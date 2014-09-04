Google Earth automatically generated 3D areas

September 4, 2014

Thanks to GEB reader ‘ehog’ for letting us know that Győr, Hungary got the new 3D mesh recently.

Google first announced their method of generating 3D via stereophotogrammetry from aerial imagery in June 2012. As part of the announcement Google said that they expected this new technology to cover “communities of over 300 million people” by the end of the year. A year later, in July 2013, they were doing quite well and we counted around 150 cities with the new imagery. Progress continued, and in August 2013 Google announced that from October of that year they would no longer be pulling models from the Trimble 3D Warehouse as they wished to focus on more scalable methods.

This year we have covered the release of 3D imagery for Tokyo, and other Japanese cities, Christchurch, New Zealand, and London.

However, there has been no easy way to find the new automatically generated 3D areas that Google is adding to Google Earth. Google has not, as far as I am aware, ever released a KML with the locations as it often does for new satellite imagery.

Google has a list that can be found here. However, it is far from complete and even has some incorrect entries such as Forli, Italy which does not have the new imagery. It doesn’t even have some well known locations such as London, UK, which do have the new imagery.

The Wikipedia page for Google Earth also has a list of the new 3D areas, although it relies on helpful people noticing new areas and updating the list, and it, too, is not completely accurate. It does not, at the time of writing, include Győr, Hungary, and does not have all the entries from the Google list, such as Olbia, Italy, for example.

3D Mesh Map

So, we decided to create a KML file combining all the locations from the Wikipedia page, and the list from Google, and a couple of extras that aren’t in either list. And here it is!

We have included locations as given in the two lists, as well as the regions covered by 3D. We have made the KML a network link so that we can continually update it as we discover new areas.

Note that we have not included places that have the older type of automatically generated buildings that load as individual buildings. The newer method loads as a single mesh covering a whole area. Also note that the older type of 3D model does not display in ‘Earth Mode’ in the new Google Maps.

The best coverage is in California, and the worst is in Africa and Asia. Alaska is, I think, the only US state with no locations covered, but with its largest community, Anchorage, having an estimated 298,610 residents in 2012, maybe it didn’t quite make the cut.

If you know of any places not in the KML, please let us know in the comments below.

About Timothy Whitehead

Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.

Comments

  1. David Timpe says:
    September 4, 2014 at 7:50 am

    Nothing happens when I click on the link for the KML file.

  2. José Gonçalves says:
    September 4, 2014 at 8:06 am

    You should add Lisbon in Portugal

  3. ΜaNos ΠαΝ. ΠαπαΝικοΛάου says:
    September 4, 2014 at 9:30 am

    The suburbs of Ioannina city in Greece! Unfortunatelly not the city itself.

    Reply
    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 4, 2014 at 2:08 pm

      Thank you, a new country!
      I have added it to the map, right click on the network link and select ‘refresh’ to see updates.

  4. David Timpe says:
    September 4, 2014 at 9:53 am

    Add Oshkosh, Appleton, and the rest of the “Fox Cities” in Wisconsin. Still no Milwaukee or Green Bay.

  5. ehog says:
    September 4, 2014 at 1:10 pm

    Szombathely, Győr, In Hungary are missing.

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 4, 2014 at 2:10 pm

      Thank you, I don’t know how I forgot Győr, after mentioning it in my post!
      I have added both to the map, right click on the network link and select ‘refresh’ to see updates.

  6. bubollofo says:
    September 4, 2014 at 2:48 pm

    Hinesville, GA (USA 🙂

  7. bubollofo says:
    September 4, 2014 at 3:14 pm

    …and Cuiabá, Brazil (staduim area only)

    Reply
      September 4, 2014 at 4:42 pm

      Thanks.
      I see all the World Cup stadiums have coverage of various sizes. I will be adding them.

      Reply
      • Jonathan Rosas says:
        September 27, 2015 at 8:36 pm

        In Natal, When 3D Cities imagery is active, The Arena Das Dunas, in Natal, it does have a odd effects and disappears and now is under Construction and is not finished, before the Arena Das Dunas was completed but now is Under Construction.
        In Manaus, Brazil, the delimiting line from 2D to 3D imagery is missing, in Manaus, the Only 3D Zone is the Arena Amazonia and their Arena.
        In Porto Alegre, before the Beira Rio Stadium was Finished, and now is Under Construction.

  8. bubollofo says:
    September 4, 2014 at 3:37 pm

    I wonder why Google avoids capital cities and important tourist places like: Prague, Berlin, Milan, Venice, Barcelona, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington DC, Frankfurt (Main), Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Monaco, Stockholm, Grand Canyon Village – but has time to fly and gather photos over small cities in Romania or Hungary (no offence 🙂 and even there we don’t have 3D mesh of Budapest. In what order do they do it? Where is the logic?

    Reply
      September 4, 2014 at 4:22 pm

      Does local sponsorship i.e. money play a part, plus local feelings about intrusion into privacy such as Street View has found in Germany and Austria?

      Reply
    • ehog says:
      September 4, 2014 at 4:52 pm

      Maybe they need more time to process the imagery, beacuse f.ex. Budapest (and its agglomeration) is approximately 4-5 times bigger than any other cities in Hungary. But I really don’t know, why Google captured Sighişoara, in Romania, that city has only 30000 residents…

      Reply
      September 5, 2014 at 8:01 pm

      I would be nice if Google did a little explaining on the behind-the-scenes on their Lat Long Blog. I am totally perplexed about this.

      Reply
  9. Chris says:
    September 4, 2014 at 4:15 pm

    Timothy – a very helpful and welcome post. Good to see GEB moving into practical subjects like this. Have you edited Wikipedia including a link to your KML?

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 4, 2014 at 4:44 pm

      No I have not. You are welcome to do so, and anyone is welcome to update the Wikipedia list with information from our KML.

  10. Jonah says:
    September 4, 2014 at 7:32 pm

    Add Hinesville, GA United States

  11. Ryan K. says:
    September 4, 2014 at 8:23 pm

    How did you manage to find the actual boundaries of the 3D areas? That seems like a lot of work to delineate all of them unless there was already some dataset available. Regardless, I’m still glad it’s included.

  12. Anxo says:
    September 4, 2014 at 8:32 pm

    Here you have some places I miss in the KML:
    Spain: All the area between Sant Feliu de Guixols and Palamós (both included)
    France: La Rochelle and Clermont – Ferrand

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 5, 2014 at 5:05 am

      Thanks. I have added the Spanish area. The French locations are the older type of 3D buildings.

      Reply
      • Anxo says:
        September 8, 2014 at 9:29 pm

        Hey Timothy!, you’re right about the french locations!, but believe me!, I’m 100% sure that they were the new 3D type some weeks ago, I’ve even delimite the area!, it’s quite weird… maybe they were only testing?

        Anyway, thanks for this nice klm!

  13. Uri says:
    September 5, 2014 at 7:35 am

    They added Evora, Caldas da Raihna, Obidos and Torres Vedras (Potugal)

  14. alfski says:
    September 5, 2014 at 9:43 am

    Nice work Timothy. Thanks for doing the poly outlines. I did a map of these for Australia, but it only needed 4 places outlined!

    Also, Santa Cruz, Yuba City and Truckee, CA are showing as white filled polygons.

    I don’t suppose you could do a layer, which just has the poly outlines and not the labels?
    Only because the compete with the normal Labels.
    Or may re-organise the layer into “Outlines” and “Labels” so we can easily check/uncheck one or the other? Just a suggestion.

    Reply
    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 5, 2014 at 12:55 pm

      Thank you.
      I have implemented your suggestion. It makes it a little harder to look at all the items for one country / state, but it certainly is nice to be able to see only the regions.
      I hope I didn’t loose any places in the process.

      • alfski says:
        September 5, 2014 at 11:48 pm

        very nice!

        I assume the idea is to maintain this in sync with the current 3D Imagery layer in Earth.

        You may want to record a “last checked” or “added on” date in the Info section?

        Having time ranges with the layer would be cool so you could see how the 3D Imagery has grown over time. It’s probably too late for the community to do this now.

        May want to investigate sharing this thru Google Maps Engine https://mapsengine.google.com/map/

  15. tomtom says:
    September 5, 2014 at 12:48 pm

    This is a very helpful kml. Thanks.
    One question: Nuremberg is still not avialable…. I saw a few mouths ago, I found also in the GE buildings in 3d list at Wikipedia (still in the list), but its missing…. 2d again since 2 mounths. Do you know maybe why?

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 5, 2014 at 1:03 pm

      It has the older style of 3D buildings. I suspect someone just made a mistake when updating Wikipedia.

      Reply
      • jebster says:
        September 5, 2014 at 3:45 pm

        Nuremberg had auto-generated mesh back in July. The same was true for La Rochelle, Clermont-Ferrand and Nashville. Google seems to withdraw some areas after they’ve been added. Nashville has been withdrawn twice.

