UT
Just realized that the “new” 3d mesh in Vienna must be more than two years old. You can see the DC Tower Skyscraper barely under construction although it was finished October 2013! Crazy that it took them so long to release it.
Also – and I don’t want to make something like a picky impression on you guys but – as a German I just wanted to say that in the coverage area of Mannheim in Germany there’s also a placemarker set for the cities of Speyer and Weinheim. However, I can promise you those cities are nothing but suburbs that were lucky receiving coverage, instead the cities of Ludwigshafen and Heidelberg are in fact well known German major cities that do deserve to have a placemarker. I know that Speyer and Weinheim are also mentioned in the Wikipedia article but just like I said, I don’t see why.
The reason why I say this is because I love this KML file and I can’t imagine my Google Earth without it because I find Google’s 3d mesh awfully fascinating and I am always looking for a way to improve the file by posting on this page.
And last but not least, I wanted to ask wether, when I see some incorrect outlines, if you want me to tell you like I did when I saw it in Mikonos, Greece. I saw a couple missplaced ones before and I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to seem like the grumpy offensive German stereo-type. lol
have a good one
Modena, Italy area has been expanded by a little
Bonsall & Fallbrook, CA
Oxnard, CA
Bellingham, WA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Peru, IL
Liverpool, England
Portsmouth, England
Londonderry, Northern Ireland
Dundalk, Ireland
And probably more!
Sweden: Örebro
Norway: Hortens kommun, Haugesund, Sylling, Tranby
Germany: Bayreuth
Italy: Venedig
Saint Gallen, Switzerland
Dortmund, Germany
Brandon, FL
Leira, Portugal
Hmmm, I think you mean Leiria, isn’t it?… 😉
Saarbrücken, Germany
Venice, Italy
Hilo, Hawaii
Lahaina, Hawaii
Sacramento international airport area is filled in with 3d mesh now.
Expansion and updated imagery for Buffalo and Pittsburgh
Placerville, CA
Additions and updated imagery to Colorado springs, Colorado
Expansion to Merced, CA
The Surprise, AZ imagery is far more expansive now, covering from Buckeye to the Phoenix imagery
According to Wikipedia: Cheltenham, Great Britain
Vitória, Vila Velha (Espírito Santo, Brazil)
The Dublin 3D-imagery is gone
Nashville is back in 3d!!!
Gig harbour, Washington
Kent, Washington
SeaTac, Washington
Cologne, Germany
Jönköping, Sweden
Hull, England
Logroño (Spain), Brasov (Romania), Bologna (Italy), Albufeira, Portimão, Faro (all Portugal)
Cambridge, UK and surrounding area now 3D.
Expansion to the East of Sacramento
Update to Corvallis, OR now covering Lebanon, OR
Castres, France
Calais, France
Atlantic beach, Florida
Kongsberg, Norway
Hi, Timothy please add Larissa,Greece.
Half Moon bay / Moss Beach / El Granada (San Francisco mesh)
Eastern part of Mesa / Apashe Junction / Gold Canyon (Phoenix mesh)
Unfortunately, I see many parts of 3D-imagery areas all around the world that have been removed. For example Great Neck, NY. I suspect that Google have updated those areas and hence those changes. If someone figure it out what is happening, please tell me!
Bergisch Gladbach in the Cologne area has over 100,000 people living there. Definetely worth being added as placemarker.
Also the Northern and Eastern part of the Adelaide area in Australia has been removed by quite a bit.
Timberwood park, Texas
Manchester, England
Columbus, Ohio
Shreveport, Louisiana
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Waipahu, Hawaii
Including the Pearl Harbor site
Baltimore, Maryland
Hagerstown, MD
Updated and expanded imagery for Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Lake Wales, Florida
Plsen, Czech Republic
Katowice, Poland (NEW COUNTRY)
Trier, Germany
Siegen, Germany
Scafati, Italy (extending Naples area)
Blois, France
Iasi, Romania
New Naples area covers the Vesuvius
And the island of Capri
And Amalfi coast!
Battipaglia, Italy
*Plzen, Czech Republic
+ Salerno, Itay
+ Cosenza, Italy.
Thanks.
+ Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Forest hill, Texas
Baytown, Texas
Cinco ranch, Texas
Mission bend, Texas
Arnold, Missouri
Apex, North Carolina
Minden, Louisiana
St. Louis, MO
oops I am sorry, of course I was wrong!
Santos (Brazil)
Heilbronn, Germany
Hey Timothy,
The KML file is not working for me anymore. Already re-downloaded it.
The features simply don’t show up.
The file icon has a red circle in front of it that is usually green, I think. But my internet connection is working.
Do you know how I can fix this?
Have a nice weekend!
-Johann
Sorry, something went wrong with an update I did and I forgot to check it. It should be fine now.
No problem.
Awesome, thanks!
The KML file not working for me too (today). Yesterday it was ok.
Its not working for me too.
Torrevieja, Spain
Linz, Austria update and (extended area)
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Turin, Italy
Zagreb, Croatia – from a GEB reader via email
Prague, Czech Republic
Olomouc, Czech Republic
Prage (Czech Republic) and Middlesbrough,(England)
Ipswich (England)
Together with Harwich and Felixstowe
Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catherines and Port Colborne ON
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee still has the old type of 3d buildings for me. Maybe they were just testing.
Pforzheim and Oldenburg, Germany
Chicago, IL, has been removed
Fredrikstad, Norway
and Halden, Moss, Sarpsborg, Norway
this area is very large
That’s strange, Milwaukee still shows up as the new 3D Mesh for me and Chicago still shows up, Bizarre
Okay for some reason I had to restart Google Earth, so sorry for the confusion, both cities showing up with the mesh now.
Ontario and Fontana, Auburn Lincoln and Roseville, Vallejo, all in California
Expansion to the St. Louis Imagery
Benevento, Italy
Update and expansion to Miami
Expansion to the Bay Lake and Loughman imagery, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Update and Expansion to Charlotte, NC
Hey Timothy, you forgot to add Pforzheim, germany in your update. 😉
Hey Timothy, Yellowstone National Park, WY
Timothy, thank you so much for your work.
Houston,TX updated and extended area
Laplace, Norco, Taft, Luling and Reserve Louisiana
Jackson, Mississippi updated and extended area
Murfreesboro and Smyrna, TN
Wolfsburg, Germany
Bedford, GB
Lincoln, England
Update and expansion to Hartford, CT
Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Dentsville, SC
Calhoun, GA
Seguin, TX
Hallsville, TX
Iowa City, IA
Sevierville, TN
Douglas, AZ
Rio Rico, AZ
Show Low, AZ
Moses Lake, WA
Maple Valley, WA
Sète, France
Raleigh, North Carolina updated and extended area
*Cosenza, Italy
has an extended urban area that goes till Marano (West) and Montalto Uffugo / Settimo (North)
I wish you can add all
thanks
Cosenza, Italy is not in 3D
According to Google’s map:
El Ejido (Spain)
Dornbirn, Bregenz (Austria)
Nishi, Kako, Tarumi and other cities in the area (Japan)
Discovery Bay (San Fransisco, California)
Spanish Springs (Reno, Nevada)
Augsburg, Germany (update and slight expansion)
Larvik, Norway extended area.
Sandefjord, Norway extended area.
Tønsberg, Norway extended area.
Bergen, Norway updated and extended area.
Rome,Italy extended area.
Victoria, Canada updated and extended area.
Murrieta,CA extended area.
Boulder City, NV extended area.
Reno, NV extended area.
Temecula, CA extended area.
Montreal, Canada extended area.
Ottawa, Canada extended area.
Warsaw, Poland
Pardubice, Czech Rapublic
Ostrava, Czech Republic
+ Coimbra (Portugal)
+ Valladolid (Spain)
+ Pescara (Italy)
Can confirm Coimbra, though it’s not showing in the kml (nor Valladolid) – guess it’s getting increasingly harder to keep up with the updates.
+ Granada (Spain)
+ Reggio Emilia (Italy)
+ Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
+ León (Spain)
+ Bournemouth, England
+ Klagenfurt (Austria)
+ Sliven (Bulgaria)
Warren, MI, Muskegon. MI
Carson City, NV, Henderson, NV, North Las Vegas, NV
Green Bay, WI
Decatur, IL
Gulfport, MS, Biloxi, MS, Pascagoula, MS, Bay St Louis, MS
Expansion to Cincinnati, OH
Update and Expansion to Boston, MA
Raleigh, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Amarillo, TX, Allen, TX, Frisco, TX
Eureka, CA, Mckinleyville, CA
Expansion to Baltimore, MD
Williamsport, PA
Turlock,CA
Modesto, CA extended area
Salida,CA
Ripon,CA
Oakdale, CA
Stockton, CA extended area
Denair, CA
Adela,CA
Portland,OR updated and extended area.
Mount Vernon, WA updated and extended area.
Spokane, WA updated and extended area.
Evansville, Indiana extended area.
Birmingham, Alabama updated and extended area.
Nagoya, Ichinomiya, Gifu, and other cities in the area (Japan).
Kobe, Hyogo, Suma Japan.
Takasago, Himeji, Ibo and other cities in the area (Japan).