  16. bubollofo says:
    September 5, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Since we – “the googeearthblog community” 🙂 now have the most accurate and out to date list of areas covered by 3D mesh (even better than Wikipedia) don’t let this post disappear (behind next articles). Since we want people to constantly report new 3d areas – let’s make it a front page link!!! (like HOME ABOUT CONTACTS etc…)

  17. Rogério Coelho (youbeQ) says:
    September 5, 2014 at 3:20 pm

    City of “Sines, Portugal” the unique city for now having the new 3d in Portugal

  18. jebster says:
    September 5, 2014 at 3:38 pm

    The Farmington-Novi area northwest of Detroit has auto-generated imagery, as does the Humble-Spring
    area north of Houston.

  19. Jonah says:
    September 5, 2014 at 7:25 pm

    Add Fort Worth, TX

  20. Steven says:
    September 5, 2014 at 8:43 pm

    This is a very helpful KML, must have took pretty long to make it that detailed 🙂

    Reply
    September 5, 2014 at 11:55 pm

    The poly outline is missing a chunk of 3d imagery on the peninsula just West of North Richmond (North Bay Area, SF).

    Reply
  22. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    September 6, 2014 at 8:09 am

    Like “bubollofo” said. We should not let this post disappear. Finally we have a complete list of all cities with the new 3D-imagery. I tried this for myself last month but with cooperation between many people we will have a “completed” list that can be updated as soon we see any new 3d-imagery 🙂
    Dont let this KML be lost!

  23. Jonah says:
    September 7, 2014 at 3:58 pm

    The Historical Imagery layer has not been updated in weeks. Ridiculous.

  24. CB says:
    September 7, 2014 at 8:13 pm

    Lincolnton, NC Has the 3D Mesh Imagery

  25. bubollofo says:
    September 8, 2014 at 8:24 am

    Oslo now has bigger coverage than before. PS. I have big blur over half of Oslo city center in my Google Earth (but not in Google Maps) – is just me? Its the only city with this problem. Any tips?

    Reply
      September 8, 2014 at 9:19 am

      Unfortunately, it’s not just you. It appears to be be the Landsat base imagery showing through where there should be 3d imagery. The same phenomenon occurs in two small areas just west of Beaumont, California.

      Reply
    • Ryan K. says:
      September 8, 2014 at 12:10 pm

      I have the blur problem in Oslo as well.

    • David Timpe says:
      September 8, 2014 at 12:22 pm

      I presume I see what you see in Oslo. I haven’t seen anything quite like that elsewhere, but I do occasionally run across spots where the 3D imagery only begins to render, then stops before completing the job. One such area that I can point to is along the Western shores of Lake Lansing, in Michigan (where the amusement part used to be). It’s east and a little north of East Lansing. One tile just never gets beyond the initial rendering phase. It’s surrounded by normal 3D, and not at the edge of the automatically-generated area. The surface of the lake seems to also be treated as a depression.

      Reply
    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 8, 2014 at 2:13 pm

      Thanks. I too am seeing the blurry patch, which can’t have been there when I did Oslo before, so it must have happened when they expanded the area.

      Reply
    September 8, 2014 at 12:48 pm

    True, Oslo has a bigger covered area now:
    http://i39.servimg.com/u/f39/15/04/82/62/oslo-310.jpg

    I tried to do the same job months ago, but it really is a great deal of work. Thank you Timothy.
    I used a white square to let the 3D data visually pop-up. I don’t know how you did and if it goes quickly than with my method.
    http://i39.servimg.com/u/f39/15/04/82/62/oslo-310.jpg

  27. Timothy Whitehead says:
    September 8, 2014 at 2:43 pm

    I also found odd effects at 48° 8’52.61″N 122°13’53.62″W down the top left side of the Everett / Seattle area. When you are zoomed out, there is clearly 3D imagery, but as you zoom in, some of the 3D imagery disappears. I have not yet checked whether it is only on my computer.

    Reply
  28. bubollofo says:
    September 8, 2014 at 4:22 pm

    BTW because new 3d cities/areas are being added almost every day – if you want to follow – visit:

    http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Google_Earth&action=history

    These are Google Earth Wikipedia article list of LATEST edits – and 90% of them are NEW 3d cities being constantly spotted and updated by Wiki editors.

  29. jebster says:
    September 12, 2014 at 9:42 pm

    Just in: Davis, California.

  30. Chris says:
    September 14, 2014 at 10:00 pm

    Also Victorville, CA

  31. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 15, 2014 at 11:24 pm

    Livermore and Salinas CA

  32. jebster says:
    September 17, 2014 at 8:02 am

    More California: the Woodland Hills/Chatsworth/Simi Valley area northwest of Los Angeles.

  33. Jonah says:
    September 18, 2014 at 5:41 pm

    Expanded coverage north of New york City

  34. Uri says:
    September 19, 2014 at 4:41 am

    They added Milan, Piacenza, Pavia and Syracuse in Italy, and Auxerre, Montpellier, Carcassonne and Strasboug in France

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      September 19, 2014 at 5:20 am

      I saw the update on the Wikipedia page, but none of those locations appear to be the new type of 3D mesh. Are you referring to the older type of automatically generated buildings, or did they add them temporarily and remove them again, or has the update not reached all users yet?

      Reply
  35. Frank says:
    September 19, 2014 at 5:26 am

    And also Stavanger, Norway was added.

  36. Anton rudolfsson says:
    September 19, 2014 at 11:19 am

    Norrköping, Sweden was added!

  37. Anton rudolfsson says:
    September 19, 2014 at 11:45 am

    Växjö (Sweden) and Karlstad (Sweden)

  38. Anton rudolfsson says:
    September 19, 2014 at 4:47 pm

    Also Auckland, New Zeeland

  39. jebster says:
    September 19, 2014 at 8:07 pm

    This has been a big week: Dublin, Ajaccio (Corsica), Oklahoma City and Memphis (TN).

    Reply
  40. Timothy Whitehead says:
    September 20, 2014 at 4:38 am

    I will be adding Bordeaux, France, the first location I have actually found on my own!
    And Clermont-Ferrand, Albi, Roanne, Tarbes, Vannes, all in France.
    Antwerp, Belgium.

  41. Timothy Whitehead says:
    September 20, 2014 at 6:55 am

    Also thanks to Wikipedia editor Uricm55 for Montauban, France.

  42. Anton rudolfsson says:
    September 20, 2014 at 8:21 am

    Stuttgart, Germany was added today!

  43. Frank says:
    September 20, 2014 at 9:52 am

    Esbjerg must have been also added today, I checked it yesterday and there has been no mesh.

  44. Frank says:
    September 20, 2014 at 6:19 pm

    Bergen, Norway did it too today! 🙂

  45. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    September 25, 2014 at 5:37 pm

    Goiânia, Brazil. I dont know whether there are new imagery or not. Maybe we have missed it from another update.

  46. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    September 28, 2014 at 7:39 am

    Albacete, Spain

  47. Anxo says:
    September 28, 2014 at 9:13 pm

    Hi again, Timothy!, a new one, Santarem in Portugal.

  48. Uri says:
    September 29, 2014 at 3:24 am

    They added Ravena in Italy

  49. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    October 3, 2014 at 11:37 am

    Brive-la-Gaillarde, France
    Beauvais, France
    Saint-Quentin, France

  50. Frank says:
    October 6, 2014 at 7:56 am

    The northern part of Sardinia (Italy) has been updated, looks like a quite large area containing La Maddalena, Palau, Cannigione and others.

  51. Frank says:
    October 15, 2014 at 4:13 am

    San Francisco got new mesh and the area increased a bit, covering now also Bonita Cove and Rodeo Cove

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      October 15, 2014 at 11:59 am

      Thanks. Is there any way to tell which bit got new mesh?

      Reply
      • Frank says:
        October 15, 2014 at 3:46 pm

        Dont know, I just realised its new in the northern parts of city centre (from Golden Gate Park towards north), quality seems to be improved. Southern parts still have the “old” mesh. I dont think there is a possibility to switch between old and new. Google doesnt seem to inform much about, unfortunately…

  52. Frank says:
    October 15, 2014 at 7:11 am

    And newly discovered: Lignano Sabbiadoro (Italy)

    Reply
  53. bubollofo says:
    October 15, 2014 at 7:41 am

    haha…they didn’t even cover all Western-European capital cities – but they did San Francisco second time – google logic.

    • jebster says:
      October 18, 2014 at 5:54 pm

      Someone in Mountain View is paying attention – Berlin has been added. I’m a bit surprised; I thought Warsaw and Stockholm would appear first, since there was oblique imagery for those cities in Google Maps last summer, and there wasn’t for Berlin. The coverage area for Berlin is good, too (unlike London).

      Reply
  54. ChrisAjayi says:
    October 15, 2014 at 4:06 pm

    Visalia, Porterville, Selma. All in California

  55. Frank says:
    October 16, 2014 at 2:58 am

    Don’t know how you figure out new areas, but my “trick” is to be in a viewing distance of 30-50 km and then constantly turning on and off the 3d buildings layer while slowly moving with the space navigator (you also could move the globe and keep it constantely rolling while turning the layer on and off). As Google is using different ground imagery for the 3D mesh, you can easily see if there is one.

    • Sebastien says:
      October 16, 2014 at 12:26 pm

      That’s a good trick.
      In addition to your trick, I use a kml file with a 120° super wide field of view. With it, you can see a lot more at a time.

      Reply
      • Frank says:
        October 17, 2014 at 2:15 am

        That sounds interesting Sebastien, can you tell more about that kml?

        Reply
        • Sebastien says:
          October 18, 2014 at 7:22 am

          It’s very easy: record a tour via the camcorder icon in the upper bar. This tour doesn’t need to move or even last a second, just start and stop it. Save it to the GE side bar normaly. Save the tour by right-clicking it to your desktop as a KML file (not KMZ), then open the kml file with Notepad. Just replace in this line below the 59 value by 119 (keep the .999999999999) and save.
          59.99999999999999

          For tasks where a wide view is usefull like in this thread, I use 119°.
          For everyday navigation, I found 89 to be pleasant. Everything above can mess with your brain 🙂

        • Sebastien says:
          October 18, 2014 at 7:27 am

          Sorry, the line is this one:
          gx:horizFov>89.99999999999999</gx:horizFov

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      October 16, 2014 at 2:26 pm

      What I do is draw a polygon over the whole continent with a yellow fill and 50% opacity. Then when you are over a 3D area and low enough altitude, it shows through the polygon very clearly. However I need to be at an eye altitude of under 10km so your method may allow faster coverage.

  56. Frank says:
    October 19, 2014 at 5:53 am

    Berlin and parts of Potsdam (Germany) have been added today 🙂

  57. Frank says:
    October 20, 2014 at 7:14 am

    As I could see from Wikipedia I also confirm Freiburg (Germany)

  58. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    October 20, 2014 at 7:52 am

    Osaka (Japan) has the new 3D-imagery. I am not sure whether it was added now or weeks ago.

  59. Frank says:
    October 22, 2014 at 3:20 am

    Nuremburg (Germany) returned in 3D

    Reply
  60. Frank says:
    October 22, 2014 at 4:16 am

    And new areas between Orlando and Loughman (Florida), including the Disney World resort.

  61. bubollofo says:
    October 22, 2014 at 3:36 pm

    Le Mans

  62. Frank says:
    October 24, 2014 at 8:04 am

    The newly added northern parts of San Francisco have been why-so-ever removed.
    The same happended to Nuremberg (Germany) some weeks ago, before it reappeared this week.

  63. Frank says:
    October 27, 2014 at 5:32 pm

    New (according to Wikipedia): Brumunddal (Norway) and Arezzo (Italy)

  64. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    October 28, 2014 at 5:44 am

    Gjøvik and Raufoss in Norway added.

  65. Frank says:
    October 28, 2014 at 5:45 am

    Also Allegan (Michigan, US)

  66. ChrisAjayi says:
    October 28, 2014 at 7:45 am

    Canyon Lake Texas and Tullahoma Tennessee

  67. ChrisAjayi says:
    October 28, 2014 at 7:51 am

    Also San Clemente California

  68. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 1, 2014 at 2:13 pm

    Eudora, Kansas, Centennial, Colorado and Walnut Creek, California

  69. Frank says:
    November 3, 2014 at 6:23 pm

    Nilsiä (Finland)

  70. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 3, 2014 at 9:25 pm

    Springfield, Illinois

  71. jebster says:
    November 4, 2014 at 9:32 am

    San Fernando Valley (north of LA). The area includes Burbank, San Fernando and Van Nuys.

  72. Frank says:
    November 4, 2014 at 10:14 am

    Pasadena (California)

  73. Frank says:
    November 4, 2014 at 10:31 am

    And Sherman (Texas)

  74. Frank says:
    November 4, 2014 at 1:45 pm

    Gilroy (CA)

  75. Johann says:
    November 5, 2014 at 5:55 am

    Hey, my fellow 3d-mesh obsessed. Does the KML file with the mesh covered areas automatically update itself whenever the author changes/adds something or how does that work?

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      November 5, 2014 at 10:39 am

      I didn’t set any automatic refreshing in the KML so I think you have to right click and select ‘refresh’ to get the latest.

      Reply
      • Johann says:
        November 5, 2014 at 2:44 pm

        Right click on what exactly? Sorry, I don’t really know much about all that stuff.

        • Timothy Whitehead says:
          November 6, 2014 at 1:20 am

          Right click on the line that says ‘Map of places with autogenerated 3D Imagery’ and then click ‘Refresh’ in the menu that appears.

  76. Johann says:
    November 6, 2014 at 3:22 am

    Got it. Thanks!

  77. Johann says:
    November 7, 2014 at 4:34 am

    Reims, France
    Source: Wikipedia (confirmed)

  78. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    November 7, 2014 at 5:54 pm

    Linares (Spain)

  79. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    November 10, 2014 at 2:07 pm

    Hamar (Norway)
    It looks like Google think this particular area in Norway is very important!

  80. Frank says:
    November 11, 2014 at 3:39 am

    And more in Norway: Ski and As

  81. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 11, 2014 at 2:04 pm

    Ottawa, Ontario/Aylmer, Quebec Canada

  82. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 11, 2014 at 5:14 pm

    Florence, Italy also

  83. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 11, 2014 at 9:52 pm

    Kristiansand, Norway. Terni, Brescia Italy

  84. Frank says:
    November 12, 2014 at 4:26 am

    Toluca, Mexico

  85. Frank says:
    November 12, 2014 at 4:52 am

    Pordenone, Italy

  86. Frank says:
    November 12, 2014 at 4:58 am

    Vittoria and Comiso, Italy

  87. Johann says:
    November 12, 2014 at 3:02 pm

    Brescia, Italy

  88. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    November 16, 2014 at 10:23 am

    Helsingborg (Sweden)

  89. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    November 16, 2014 at 7:08 pm

    Algeciras, Spain (half the city)

  90. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    November 16, 2014 at 7:52 pm

    Thousand Oaks, CA
    White Center / Bryn Mawr-Skyway / Newcastle, WA
    Tucson, AZ (extended areas)

  91. Johann says:
    November 17, 2014 at 3:58 pm

    Not sure if of anyone’s concern but there’s a part south of the center of Seville, Spain without the 3d mesh but with the older type of 3d-buildings.

  92. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    November 17, 2014 at 4:38 pm

    I see, strange! Maybe they are fixing that area,

  93. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 20, 2014 at 11:44 am

    A large area north of Atlanta including Roswell is now modeled with the new mesh. As is Shizuoka, Japan.

  94. alfski says:
    November 28, 2014 at 8:48 pm

    Hi, small tweak – the outline near Reggio Calabria in Southern Italy, clips through a coastline which now has 3D Imagery.

  95. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 29, 2014 at 10:51 am

    New Philadelphia, Ohio

  96. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 29, 2014 at 1:55 pm

    Lewiston, New York, Queenston, Ontario and a large extension to the Buffalo Imagery.

  97. Johann says:
    November 29, 2014 at 5:10 pm

    Dresden, Germany has the 3d mesh now

  98. Frank says:
    November 29, 2014 at 8:04 pm

    And also Bergamo (Italy)

  99. Frank says:
    December 1, 2014 at 3:56 am

    Sylacauga, Alabama; Derby and Belfast (GB)

  100. Frank says:
    December 1, 2014 at 4:14 am

    Forli, Andria, Bari, Brindisi (all Itlay)

  101. Timothy Whitehead says:
    December 1, 2014 at 5:43 am

    Utera and Aranjuez, Spain from Google’s map as mentioned in today’s post.

    http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2014/12/new-imagery-november-25th-2014-3d-imagery-map.html

  102. Johann says:
    December 2, 2014 at 2:29 pm

    Bamberg, Germany

  103. Johann says:
    December 2, 2014 at 4:29 pm

    Hanover, Germany

  104. Johann says:
    December 2, 2014 at 4:58 pm

    Hey, so I just now saw something kinda funny and interesting.

    You might already have found out yourself but you might not so I’m trying to explain it here.

    I don’t know if it only occurs to me but I don’t have the fastest internet connection and when I zoom in really quickly using the right click on my mouse it looks like the areas right next to where the 3d mesh outline ends are still starting to load more 3d buildings but almost instantly after, it disappears and it goes right back to normal satellite photos.

    Makes me think that those areas around the now available and published 3d mesh are also “available” but not published by Google yet. I saw that when checking out my house in Coswig, Germany, which is right next to Dresden, and misses being covered in 3d by only a kilometer or so…

    I don’t know if you got what I was trying to say, I lived in the U.S. for a year but my English still isn’t the best but if you did you should check it out.

    Just thought I’d share that here,

    Greetings,

    Johann

    • Johann says:
      December 2, 2014 at 5:00 pm

      It looks like a VERY VERY blurry 3d mesh but then goes back to being a satellite photo.

      Just in case you weren’t getting it.