Oceanside, CA
El Cajon, CA
Denver, Colorado updated and expanded area.
Nice, France updated and extended area
Hi, Timothy please add Savona, Italy
Hi, Timothy Minden, Nevada
Also please add Frisco and Allen, TX
Is there any way of knowing when an area will be in 3D? I’ve been waiting for about a year for the expansion of the Connecticut coverage to include Bridgeport , New Haven, and Meriden. It hasnt happened yet. Im waiting
Unfortunately we don’t know. Seems like Google is keeping that a secret. There’s no “behind the scenes” that tells us what cities/locations are in progress or “coming soon” as far as I know.
Please be patient! It take some time to add all those cities to our KML-file.
Naples, FL
Sagamihara, Japan extended area
Expansion to Liverpool/Merseyside, England
Savannah, GA
Kobe, Japan extended area
Osaka, Japan extended area
Kyoto, Japan extended area
Hi, Timothy please add Santiago, Chile.
Clearwater and St Petersburg, Florida
Amiens, France
Girona, Spain
Vigo and Pontevedra, Spain
Also Vilagarcía de Arousa, Cambados, O Grove, Ribeira and more villages around!
+ Huelva, Spain
Delft, Netherlands
Euless, Texas
Hi, Timothy please add Stara Zagora, Bulgaria.
Hi, Timothy please add Burgas, Bulgaria.
Hi, Timothy please add Shumen, Bulgaria.
Hi, Timothy please add Constanta, Romania
I don’t understand why Brussels, Belgium is still with the old 3D while almost all major cities around it are with the new mesh
Koblenz, Germany
Durham, North Carolina
Lancaster, York, Reading, PA
Petersburg, VA
State College, PA
New Braunfels, TX
Vero beach, Florida
Cleveland, Ohio extended area.
Vancouver, Canada updated and extended area.
Buenos Aires, Argentina right there to San Martin.
Richmond, Virginia updated and extended area.
Columbia, South Carolina updated and extended area.
Detroit, Michigan updated and extended area.
Ladner, British Columbia
Delta, British Columbia
Sunshine Hills, British Columbia
Springdale, South Carolina
Oak Dale, South Carolina
Hi, Timothy please add Lecce, Italy.
Hi, Timothy please add Vigegano, Pavia Italy.
Hi, Timothy please add Lamezia Terme, Catanzaro Italy.
Hi, Timothy please add Rovigo, Italy.
Hi, Timothy please add Foligno, Italy
+ Novara, Italy
Hi, Timothy please add Altamura, Bari Italy
Hi, Timothy please add Gravina in Puglia, Bari Italy.
Hi, Timothy please add Matera, Italy.
Kihei, Wailea-Makena (Hawaii)
João Pessoa (Brazil)
Kumamoto, and other cities in the area Japan.
Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, Le Beausset, Sanary-sur-Mer (France)
Jacksonville, Florida
Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Finally”
Arlington, Texas
Grand Prairie, Texas
Dalworthington, Texas
Mansfield, Texas
Cedar Hill, Texas
Duncanville, Texas
Euless, Texas extended area
Forth Worth, Texas extended area.
Southend-on-Sea, England
Treviso, Italy
Myrtle Beach + Conway, SC
Harrisburg, PA
Davenport, IA
Cosenza, Italy
Ragusa, Italy
Potenza, Italy
Bielefeld, Germany
Göttingen, Germany
Cremona, Italy
Southend-on-Sea, England
Ferrol, Spain
Imola, Italy
Reims, France
Hyères, France
Sorry! I think I’ve been a bit silly there.
Alessandria, Italy
Agrigento, Italy
Faenza, Italy
Charleville-Mezieres, France
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
Teramo, Italy
Campobasso, Italy
Belfort/Montbeliard, France
Hyères, France
Pula, Croatia
Nuoro (Sardinia, Italy)
Pleasanton, TX
Longview, Texas updated and extended area.
Murrieta, CA extended area
Menifee, CA extended area
Sun City, CA
Romoland, CA extended area
Homeland, CA extended area
Caltanissetta, Italy
L’Aquila, Italy
Asti, Italy
Pesaro / Fano / Senigallia, Italy
Timisoara, Romania
Chalon-sur-Saone, France
Dallas, TX updated and extended area
Cockrell Hill, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
University Park, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Coppell, TX
North Branch,TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX updated and extended area.
Arlington TX extended area.
I think it’s been mentioned before but:
Lubbock, TX
Brainerd, MN
Jackson, MI
Portsmouth, OH
Pottsville, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Beckley, WV
Crestville, FL
Leesburg, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Parkton, NC
Port Elisabeth, South Africa!!!