      Sorry for spamming so hard today

  105. Johann says:
    December 2, 2014 at 5:02 pm

    Hamm, Germany

  106. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 2, 2014 at 7:13 pm

    Here are all areas with new 3D-imagery (from Google’s map) that have been added:

    EUROPE

    GERMANY: Hamm, Hildesheim, Bamberg, Hannover

    SWITZERLAND: Schaffhausen

    FRANCE: Narbonne

    Italy: Sanremo, Trento, Udine, Latina, Aosta, Bolzano, Crotone, Catanzaro
    Southern part of Province of Varese
    Northeastern part of Province of Milano
    Western part of Province of Como
    Southeasten Part of Province of Novara

    Norway: Tønsberg, Sandefjord, Larvik, Harstad

    Sweden: Borås

    Finland: Jyveskylä

    Spain: San Roque

    Romania: Sibiu

    USA

    California: Fairfield, Vacaville, El Sobrante, Pinole, Rodeo

    Arizona: Yuma & Fortuna Foothills

    Tennessee: Germantown

    Mexiko: Tijuana

  107. Frank says:
    December 3, 2014 at 3:40 am

    Alesund and Molde, Norway

  108. bubollofo says:
    December 3, 2014 at 10:41 am

    Area from Calvi to Losari (Corsica) France

  109. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 4, 2014 at 12:01 pm

    Europe:
    Norway: Jorstadmoen, Lillehammer (Extended area)
    France: Artiguelouve, Pau (Extended area)

    USA:
    Nevada: Black Rock City
    Arizona: Chino Valley, Prescott (Extended area)
    Texas: Southton, San Antonio (Extended area )
    Louisiana: Lafayette
    Alabama: Fort Mitchell, Columbus (Extended area)
    South Carolina: Lancaster
    Pennsylvania: Du Bois

  110. Jonahrf says:
    December 5, 2014 at 4:59 pm

    New York City got higher quality updates

  111. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 8, 2014 at 12:44 pm

    Nashville (TN) and surrounding areas has appeared on Google’s map as several dots. However, they are not in 3D yet so you guys can keep an eye on that area!

  112. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 17, 2014 at 7:44 pm

    Jönköping (Sweden) got 3D-imagery today!

  113. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 17, 2014 at 8:12 pm

    A huge area north of Milano (Italy)
    Genua (Italy)

  114. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 17, 2014 at 8:22 pm

    Brno (Czech Republic)

  115. Frank says:
    December 18, 2014 at 8:01 am

    Torbay (UK)

  116. Johann says:
    December 18, 2014 at 8:19 am

    Jena, Germany

  117. Johann says:
    December 18, 2014 at 8:27 am

    Cottbus, Germany

  118. Chris Ajayi says:
    December 18, 2014 at 11:17 am

    Mississauga, Vaughan, North York, Brampton and Etobicoke Ontario, Canada

  119. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 18, 2014 at 4:52 pm

    Santa Barbara, CA + small expansions of various areas in California.

  120. Chris Ajayi says:
    December 18, 2014 at 4:58 pm

    Boise, Caldwell-Nampa in Idaho

  121. Frank says:
    December 19, 2014 at 6:17 am

    Trieste (Italy)

  122. Timothy Whitehead says:
    December 21, 2014 at 2:46 am

    Tromsø (Norway)

  123. Frank says:
    December 29, 2014 at 5:09 am

    Already mentioned by someone, but still not in the kmz: Santa Barbara CA. BTW: Thank you Timothy, great work!

  124. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    December 30, 2014 at 10:50 am

    Bodø, Norway

  125. bubollofo says:
    January 3, 2015 at 8:10 am

    Sion, Switzerland

  126. t0tep says:
    January 4, 2015 at 11:13 pm

    Please add this Bacolor, Central Luzon, Philippines

  127. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 7, 2015 at 12:07 pm

    Toronto, Canada. FINALLY!

  128. Johann says:
    January 7, 2015 at 2:22 pm

    Erfurt, Germany

  129. Johann says:
    January 7, 2015 at 2:37 pm

    and FINALLY Amsterdam, Netherlands

  130. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 7, 2015 at 8:18 pm

    Santa Fe, NM
    Chandler and Tempe, AZ

  131. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    January 7, 2015 at 8:32 pm

    West Covina and Pomona (Los Angeles area)

  132. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 5:05 am

    Fréjus, France

  133. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 5:11 am

    Luzern, Switzerland

  134. bubollofo says:
    January 8, 2015 at 6:18 am

    also Chur, Switzerland

  135. bubollofo says:
    January 8, 2015 at 7:00 am

    Cannes (France) area (from Frejus to Nice)

  136. bubollofo says:
    January 8, 2015 at 7:40 am

    and from Frejus – west (along the sea) to Cavalaire-sur-Mer (including inter alia: Saint-Tropez, Port Cogolin, Sainte Maxime)

  137. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 10:56 am

    Also: Blackpool, UK

  138. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 11:12 am

    Antioch, CA

  139. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 12:00 pm

    Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

  140. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 8, 2015 at 12:25 pm

    Langley, BC Canada

  141. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 5:14 pm

    Huge area east of Vancouver, Canada including the cities of Maple Ridge, Langley and White Rock

  142. Johann says:
    January 8, 2015 at 5:24 pm

    And the subburbs of Kerkira, Greece

  143. Johann says:
    January 9, 2015 at 2:12 pm

    The entire city of Cuiabá in Brazil has been added

  144. Johann says:
    January 10, 2015 at 7:56 pm

    Still missing that area near Kerkira, Greece on the KML file

  145. Frank says:
    January 14, 2015 at 3:39 am

    Strip between Predeal and Campina, Romania

  146. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 14, 2015 at 2:04 pm

    Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil, Keswick Ontario, Canada

  147. Johann says:
    January 14, 2015 at 2:37 pm

    Würzburg, Germany

  148. Johann says:
    January 14, 2015 at 3:08 pm

    Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic

  149. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 14, 2015 at 4:27 pm

    Blackburn, Exeter, Colchester UK

  150. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 14, 2015 at 11:42 pm

    Vicenza, Italy

  151. Anxo says:
    January 14, 2015 at 11:55 pm

    Ourense, in Spain

  152. Johann says:
    January 15, 2015 at 4:17 am

    Lugano, Switzerland (Campione, Italy)

  153. Johann says:
    January 15, 2015 at 4:50 am

    Bangor, Northern Ireland, UK

  154. chrisajayi says:
    January 18, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    Nashua, NH
    Fall River and New Bedford, MA
    Winchester and Newport News, VA

  155. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 18, 2015 at 8:19 pm

    Dunn, NC
    Bountiful, UT

  156. Andrew says:
    January 22, 2015 at 2:39 am

    Truckee, CA (USA) seems to have gone back to flat aerial imagery.

  157. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    January 22, 2015 at 7:39 am

    Beaufort, SC

  158. bubollofo says:
    January 23, 2015 at 3:14 pm

    Büsingen am Hochrhein, Germany

  159. Johann says:
    January 23, 2015 at 6:05 pm

    The new “outlines” are not very efficient. In fact, it covers what I’m having the KML file for… I think it was better as it was before

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      January 24, 2015 at 3:56 am

      The old style outlines are still available. Just click on ‘Sorted by country’. I may switch that to being the default depending on feed back from readers.

      Reply
      • Sebastien says:
        January 24, 2015 at 12:51 pm

        That’s good to see both, though what is the point with filled area? It gives a sense of the current coverage, is that all?
        I think, newbies could get frustrated with your file if they don’t find the “sorted by countries” first.

  160. Johann says:
    January 24, 2015 at 2:18 pm

    That’d be me. Can’t find that “sorted by countries”.

    And I share Sebastien’s opinion. I’m always up for something new. Maybe it’s better, though, to have the old stile as default.

  161. Timothy Whitehead says:
    January 27, 2015 at 5:36 am

    Beja, Portugal. From GEB reader via email.

  162. Johann says:
    January 27, 2015 at 9:45 am

    New areas Europe that I found so far:

    Chemnitz, Germany
    Vienna, Austria (finally)

  163. Johann says:
    January 27, 2015 at 10:05 am

    I really like the new outlines! *thumbs up*

  164. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 27, 2015 at 10:56 am

    Salem, OR

  165. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    January 27, 2015 at 11:35 am

    Oak Harbor, WA
    Cedar Park (Austin update), TX

  166. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 27, 2015 at 1:02 pm

    Brighton, England

  167. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 27, 2015 at 3:03 pm

    Surprise, AZ
    San Tan Valley (Phoenix Extension)

  168. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 27, 2015 at 9:31 pm

    Extensions to the imagery of Ottawa, Canada now encompassing Gatineau, Quebec

  169. Timothy Whitehead says:
    January 29, 2015 at 3:57 am

    Google have updated their map with new locations:
    http://maps.google.com/gallery/details?id=ztm8YbqsAfUg.k5dwUYfI67iE&hl=en-GB

  170. Frank says:
    January 29, 2015 at 4:03 am

    Extensions to Napoli reagion (Italy), including Pozzuoli and the islands of Ischia and Procida

  171. Nigel Coxon says:
    January 29, 2015 at 4:44 am

    Annoyingly, the 3D layer for Huddersfield doesn’t cover my house – literally stops the other side of the road!

  172. Nigel Coxon says:
    January 29, 2015 at 4:45 am

    Just found this too;

    https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=ztm8YbqsAfUg.k5dwUYfI67iE

  173. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    January 29, 2015 at 5:41 pm

    Here are all areas with new 3D-imagery (from Google’s map) that have been added:

    Greece: Mikonos
    Bulgaria: Yambol
    Denmark: Vejle
    Spain: Roquetas de Mar
    Italy: Pozzuoli (Naples), Ischia
    Japan: Sagamihara (Tokyo)
    Canada: Sainte-Catherine (Montreal)

  174. Johann says:
    January 31, 2015 at 6:52 am

    You might wonna fix that outline in Mikonos, Greece

    The area around the airport doesnt have the mesh, strangely so.

  175. Jackson says:
    January 31, 2015 at 2:58 pm

    The Hoover dam area connected to Boulder city just got 3d mesh.

  176. Chris Ajayi says:
    January 31, 2015 at 3:02 pm

    Updated Imagery and Expanded Coverage for:
    Boulder City now covers the Hoover Dam
    Reno, NV
    St. George, UT

  177. Johann says:
    February 5, 2015 at 8:14 am

    Just realized that the “new” 3d mesh in Vienna must be more than two years old. You can see the DC Tower Skyscraper barely under construction although it was finished October 2013! Crazy that it took them so long to release it.

  178. Johann says:
    February 5, 2015 at 10:19 am

    Also – and I don’t want to make something like a picky impression on you guys but – as a German I just wanted to say that in the coverage area of Mannheim in Germany there’s also a placemarker set for the cities of Speyer and Weinheim. However, I can promise you those cities are nothing but suburbs that were lucky receiving coverage, instead the cities of Ludwigshafen and Heidelberg are in fact well known German major cities that do deserve to have a placemarker. I know that Speyer and Weinheim are also mentioned in the Wikipedia article but just like I said, I don’t see why.

    The reason why I say this is because I love this KML file and I can’t imagine my Google Earth without it because I find Google’s 3d mesh awfully fascinating and I am always looking for a way to improve the file by posting on this page.

    And last but not least, I wanted to ask wether, when I see some incorrect outlines, if you want me to tell you like I did when I saw it in Mikonos, Greece. I saw a couple missplaced ones before and I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to seem like the grumpy offensive German stereo-type. lol

    have a good one

  179. Johann says:
    February 5, 2015 at 5:26 pm

    Modena, Italy area has been expanded by a little

  180. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    February 8, 2015 at 8:16 pm

    Bonsall & Fallbrook, CA

  181. ChrisAjayi says:
    February 11, 2015 at 6:34 pm

    Oxnard, CA
    Bellingham, WA
    Cedar Rapids, IA
    Peru, IL
    Liverpool, England
    Portsmouth, England
    Londonderry, Northern Ireland
    Dundalk, Ireland

    And probably more!

  182. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    February 11, 2015 at 7:07 pm

    Sweden: Örebro
    Norway: Hortens kommun, Haugesund, Sylling, Tranby
    Germany: Bayreuth
    Italy: Venedig

  183. ChrisAjayi says:
    February 11, 2015 at 7:42 pm

    Saint Gallen, Switzerland
    Dortmund, Germany

  184. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    February 11, 2015 at 8:33 pm

    Brandon, FL

  185. ChrisAjayi says:
    February 11, 2015 at 11:09 pm

    Leira, Portugal

  186. Jason says:
    February 12, 2015 at 12:08 am

    Saarbrücken, Germany

  187. Milosz says:
    February 12, 2015 at 5:23 am

    Venice, Italy

  188. Jackson says:
    February 12, 2015 at 7:12 pm

    Hilo, Hawaii
    Lahaina, Hawaii

  189. Jackson says:
    February 12, 2015 at 7:21 pm

    Sacramento international airport area is filled in with 3d mesh now.

  190. Chris Ajayi says:
    February 12, 2015 at 10:20 pm

    Expansion and updated imagery for Buffalo and Pittsburgh

  191. Timothy Whitehead says:
    February 13, 2015 at 2:53 am

    Placerville, CA

  192. Jackson says:
    February 13, 2015 at 6:42 pm

    Additions and updated imagery to Colorado springs, Colorado

  193. Timothy Whitehead says:
    February 14, 2015 at 5:05 am

    Expansion to Merced, CA

  194. ChrisAjayi says:
    February 16, 2015 at 10:37 am

    The Surprise, AZ imagery is far more expansive now, covering from Buckeye to the Phoenix imagery

  195. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    February 16, 2015 at 6:17 pm

    According to Wikipedia: Cheltenham, Great Britain

  196. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    February 18, 2015 at 5:28 pm

    Vitória, Vila Velha (Espírito Santo, Brazil)

  197. Frank says:
    February 19, 2015 at 9:40 am

    The Dublin 3D-imagery is gone

  198. Jackson says:
    February 19, 2015 at 7:01 pm

    Nashville is back in 3d!!!

  199. Jackson says:
    February 19, 2015 at 7:09 pm

    Gig harbour, Washington
    Kent, Washington

  200. Jackson says:
    February 19, 2015 at 7:14 pm

    SeaTac, Washington

  201. Johann says:
    February 19, 2015 at 7:21 pm

    Cologne, Germany

  202. Matthew Taylor says:
    February 19, 2015 at 9:42 pm

    Hull, England

  203. Frank says:
    February 20, 2015 at 9:19 am

    Logroño (Spain), Brasov (Romania), Bologna (Italy), Albufeira, Portimão, Faro (all Portugal)

  204. Will says:
    February 20, 2015 at 10:42 am

    Cambridge, UK and surrounding area now 3D.

  205. Chris Ajayi says:
    February 20, 2015 at 11:16 am

    Expansion to the East of Sacramento
    Update to Corvallis, OR now covering Lebanon, OR

  206. Johann says:
    February 21, 2015 at 5:24 pm

    Castres, France

  207. Jackson says:
    February 22, 2015 at 1:54 pm

    Atlantic beach, Florida

  208. Frank says:
    February 24, 2015 at 7:33 am

    Kongsberg, Norway

  209. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 24, 2015 at 4:13 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Larissa,Greece.

  210. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    February 25, 2015 at 4:35 pm

    Half Moon bay / Moss Beach / El Granada (San Francisco mesh)
    Eastern part of Mesa / Apashe Junction / Gold Canyon (Phoenix mesh)

    Unfortunately, I see many parts of 3D-imagery areas all around the world that have been removed. For example Great Neck, NY. I suspect that Google have updated those areas and hence those changes. If someone figure it out what is happening, please tell me!

  211. Johann says:
    February 26, 2015 at 5:24 am

    Bergisch Gladbach in the Cologne area has over 100,000 people living there. Definetely worth being added as placemarker.

    Also the Northern and Eastern part of the Adelaide area in Australia has been removed by quite a bit.

  212. Jackson says:
    February 26, 2015 at 1:46 pm

    Timberwood park, Texas

  213. Matthew Taylor says:
    February 28, 2015 at 4:42 pm

    Manchester, England

  214. Jackson says:
    February 28, 2015 at 9:28 pm

    Columbus, Ohio
    Shreveport, Louisiana
    Allentown, Pennsylvania

  215. Jackson says:
    February 28, 2015 at 9:41 pm

    Waipahu, Hawaii

  216. Jackson says:
    February 28, 2015 at 9:56 pm

    Baltimore, Maryland

  217. ChrisAjayi says:
    February 28, 2015 at 10:20 pm

    Hagerstown, MD
    Updated and expanded imagery for Calgary, Alberta, Canada

  218. Jackson says:
    February 28, 2015 at 10:57 pm

    Lake Wales, Florida

  219. Johann says:
    March 1, 2015 at 8:45 am

    Plsen, Czech Republic
    Katowice, Poland (NEW COUNTRY)
    Trier, Germany
    Siegen, Germany
    Scafati, Italy (extending Naples area)
    Blois, France
    Iasi, Romania

  220. Johann says:
    March 1, 2015 at 8:46 am

    *Plzen, Czech Republic

  221. Uri says:
    March 1, 2015 at 9:29 am

    + Salerno, Itay

  222. Uri says:
    March 1, 2015 at 9:39 am

    + Santiago de Compostela, Spain

  223. Jackson says:
    March 1, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    Forest hill, Texas

  224. Jackson says:
    March 1, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    Baytown, Texas

  225. Jackson says:
    March 1, 2015 at 2:13 pm

    Cinco ranch, Texas
    Mission bend, Texas

  226. Jackson says:
    March 1, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    Arnold, Missouri

  227. Jackson says:
    March 1, 2015 at 2:56 pm

    Apex, North Carolina

  228. Jackson says:
    March 1, 2015 at 5:54 pm

    Minden, Louisiana

  229. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    March 3, 2015 at 6:13 pm

    St. Louis, MO

  230. Frank says:
    March 5, 2015 at 6:39 am

    Santos (Brazil)

  231. Johann says:
    March 5, 2015 at 5:46 pm

    Heilbronn, Germany

  232. Johann says:
    March 7, 2015 at 9:11 am

    Hey Timothy,
    The KML file is not working for me anymore. Already re-downloaded it.
    The features simply don’t show up.

    The file icon has a red circle in front of it that is usually green, I think. But my internet connection is working.

    Do you know how I can fix this?

    Have a nice weekend!

    -Johann

    Reply
  233. bubollofo says:
    March 7, 2015 at 9:21 am

    The KML file not working for me too (today). Yesterday it was ok.

    Reply
  234. jonahtornado says:
    March 7, 2015 at 10:29 am

    Its not working for me too.