Hi, Timothy East London, South Africa new country !
Hi, Timothy Rustenburg, South Africa.
Hi, Timothy Uitenhage, South Africa.
Hi, Timothy Pristina, Kosovo new country !
Hi, Timothy Podgorica, Montenegro new country !
Curry Village, CA
Grass Valley, CA
Sanger, CA
Midland, Texas updated and extended area.
Bellevue, Washington updated and extended area
Is it just me because if you go to north platte, Nebraska only the convention center is in 3d. I think it only works on a smartphone or tablet. But ya has anyone been experiencing this too?
I see the old type of 3d building using iPhone
Hey Timothy! You can add Panama City (The Whole Metropolitan Area) Some cities of Panama Oeste like Chorrera, Arraijan and Capira, Coronado and Chame.
Colon and The Whole Panama Canal Trail.
Hi Jonathan, This post is for letting us know about new 3D that is already in Google Earth and not for requests.
Yosemite valley, CA
Fairbanks, Alaska
The blurred patch over Oslo seems to have finally been fixed.
The blur hasn’t gone away for me. Do you mean with the 3d mesh it has been fixed or with the imagery? Or both?
In version 7.1.2 it was also still blurred for me. Updated to 7.1.4 and now its fixed 🙂
According to Google’s map:
American Fork (Salt Lake City updated), United States
Los Palacios y Villafranca (Sevilla updated), Spain
Toyota (Nagoya updated), Japan
Mito, Japan
Maebashi, Japan
Sevilla is not updated*
Messina, Italy extended area.
Badajoz, Spain extended area.
Salamanca, Spain extended area.
Lleida, Spain extended area.
Trapani, Italy
Viterbo,Italy
La Spezia, Italy
Bilbao, Spain
Caen, France
Hamburg,Germany
Honolulu, Hawaii. Finally!
Knoxville, Tennessee
Newcastle, Australia
Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Florence, Italy updated and extended area.
Parma, Italy extended area.
San Antonio, CA
Petaluma, CA extended area.
San Antonio,CA
Petaluma, CA extended area
Bloomfield, CA
Rohnert Park,CA extended area
Sebastopol, CA extended area
Neils Islands, CA
Gadsden, AL
Hi, Timothy please add Chioggia, Veneto Italy.
Marsala, Italy
Lamezia Terme, Italy is not in 3d.
Jaen, Spain is not in 3d.
Eastern half of Almeria, Spain
Eskilstuna, Sweden
Yokosuka (Tokyo updated)
El Monte, CA
Whittier, CA
Split, Croatia
Zadar, Croatia
Helsinki, Finland
Odense, Denmark
Aalborg, Denmark
Swansea, Wales
Oulo, Finland
Midland and Saginaw, MI
Plattsburgh, NY
Keansburg, Rumson, Middletown, NJ
Spartanburg, SC
Spring Hill, FL
Schertz, TX
Willimantic, CT went 3D
Columbia, TN
Berea, Richmond, KY
Watertown, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, WI
Santa Maria, CA
Garland, TX (Dallas extanded)
Jacksonville, Florida extended area
Statesville, NC!
Hi, Timothy Please add Cerignola, Apulia Italy.
Alicante, Spain extended area
Ottawa, Marseilles, IL
I recommand visiting the world’s greatest aircraft cemetery, “The Boneyard”, south east of Tucson, TX
http://i1096.photobucket.com/albums/g322/Sebassien/The%20Boneyard2_zpsnb6ejb7q.jpg
The area in between Pasadena, Glendale, and Los Angeles, CA
Banning, CA
Barcelona, Spain
Anchorage, Alaska
Sofia, Bulgaria
Gijon and Oviedo (Spain)
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Varna, Bulgaria
Aarhus, Denmark
Gela, Italy
Tampere, Finland
Pori, Finland
Rapallo, Italy
Update and expansion to Wichita, KS
Expansion to Dallas, TX area (near Duncanville and De Soto)
Oklahoma City updated and extended
Wichita, KS (extended)
…and probably more
Cascais, Estoril, Oeiras, Carcavelos, Sintra, Algueirao, etc…. (Portugal)
Hi, Timothy. In outlines sorted by country, Manresa (Spain) is gone.
Thank you. I have fixed it.
The blurry glitch in oslo is now fixed?
I have went to oslo in google earth and looks like that already is fixed and corrected the 3d mesh
Yeah, it’s been fixed with the latest version of Google Earth
Alverca and Povoa (Portugal)
Reggio Calabria, Italy updated and extended area.
Hi Timothy, you can add please Lima Peru, located in South America, I hope your answer
Hi Leonardo, we are not part of Google and do not add the 3D imagery ourselves. We are just monitoring what Google adds.