    Reply
  235. ChrisAjayi says:
    March 9, 2015 at 1:57 pm

    Torrevieja, Spain

  236. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 12, 2015 at 8:03 am

    Linz, Austria update and (extended area)

  237. Paolo says:
    March 13, 2015 at 5:20 pm

    Neuchâtel, Switzerland
    Turin, Italy

  238. Timothy Whitehead says:
    March 14, 2015 at 2:02 am

    Zagreb, Croatia – from a GEB reader via email

  239. Miłosz says:
    March 14, 2015 at 2:42 am

    Prague, Czech Republic

  240. Uri says:
    March 14, 2015 at 5:12 am

    Prage (Czech Republic) and Middlesbrough,(England)

  241. Uri says:
    March 14, 2015 at 5:58 am

    Ipswich (England)

  242. ChrisAjayi says:
    March 14, 2015 at 8:42 am

    Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catherines and Port Colborne ON
    Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  243. Johann says:
    March 14, 2015 at 9:48 am

    Pforzheim and Oldenburg, Germany

    Chicago, IL, has been removed

  244. ChrisAjayi says:
    March 14, 2015 at 10:01 am

    Ontario and Fontana, Auburn Lincoln and Roseville, Vallejo, all in California
    Expansion to the St. Louis Imagery

  245. Johann says:
    March 14, 2015 at 12:58 pm

    Benevento, Italy

  246. Rafael says:
    March 14, 2015 at 4:20 pm

    Update and expansion to Miami

  247. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    March 16, 2015 at 5:48 am

    Expansion to the Bay Lake and Loughman imagery, FL
    St. Cloud, FL

  248. ChrisAjayi says:
    March 16, 2015 at 9:13 am

    Update and Expansion to Charlotte, NC

  249. Johann says:
    March 16, 2015 at 12:08 pm

    Hey Timothy, you forgot to add Pforzheim, germany in your update. 😉

  250. abrell says:
    March 16, 2015 at 2:45 pm

    Hey Timothy, Yellowstone National Park, WY

  251. abrell says:
    March 17, 2015 at 11:37 am

    Timothy, thank you so much for your work.

  252. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 18, 2015 at 9:25 am

    Houston,TX updated and extended area

  253. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 18, 2015 at 9:35 am

    Laplace, Norco, Taft, Luling and Reserve Louisiana

  254. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 18, 2015 at 2:37 pm

    Jackson, Mississippi updated and extended area

  255. ChrisAjayi says:
    March 18, 2015 at 3:10 pm

    Murfreesboro and Smyrna, TN

  256. Johann says:
    March 18, 2015 at 3:12 pm

    Wolfsburg, Germany

  257. Frank says:
    March 19, 2015 at 3:40 am

    Bedford, GB

  258. Matthew Taylor says:
    March 19, 2015 at 6:46 am

    Lincoln, England

  259. ChrisAjayi says:
    March 20, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    Update and expansion to Hartford, CT
    Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, NC
    Dentsville, SC
    Calhoun, GA
    Seguin, TX
    Hallsville, TX
    Iowa City, IA
    Sevierville, TN
    Douglas, AZ
    Rio Rico, AZ
    Show Low, AZ
    Moses Lake, WA
    Maple Valley, WA

  260. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    March 22, 2015 at 7:34 pm

    Sète, France

  261. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 23, 2015 at 11:12 am

    Raleigh, North Carolina updated and extended area

  262. Vladimir says:
    March 23, 2015 at 1:12 pm

    *Cosenza, Italy
    has an extended urban area that goes till Marano (West) and Montalto Uffugo / Settimo (North)

    I wish you can add all
    thanks

  263. bubollofo says:
    March 23, 2015 at 5:28 pm

    Cosenza, Italy is not in 3D

  264. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    March 24, 2015 at 2:27 pm

    According to Google’s map:
    El Ejido (Spain)
    Dornbirn, Bregenz (Austria)
    Nishi, Kako, Tarumi and other cities in the area (Japan)
    Discovery Bay (San Fransisco, California)
    Spanish Springs (Reno, Nevada)

  265. Johann says:
    March 29, 2015 at 12:35 pm

    Augsburg, Germany (update and slight expansion)

  266. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 7:56 am

    Larvik, Norway extended area.
    Sandefjord, Norway extended area.
    Tønsberg, Norway extended area.

  267. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 8:00 am

    Bergen, Norway updated and extended area.

  268. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 8:13 am

    Rome,Italy extended area.

  269. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 8:32 am

    Victoria, Canada updated and extended area.

  270. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 8:35 am

    Murrieta,CA extended area.

  271. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 8:40 am

    Boulder City, NV extended area.

  272. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 10:49 am

    Reno, NV extended area.

  273. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 3, 2015 at 3:00 pm

    Temecula, CA extended area.

  274. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 4, 2015 at 3:13 am

    Montreal, Canada extended area.

  275. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 4, 2015 at 3:14 am

    Ottawa, Canada extended area.

  276. Miłosz says:
    April 8, 2015 at 5:01 am

    Warsaw, Poland

  277. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 6:49 am

    + Coimbra (Portugal)
    + Valladolid (Spain)
    + Pescara (Italy)

    Reply
    • mc says:
      April 9, 2015 at 2:20 pm

      Can confirm Coimbra, though it’s not showing in the kml (nor Valladolid) – guess it’s getting increasingly harder to keep up with the updates.

  278. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 6:54 am

    + Granada (Spain)

  279. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 7:03 am

    + Reggio Emilia (Italy)

  280. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 7:05 am

    + Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

  281. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 7:26 am

    + León (Spain)

  282. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 7:38 am

    + Bournemouth, England

  283. Uri says:
    April 8, 2015 at 7:49 am

    + Klagenfurt (Austria)
    + Sliven (Bulgaria)

  284. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 8, 2015 at 9:50 am

    Warren, MI, Muskegon. MI
    Carson City, NV, Henderson, NV, North Las Vegas, NV
    Green Bay, WI
    Decatur, IL
    Gulfport, MS, Biloxi, MS, Pascagoula, MS, Bay St Louis, MS
    Expansion to Cincinnati, OH
    Update and Expansion to Boston, MA

  285. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 10:12 am

    Raleigh, North Carolina updated and extended area.

  286. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 8, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    Amarillo, TX, Allen, TX, Frisco, TX
    Eureka, CA, Mckinleyville, CA
    Expansion to Baltimore, MD
    Williamsport, PA

  287. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:24 pm

    Turlock,CA
    Modesto, CA extended area
    Salida,CA
    Ripon,CA
    Oakdale, CA
    Stockton, CA extended area
    Denair, CA
    Adela,CA

  288. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:29 pm

    Portland,OR updated and extended area.

  289. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:32 pm

    Mount Vernon, WA updated and extended area.

  290. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:34 pm

    Spokane, WA updated and extended area.

  291. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:40 pm

    Evansville, Indiana extended area.

  292. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:44 pm

    Birmingham, Alabama updated and extended area.

  293. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 1:59 pm

    Nagoya, Ichinomiya, Gifu, and other cities in the area (Japan).

  294. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 2:01 pm

    Kobe, Hyogo, Suma Japan.

  295. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 8, 2015 at 2:03 pm

    Takasago, Himeji, Ibo and other cities in the area (Japan).

  296. Rafael says:
    April 8, 2015 at 10:24 pm

    Oceanside, CA

  297. Rafael says:
    April 8, 2015 at 10:35 pm

    El Cajon, CA

  298. Jackson says:
    April 9, 2015 at 8:59 am

    Denver, Colorado updated and expanded area.

  299. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 10, 2015 at 1:45 am

    Nice, France updated and extended area

  300. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 10, 2015 at 12:52 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Savona, Italy

  301. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 10, 2015 at 2:07 pm

    Hi, Timothy Minden, Nevada

  302. Johann says:
    April 11, 2015 at 12:06 pm

    Also please add Frisco and Allen, TX

  303. jonahtornado says:
    April 11, 2015 at 6:46 pm

    Is there any way of knowing when an area will be in 3D? I’ve been waiting for about a year for the expansion of the Connecticut coverage to include Bridgeport , New Haven, and Meriden. It hasnt happened yet. Im waiting

    Reply
    • Johann says:
      April 11, 2015 at 7:01 pm

      Unfortunately we don’t know. Seems like Google is keeping that a secret. There’s no “behind the scenes” that tells us what cities/locations are in progress or “coming soon” as far as I know.

  304. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    April 12, 2015 at 9:06 am

    Please be patient! It take some time to add all those cities to our KML-file.

  305. jonahtornado says:
    April 12, 2015 at 10:11 am

    Naples, FL

  306. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 12, 2015 at 11:52 am

    Sagamihara, Japan extended area

  307. Matthew Taylor says:
    April 12, 2015 at 2:34 pm

    Expansion to Liverpool/Merseyside, England

  308. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 13, 2015 at 11:50 pm

    Savannah, GA

  309. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 14, 2015 at 2:41 am

    Kobe, Japan extended area
    Osaka, Japan extended area
    Kyoto, Japan extended area

  310. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 14, 2015 at 2:50 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Santiago, Chile.