Thanks for replying, then, if the list of cities in Wikipedia is updated, and suppose “Lima Peru” auto-generated appears, you are upgrading to 3D images of the city ?, if I’m wrong, correct me
Sorry for the bad English, I hope you understand, Greetings
We are not Google. We only monitor when we see that cities got updated in 3d. Both this list and the list in Wikipedia are having the cities added AFTER they’ve been spotted in Google earth. You CANNOT make request. No one can. The process of adding cities happens behind closed doors of Google and we do not know when they are added.
Hope this helps your understanding,
Greetings,
-Johann
Hello Johann, thank you for responding, I think I understood, that means that no one knows about it, when or at what point will update the cities from different countries to 3D images, thank you very much, and I removed the doubts, Greetings!
Butler, PA
Bluefield, VA/Princeton, WV
Dallas/Hyram, GA
Raymond, MS
Yuma, AZ updated and expanded area
Albany, GA updated and expanded area
Cocoa, Florida updated and extended area.
Titusville, Florida updated and extended area.
Cocoa West, Florida
Rockledge, Florida
Merrit Island, Florida
Cocoa Beach, Florida
Cape Canaveral, Florida
Port Canaveral, Florida
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
Ocala, Florida updated and extended area.
Silver Springs Shores, Florida
Belleview, Florida
Summerfield, Florida
Ocklawaha, Florida
Zuber, Florida
Martin, Florida
Anthony, Florida
Adams Hammock, Florida
Marion, Florida
Mobile, Alabama updated and extended area
Hi, Timothy. In outlines sorted by country, Greenville, South Carolina is gone.
Wichita, Kansas extended area.
Mount Desert Island, Maine extended area.
According to Google’s map:
Zlin, Czech Republic
Saint-Etienne, France extended
Ghent, Belgium extended
Charleroi Belgium extended
Vitoria-Gasteiz Spain extended
Logrono Spain extended
Albany New York, USA extended
Lynchburg ,Virginia, USA extended
Florence ,Alabama, USA extended
Tallahassee ,Florida,USA extended
Mt Plymouth ,Florida, USA
Sheboygan ,Wisconsin, USA extended
Mankato ,Minnesota, USA extended
Joplin ,Missouri, USA extended
Indio, Cathedral City, Palm Springs ,California, USA extended
Have a look at 3D Warsaw, Poland. Its central part is pretty well modelled, but the model does not cover even all downtown and on the edges difference in ground level reach 10 meters and more. 3D photo edges going across densly build-up areas with such error in elevation are horrible :-/
Question is: which model is correct: the general (old) or the 3D photo (new one)? I made a short research and there is no such issue with other cities in Europe.
Hi, Timothy,
you can add please Ahmedabad, India
There seems to ba a common missunderstanding.
Timothy does NOT create the 3d models himself, this blog-post is only there to monitor which cities have been added by Google. The comments you see above are not requests, they are simply to let Timothy know what cities have been newly updated to Google Earth so he can add those to the KML file which he has created. I recommend reading the whole post.
This is blog is also not operated by Google.
Requests for 3d areas CANNOT be made.
Greetings,
– Johann
how to calculate the entire saurface area for the building (including, height ,elevation and 3d modelling)
+ La Coruña (Spain)
Braga, Portugal
Des Moines, Iowa
Canton, OH
Des Moines, IA
Norman, OK
West Bradenton/Longboat Key, FL
Venice/Boca Grande, FL
Vineland, NJ
The Villages, Florida
Oxnard, CA is back
Chelmsford, England
Setubal, Portugal
New Baltimore/Harrison Charter Township, MI
Melbourne, Australia
Lübeck, Germany
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
A partial amount of Punta Gorda, FL
Lakeland/Sun City Center, FL
Lawrenceville, GA
Atlantic city, new jearsey
Abilene, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
West end of Tulsa, OK
Lincoln, NE updated and extended area
Lakewood, WA
Frederickson, WA
Orting, WA
Atlantic City, NJ
El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain
Winter Garden/Apopca, FL
Northglenn, CO expansion
New Orleans, update and minor expansion.
Oakhurst, OK
Joliet, Oswego, Lemont, IL
Sun City Center, FL
Regensburg, Germany
Murcia, Spain
Tacoma, WA
The Hamptons, NY
Gastonia, NC
Concord/Huntersville, NC
Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Loganville, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Atlantic City, NJ
Lots of places in these areas
Southampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Montauk, NY
Riverhead, NY
Poughkeepsie/Kingston, NY
Why is the city of Crotone, Italy underwater? is this a glitch?