  311. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 14, 2015 at 9:12 am

    Clearwater and St Petersburg, Florida

  312. Johann says:
    April 14, 2015 at 11:20 am

    Amiens, France

  313. Uri says:
    April 14, 2015 at 12:07 pm

    Girona, Spain

  314. Uri says:
    April 14, 2015 at 12:12 pm

    Vigo and Pontevedra, Spain

  315. Uri says:
    April 14, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    + Huelva, Spain

  316. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    April 14, 2015 at 3:07 pm

    Delft, Netherlands

  317. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 14, 2015 at 9:55 pm

    Euless, Texas

  318. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 15, 2015 at 1:26 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Stara Zagora, Bulgaria.

  319. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 15, 2015 at 1:29 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Burgas, Bulgaria.

  320. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 15, 2015 at 1:30 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Shumen, Bulgaria.

  321. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 15, 2015 at 1:52 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Constanta, Romania

  322. Paolo Valitutti says:
    April 16, 2015 at 7:40 am

    I don’t understand why Brussels, Belgium is still with the old 3D while almost all major cities around it are with the new mesh

  323. someone 1 says:
    April 16, 2015 at 8:48 am

    Koblenz, Germany

  324. Jackson says:
    April 17, 2015 at 1:43 pm

    Durham, North Carolina

  325. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 17, 2015 at 4:22 pm

    Lancaster, York, Reading, PA
    Petersburg, VA

  326. ChrisAjayi says:
    April 18, 2015 at 12:36 am

    State College, PA
    New Braunfels, TX

  327. Jackson says:
    April 18, 2015 at 12:26 pm

    Vero beach, Florida

  328. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 19, 2015 at 11:27 am

    Cleveland, Ohio extended area.

  329. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 19, 2015 at 11:59 am

    Vancouver, Canada updated and extended area.

  330. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 20, 2015 at 6:56 am

    Buenos Aires, Argentina right there to San Martin.

  331. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 20, 2015 at 9:56 am

    Richmond, Virginia updated and extended area.

  332. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 20, 2015 at 10:13 am

    Columbia, South Carolina updated and extended area.

  333. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 20, 2015 at 2:29 pm

    Detroit, Michigan updated and extended area.

  334. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 21, 2015 at 12:08 pm

    Ladner, British Columbia
    Delta, British Columbia
    Sunshine Hills, British Columbia

  335. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 21, 2015 at 12:20 pm

    Springdale, South Carolina
    Oak Dale, South Carolina

  336. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 24, 2015 at 6:33 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Lecce, Italy.

  337. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 24, 2015 at 1:31 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Vigegano, Pavia Italy.

  338. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 24, 2015 at 1:34 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Lamezia Terme, Catanzaro Italy.

  339. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 24, 2015 at 1:37 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Rovigo, Italy.

  340. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 24, 2015 at 3:19 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Foligno, Italy

  341. Uri says:
    April 24, 2015 at 3:22 pm

    + Novara, Italy

  342. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 25, 2015 at 3:05 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Altamura, Bari Italy
    Hi, Timothy please add Gravina in Puglia, Bari Italy.

  343. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 25, 2015 at 3:07 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Matera, Italy.

  344. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    April 26, 2015 at 2:25 pm

    Kihei, Wailea-Makena (Hawaii)
    João Pessoa (Brazil)

  345. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 30, 2015 at 7:15 am

    Kumamoto, and other cities in the area Japan.

  346. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    May 5, 2015 at 1:47 pm

    Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, Le Beausset, Sanary-sur-Mer (France)

  347. Jackson says:
    May 5, 2015 at 2:04 pm

    Jacksonville, Florida

  348. Jackson says:
    May 5, 2015 at 2:10 pm

    Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Finally”

  349. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 5, 2015 at 2:34 pm

    Arlington, Texas
    Grand Prairie, Texas
    Dalworthington, Texas
    Mansfield, Texas
    Cedar Hill, Texas
    Duncanville, Texas
    Euless, Texas extended area
    Forth Worth, Texas extended area.

  350. Toni M says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:04 pm

    Southend-on-Sea, England

  351. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:20 pm

    Treviso, Italy

  352. ChrisAjayi says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:39 pm

    Myrtle Beach + Conway, SC
    Harrisburg, PA
    Davenport, IA

  353. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    Cosenza, Italy

  354. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:42 pm

    Ragusa, Italy

  355. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:44 pm

    Potenza, Italy

  356. Johann says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:50 pm

    Bielefeld, Germany
    Göttingen, Germany

  357. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:53 pm

    Cremona, Italy

  358. Johann says:
    May 5, 2015 at 3:56 pm

    Southend-on-Sea, England

  359. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 4:17 pm

    Ferrol, Spain

  360. Uri says:
    May 5, 2015 at 4:26 pm

    Imola, Italy

  361. Matthew Taylor says:
    May 5, 2015 at 5:01 pm

    Reims, France

  362. Rodrigo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 5:12 pm

    Hyères, France

  363. Matthew Taylor says:
    May 5, 2015 at 6:12 pm

    Sorry! I think I’ve been a bit silly there.

  364. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 6:14 pm

    Alessandria, Italy

  365. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 6:18 pm

    Agrigento, Italy

  366. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 6:23 pm

    Faenza, Italy

  367. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 6:48 pm

    Charleville-Mezieres, France

  368. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 7:08 pm

    Ascoli Piceno, Italy
    Teramo, Italy

  369. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 7:15 pm

    Campobasso, Italy

  370. Thilo says:
    May 5, 2015 at 7:21 pm

    Belfort/Montbeliard, France

  371. Frank says:
    May 6, 2015 at 2:36 am

    Hyères, France

  372. Thilo says:
    May 6, 2015 at 4:57 am

    Pula, Croatia

  373. Uri says:
    May 6, 2015 at 6:28 am

    Nuoro (Sardinia, Italy)

  374. ChrisAjayi says:
    May 6, 2015 at 11:49 am

    Pleasanton, TX

  375. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 7, 2015 at 9:51 am

    Longview, Texas updated and extended area.

  376. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 7, 2015 at 10:04 am

    Murrieta, CA extended area
    Menifee, CA extended area
    Sun City, CA
    Romoland, CA extended area
    Homeland, CA extended area

  377. Thilo says:
    May 8, 2015 at 5:10 am

    Caltanissetta, Italy

  378. Thilo says:
    May 8, 2015 at 5:11 am

    L’Aquila, Italy

  379. Thilo says:
    May 8, 2015 at 5:13 am

    Asti, Italy

  380. Thilo says:
    May 8, 2015 at 5:23 am

    Pesaro / Fano / Senigallia, Italy

  381. Thilo says:
    May 8, 2015 at 5:32 am

    Timisoara, Romania

  382. Thilo says:
    May 8, 2015 at 6:09 am

    Chalon-sur-Saone, France

  383. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 8, 2015 at 12:03 pm

    Dallas, TX updated and extended area
    Cockrell Hill, TX
    Irving, TX
    Grand Prairie, TX
    University Park, TX
    Farmers Branch, TX
    Coppell, TX
    North Branch,TX
    Richardson, TX
    Euless, TX updated and extended area.
    Arlington TX extended area.

  384. Johann says:
    May 8, 2015 at 12:47 pm

    I think it’s been mentioned before but:
    Lubbock, TX

  385. ChrisAjayi says:
    May 8, 2015 at 4:25 pm

    Brainerd, MN
    Jackson, MI
    Portsmouth, OH
    Pottsville, PA
    Bloomsburg, PA
    Beckley, WV
    Crestville, FL
    Leesburg, FL
    Winter Haven, FL
    Parkton, NC

  386. Jackson says:
    May 9, 2015 at 10:11 am

    Port Elisabeth, South Africa!!!

  387. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 9, 2015 at 11:35 am

    Hi, Timothy East London, South Africa new country !

  388. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 9, 2015 at 11:37 am

    Hi, Timothy Rustenburg, South Africa.

  389. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 9, 2015 at 11:38 am

    Hi, Timothy Uitenhage, South Africa.

  390. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 9, 2015 at 11:40 am

    Hi, Timothy Pristina, Kosovo new country !

  391. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 9, 2015 at 11:42 am

    Hi, Timothy Podgorica, Montenegro new country !

  392. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 9, 2015 at 3:10 pm

    Curry Village, CA
    Grass Valley, CA
    Sanger, CA

  393. Jackson says:
    May 9, 2015 at 6:41 pm

    Midland, Texas updated and extended area.

  394. Jackson says:
    May 9, 2015 at 6:51 pm

    Bellevue, Washington updated and extended area

  395. Jackson says:
    May 9, 2015 at 7:01 pm

    Is it just me because if you go to north platte, Nebraska only the convention center is in 3d. I think it only works on a smartphone or tablet. But ya has anyone been experiencing this too?

  396. Jonathan Rosas says:
    May 10, 2015 at 9:50 pm

    Hey Timothy! You can add Panama City (The Whole Metropolitan Area) Some cities of Panama Oeste like Chorrera, Arraijan and Capira, Coronado and Chame.
    Colon and The Whole Panama Canal Trail.

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      May 11, 2015 at 1:39 am

      Hi Jonathan, This post is for letting us know about new 3D that is already in Google Earth and not for requests.