They appear to have got the altitude wrong.
I think you are right
Dublin is back although it is a smaller area than previously.
Lisbon, Portugal
Edinburgh, Scotland
Many towns in western Suffolk County, Long Island, NY
Mataro, Spain
Sabadell and Granollers, Spain
Babylon, Brentwood, NY
Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda, FL
Tyler, TX
Plano, TX
Edmond, OK
Kennewick, WA
Provo/Spanish Fork, UT
St. Charles, MO
Adrian, Michigan
Olga/Gateway, FL
Fresno, CA updated and expanded area
Canton/Madison, MS
Albuquerque, NM Updated and expanded area
Tacoma was removed
New: Blanes, Lloret de Mar, Tossa de Mar (Spain)
Why was Tacoma removed?
Sant Feliu, Palamós (Spain)
Sorry, my fault, please ignore the last two postings, except of the removal of Tacoma (WA)
Antioch, TN
Alabaster, AL
Duvall / Carnation / Sammamish, WA
really cool
(36.15N, 115.28 W) Las Vegas
(43.64N, 116.39W) Boise, ID
Do you know how to get these places to load? They are blurry on Google Earth
Meriden, CT, Wallingford, CT (Including my home) got finally added
the area of New London – Norwich CT also got added
Porto, Portugal
Sheffield, England
Marbella, Spain
Hey Timothy, Notice and Reply me when a City of India goes 3D. I have read about India Soon Will go 3D
Valletta, Malta
Tulsa, Oklahoma extended area
Lawrence, Massachusetts
Catania, Italy extended area
Chesterfield, England
Magenta, Italy
Trenton/Flat Rock, MI
Ramsey/Rogers, MN
Shakopee, MN
Rock Hill, SC/Monroe, NC
Tacoma, WA is back
Howell/Brighton, MI
Todd Creek, Brighton, CO (and more (Denver extended))
Fort Collins and Loveland (Colorado) area update and slight extension
New update now connecting the Spokane, WA and Coeur d’Alene, ID areas
Basildon, England
Birmingham, Alabama updated and extended area
Houston, Texas updated and extended area.
San Antonio, Texas updated and extended area.
Colorado Springs, Colorado updated and extended area.
Denver, Colorado updated and extended area.
Midland, Texas updated and extended area.
Topeka, Kansas updated and extended area.
Manhattan, Kansas updated and extended area.
Sioux City, Iowa updated and extended area.
St. Cloud, Minnesota updated and extended area.
Anderson, Indiana updated and extended area.
Lafayette, Indiana updated and extended area.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania updated and extended area.
Baltimore, Maryland updated and extended area.
Athens, Georgia updated and extended area.
Oslo, Norway updated and extended area.
Madrid (Spain) extended south area (Mostoles, Pinto, and other towns)
north and west of Madrid : Pozuelo, Majadahonda, Fuenlabrada, Alcorcon, Leganes, Boadilla, etc….
Elche, Spain updated and extended area.
Tarragona, Spain updated and extended area.
San Sebastian, Spain updated and extended area.
Cordoba, Spain updated and extended area.
Terrassa, Spain updated and extended area.
Eau Claire, Wisconsin updated and extended area.
Portland, Oregon updated and extended area.
Ogden, Utah updated and extended area.
Idaho Falls, Idaho updated and extended area.
Lake Havasu City, Arizona updated and extended area.
Salvador, Brazil updated and extended area.
Limoges, France updated and extended area.
Nantes, France updated and extended area.
Angers, France updated and extended area.
Saint-Etienne, France updated and extended area.
Clermont-Ferrand, France updated and extended area.
Lake Geneva, WI
Woodstock/Huntley, IL
Crotone was removed due to wrong height with odd effect “city underwater” when creating a 3D map of this city, in Italy
Latina, Italy updated and extended area.
Memphis, Tennesse updated and extended area.
Knoxville, Tennesse updated and extended area.
Providence, Rhode Island updated and extended area.
Albany, New York updated and extended area.
Indianapolis, Indiana updated and extended area.
Grand Rapids, Michigan updated and extended area.
Madison, Wisconsin updated and extended area.
Winnipeg, Canada updated and extended area.
Barrie, Canada updated and extended area.
Keswic, Canada updated and extended area.
Bradford, Canada updated and extended area.
Innisfil, Canada updated and extended area.
Dothan, Alabama updated and extended area.
Tyler, Texas updated and extended area.
College Station, Texas updated and extended area.
Tallahassee, Florida updated and extended area.
Timothy are you still making updates to the KML? Perhaps there’s a way we can crowd-source the outlines. Submit kml polygons to a shared google sheet or something?
New autogenerated 3D Imagery have been added into Tarragona Area in Spain. It’s a larger area than previous 2013 area.
There has been countless updates this month that are not added yet. whats taking them so long?
Please update the kml file to show the latest aeras. its a long time since the last update and there are many new areas in 3D
Sorry for the delay. It has not been abandoned. I’ll discuss it with Anton who has been doing the outlines and if he needs assistance I will either do some myself or ask if any other readers wish to assist. Keep in mind that most of the new areas are extended areas which take longer to draw because of the timeline.
Glad to hear that! Take your time, I guess most of us just feared that you guys stopped working on the kml
Hi! I am working on the outlines! I have a job and at the same time I am studying. But I try my best to finish the outlines!
/Anton
Le Mans, France updated and extended area.
(Connecticut) – Hartford area extended to include Meriden and Wallingford
Hi, Timothy. In outlines sorted by country, Tacoma (Washington) is gone.
The 3D was removed in July. I see that it is now back.
Everett, Washington updated and extended area.
San Antonio, Texas, updated and extended area.
Colorado Springs, extended area.
Latino, Madrid, Spain is a huge part in the middle of the 3d area of Madrid that is not in 3d
and something is not right with the update to Tulsa, OK
Perth, Australia updated and extended area.
Adelaide, Australia updated and extended area.
Canberra, Australia updated and extended area.
San Diego, California updated and extended area.
Mazzo, Italy
Pantanedo, Italy
Cerchiate, Italy
Pero, Italy
Arezzo, Italy updated and extended area.
Hiroshima, Japan
Hamamatsu, Japan
Kitakyushu, Japan
Corinth/Lake Dallas, TX
New Port Richey, FL
Westerville, OH
Wheaton, IL
Mukwonago, WI
Farmington/Bloomington, MN
Lebanon, PA
Lewisburg/Selinsgrove/Sunbury, PA
Woonsocket, RI/Framingham/Milford/Franklin, MA
Kingsport, TN
Franklin, TN
HattIesburg, MS
Paducah, KY
Talladega, AB
Edmonton, Canada updated and extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add Kanazawa, Japan
Hi, Timothy please add Kurashiki, Japan.
Hi, Timothy please add Shimonoseki, Japan.
Tokyo, Japan updated and extended area.
Spring Hill, Florida updated and extended area.
Lynchburg, Tennessee updated and extended area.
Hempstead, New York updated and extended area.
Levittown, New York updated and extended area.
Bedford Hills, NY which appear to have a glitch where squares of 3D go missing when you become closer.
Spencer, MA
Seymour, Oak Ridge, Farragut, TN
Hi, Timothy please add Nijmegen, Netherlands
Vevey, Switzerland
Crotone, Italy is back, but with correct height above sea level
Indio, California updated and extended area.
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain updated and extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add Aomori, Japan.
Okayama, Japan updated and extended area.
New country!! Cebu, Philippines
Graz, Austria updated and extended area.
Ferrara, Italy updated and extended area.
Piacenza, Italy updated and extended area.
El Cajon, California updated and extended area.
A Coruna, extended area.
Lugo, Spain extended area.
Torrelavega, Spain extended area.
Valladolid, Spain updated and extended area.
Grapevine, Lewisville, Highland Village, Corinth, all Texas
Columbus, Ohio (extended)
Southhold, NY
Worcester, MA
Chicago Updated and expanded area
Somerville, NJ
A strip near Circle Pines, MN
Mabelvale, AR
Putnam, CT
Burlington, VT updated
Charleston, SC
Springfield, Missouri updated and extended area.
Nashville, Tennessee updated and extended area.
Newcastle (South Africa)
Monroe, WA
middletown ct updated and extended area
Webster MA
merrick ny has not been noticed for a while
Hi, Timothy please add Taranto, Italy.
Lenoir City/Loudon, TN
Sevierville/Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg, TN
Hamilton/Loveland, OH
Greenville, South Carolina updated and extended area.
Lausanne, Switzerland updated and extended area.
Leeds, England new update
Stoke-on-Trent, England, updated and extended area.
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, updated and extended area.
Eureka, California updated and extended area.
Leon, Spain updated and extended area.
Oviedo, Spain updated and extended area.
A Coruna, Spain updated and extended area.
Lugo, Spain updated and extended area.
Torrelavega, Spain updated and extended area.
Saronno, Italy
Cascina Selva, Italy
Introini, Italy
Resegone-san Prino, Italy
Cascina Emanuela, Italy
Solaro, Italy
Cascina Colombara, Italy
Bellusco II, Italy
Mezzago, Italy
Orobona, Italy
Verderio, Italy
Robbiate, Italy
San Marcellino, Italy
Monza, Italy updated and extended area.
Lucerne, Switzerland updated and extended area.
Basel, Switzerland updated and extended area.
Niort, France updated and extended area.
Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
Lockport, NY
Civitavecchia, Italy
Sapporo, Japan
Bloemfontein, South Africa
Bremerhaven, Germany
Richmond Hill, Ontario Canada
Champaign, IL
Milwaukee, WI Expansion
Lowell, MA
Norwood, MA
Winter Park, FL
Estero, FL
Huntington, NY
Southold, NY
Mesa,Arizona
Hi, Timothy please add Niigata, Japan
Please be patient! It take some time to add all those cities to our KML-file. Timothy please add the cities in the kml file.
Hey Anton and Timothy are you guys still working on it?
Summerville, South Carolina updated and extended area.
Greensboro, North Carolina updated and extended area.
Middletown, Connecticut updated and extended area.
Nashua, New Hampshire updated and extended area.
Stoughton, Massachusetts updated and extended area.
Burlington, Vermont updated and extended area.
Biddeford, Maine updated and extended area.
Markham, Ontario updated and extended area.
Flint, Michigan updated and extended area.
Rochester, Minnesota updated and extended area.
Minneapolis, Minnesota, updated and extended area.
Hong Kong is in 3d!!
Pretoria, South Africa
Benidorm, Spain
Lamezia Terme, Italy is back
Johnson City/Elizabethon, TN
High Point, NC
Rochester, NY Expansion and update
Mt. Holly, SC
Menomonee Falls, WI
Cancun, Mexico
Maddison, WIsconsin
Hey btw:
Since no one seems to be updating anymore I am now drawing the outlines myself but so far only for myself. Does anyone know how to share the folder with the outlines?
*Madison
Hey Timothy:
I will draw the outlines myself to export to the kml file. How to export my drawn outlines to the kml file?
Does anyone know how to share the folder with the outlines? Please Reply.
Hi Jonathan, if you wish to do some outlines, all you need to do is draw the outlines and send them to me as a KML and I will insert them in the master KML file. For new areas, all I need is the outline. For expanded areas it gets a bit more complicated as we keep track of both the total new area covered and the expanded piece. I would suggest you start with the most recent ones and work backwards as Anton may have already got some of the older ones done.
What color of the outline i have to draw?
Red, Orange, White Orange, White, Blue or Black or any color to export to KML file. Please answer me
It doesn’t matter. It will become the correct colours when it goes into the master KML file.
Once i have done the outline kml file, how to send to the master kml file? I have to send what via?
Hey Timothy, i have drawn the Pretoria, South Africa 3D Outline, the outline is ready to export. Now is ready to get added into the master kml.
Save it as a KML then email it to me: timothy@gearthblog.com
I have the outlines done for Hong Kong, Tulsa, some places in North Carolina, Bremerhaven, Germany and some more. I’ll send them to you during the day.
My first Outline was successful, ¡and it appears in the Kml!. Thanks for your help
I have sent three .kml files outlines: The outlines of Cebu, Philippines; of Manaus, Brazil; and North Plattle, Nebraska, United States.
I have done Niigata, Japan and Civitavecchia, Italy and sent it to Timothy.
Maybe we can organize drawing the missing KMLs by date or region? (via Doodle??)
Dear everybode,
I did some work and collected all entries of which I think they are still missing.
Lets join our work and collaborate to that wonderfull collection.
Please look here:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15AcvWuZC6qxNxOMLhWJMYuadAlHo4hLTlECAhrqs5Sw/edit?usp=sharing
If you would like to draw some cities, please mark in the sheet (maybe with your name) to avoid double efforts. Lets send the KMLs to Timothy. Hope that can work, please correct me if somethings wrong.
Best regards
Frank
Basel, Switzerland, updated and extended area.
Lucerne, Switzerland, updated and extended area.
Strasbourg, France updated and extended area.
Ghent, Belgium updated and extended area.
Charleroi, Belgium updated and extended area.
Perth, Australia extended area.
Hi, Timothy please add Davao City, Philippines.
Wilsonville, Oregon
For those wishing to draw outlines for the KML, please read these instructions:
http://www.gearthblog.com/instructions-for-submitting-outlines-for-inclusion-in-the-3d-imagery-map-kml
Canberra, Australia extended area.
Expansion to Council Bluffs, IA
Jacksonville, Arkansas
Ensenada, Mexico
Lake Country, BC, Canada
Folsom, CA
Clemson, SC
Soddy-Daisy, TN
Philadelphia, PA extended area
Cincinnati, OH extended area (to the south)
Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country Grapevine, Texas is gone.