  397. Frank says:
    May 12, 2015 at 2:52 am

    Yosemite valley, CA

  398. Frank says:
    May 13, 2015 at 5:44 am

    Fairbanks, Alaska

  399. Timothy Whitehead says:
    May 13, 2015 at 11:07 am

    The blurred patch over Oslo seems to have finally been fixed.

    • Jackson says:
      May 13, 2015 at 7:26 pm

      The blur hasn’t gone away for me. Do you mean with the 3d mesh it has been fixed or with the imagery? Or both?

  400. Frank says:
    May 14, 2015 at 5:06 am

    In version 7.1.2 it was also still blurred for me. Updated to 7.1.4 and now its fixed 🙂

  401. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    May 15, 2015 at 9:51 am

    According to Google’s map:

    American Fork (Salt Lake City updated), United States
    Los Palacios y Villafranca (Sevilla updated), Spain
    Toyota (Nagoya updated), Japan
    Mito, Japan
    Maebashi, Japan

  402. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 22, 2015 at 12:44 pm

    Messina, Italy extended area.

  403. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 22, 2015 at 2:41 pm

    Badajoz, Spain extended area.

  404. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 22, 2015 at 2:44 pm

    Salamanca, Spain extended area.

  405. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 22, 2015 at 2:49 pm

    Lleida, Spain extended area.

  406. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 7:09 pm

    Trapani, Italy

  407. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 7:11 pm

    Viterbo,Italy

  408. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 7:13 pm

    La Spezia, Italy

  409. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 7:24 pm

    Bilbao, Spain

  410. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 7:28 pm

    Caen, France

  411. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 7:31 pm

    Hamburg,Germany

  412. Jackson says:
    May 22, 2015 at 8:11 pm

    Honolulu, Hawaii. Finally!

  413. Jackson says:
    May 22, 2015 at 8:17 pm

    Knoxville, Tennessee

  414. Thilo says:
    May 22, 2015 at 8:57 pm

    Newcastle, Australia

  415. Jackson says:
    May 22, 2015 at 9:02 pm

    Pittsfield, Massachusetts

  416. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 1:21 am

    Florence, Italy updated and extended area.

  417. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 1:53 am

    Parma, Italy extended area.

  418. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 4:05 am

    San Antonio, CA
    Petaluma, CA extended area.

  419. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 4:11 am

    San Antonio,CA
    Petaluma, CA extended area
    Bloomfield, CA
    Rohnert Park,CA extended area
    Sebastopol, CA extended area
    Neils Islands, CA

  420. ChrisAjayi says:
    May 23, 2015 at 8:28 am

    Gadsden, AL

  421. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 9:47 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Chioggia, Veneto Italy.

  422. Thilo says:
    May 23, 2015 at 9:57 am

    Marsala, Italy

  423. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 12:14 pm

    Lamezia Terme, Italy is not in 3d.

  424. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 23, 2015 at 12:18 pm

    Jaen, Spain is not in 3d.

  425. Thilo says:
    May 25, 2015 at 9:12 am

    Eastern half of Almeria, Spain

  426. Thilo says:
    May 25, 2015 at 9:47 am

    Eskilstuna, Sweden

  427. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    May 26, 2015 at 8:37 am

    Yokosuka (Tokyo updated)

  428. Rafael says:
    May 28, 2015 at 1:38 pm

    El Monte, CA
    Whittier, CA

  429. Thilo says:
    May 28, 2015 at 1:44 pm

    Split, Croatia

  430. Thilo says:
    May 28, 2015 at 1:46 pm

    Zadar, Croatia

  431. Thilo says:
    May 28, 2015 at 1:58 pm

    Helsinki, Finland

  432. Thilo says:
    May 28, 2015 at 1:59 pm

    Odense, Denmark

  433. Thilo says:
    May 28, 2015 at 2:02 pm

    Aalborg, Denmark

  434. Johann says:
    May 28, 2015 at 2:15 pm

    Swansea, Wales

  435. Johann says:
    May 28, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    Oulo, Finland

  436. ChrisAjayi says:
    May 28, 2015 at 3:55 pm

    Midland and Saginaw, MI
    Plattsburgh, NY
    Keansburg, Rumson, Middletown, NJ
    Spartanburg, SC
    Spring Hill, FL
    Schertz, TX

  437. jonahtornado says:
    May 28, 2015 at 7:46 pm

    Willimantic, CT went 3D

  438. ChrisAjayi says:
    May 28, 2015 at 8:31 pm

    Columbia, TN
    Berea, Richmond, KY
    Watertown, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, WI
    Santa Maria, CA

  439. Johann says:
    May 29, 2015 at 2:42 pm

    Garland, TX (Dallas extanded)

  440. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 30, 2015 at 7:03 am

    Jacksonville, Florida extended area

  441. flymkj1 says:
    May 30, 2015 at 1:59 pm

    Statesville, NC!

  442. Manolache Alexandru says:
    May 31, 2015 at 6:43 am

    Hi, Timothy Please add Cerignola, Apulia Italy.

  443. Thilo says:
    May 31, 2015 at 11:20 am

    Alicante, Spain extended area

  444. ChrisAjayi says:
    June 2, 2015 at 11:24 am

    Ottawa, Marseilles, IL

  445. Sebastien says:
    June 3, 2015 at 1:39 am

    I recommand visiting the world’s greatest aircraft cemetery, “The Boneyard”, south east of Tucson, TX
    http://i1096.photobucket.com/albums/g322/Sebassien/The%20Boneyard2_zpsnb6ejb7q.jpg

  446. Rafael says:
    June 8, 2015 at 9:23 pm

    The area in between Pasadena, Glendale, and Los Angeles, CA

  447. Rafael says:
    June 8, 2015 at 9:40 pm

    Banning, CA

  448. Jonathan Rosas says:
    June 8, 2015 at 10:39 pm

    Barcelona, Spain

  449. Jonathan Rosas says:
    June 8, 2015 at 10:51 pm

    Anchorage, Alaska

  450. miłosz says:
    June 9, 2015 at 3:15 am

    Sofia, Bulgaria

  451. Uri says:
    June 9, 2015 at 6:03 am

    Gijon and Oviedo (Spain)

  452. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 6:09 am

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

  453. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 6:11 am

    Varna, Bulgaria

  454. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 6:21 am

    Aarhus, Denmark

  455. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 6:43 am

    Gela, Italy

  456. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 7:50 am

    Tampere, Finland

  457. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 7:53 am

    Pori, Finland

  458. Thilo says:
    June 9, 2015 at 8:35 am

    Rapallo, Italy

  459. ChrisAjayi says:
    June 10, 2015 at 10:51 am

    Update and expansion to Wichita, KS

  460. Johann says:
    June 13, 2015 at 6:51 am

    Expansion to Dallas, TX area (near Duncanville and De Soto)

  461. Johann says:
    June 13, 2015 at 6:55 am

    Oklahoma City updated and extended

  462. Johann says:
    June 13, 2015 at 7:07 am

    Wichita, KS (extended)

    …and probably more

  463. Uri says:
    June 13, 2015 at 8:06 am

    Cascais, Estoril, Oeiras, Carcavelos, Sintra, Algueirao, etc…. (Portugal)

  464. Uri says:
    June 14, 2015 at 9:19 am

    Hi, Timothy. In outlines sorted by country, Manresa (Spain) is gone.

  465. Jonathan Rosas says:
    June 14, 2015 at 10:30 am

    The blurry glitch in oslo is now fixed?
    I have went to oslo in google earth and looks like that already is fixed and corrected the 3d mesh

  466. Uri says:
    June 15, 2015 at 5:30 am

    Alverca and Povoa (Portugal)

  467. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 15, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    Reggio Calabria, Italy updated and extended area.

  468. Leonardo says:
    June 15, 2015 at 10:02 pm

    Hi Timothy, you can add please Lima Peru, located in South America, I hope your answer

    Reply
    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      June 16, 2015 at 4:03 am

      Hi Leonardo, we are not part of Google and do not add the 3D imagery ourselves. We are just monitoring what Google adds.

      • Leonardo says:
        June 16, 2015 at 3:14 pm

        Thanks for replying, then, if the list of cities in Wikipedia is updated, and suppose “Lima Peru” auto-generated appears, you are upgrading to 3D images of the city ?, if I’m wrong, correct me

        Sorry for the bad English, I hope you understand, Greetings

        • Johann says:
          June 16, 2015 at 3:25 pm

          We are not Google. We only monitor when we see that cities got updated in 3d. Both this list and the list in Wikipedia are having the cities added AFTER they’ve been spotted in Google earth. You CANNOT make request. No one can. The process of adding cities happens behind closed doors of Google and we do not know when they are added.

          Hope this helps your understanding,
          Greetings,
          -Johann

          • Leonardo says:
            June 24, 2015 at 5:59 pm

            Hello Johann, thank you for responding, I think I understood, that means that no one knows about it, when or at what point will update the cities from different countries to 3D images, thank you very much, and I removed the doubts, Greetings!

  469. ChrisAjayi says:
    June 16, 2015 at 9:07 am

    Butler, PA
    Bluefield, VA/Princeton, WV
    Dallas/Hyram, GA
    Raymond, MS
    Yuma, AZ updated and expanded area
    Albany, GA updated and expanded area

  470. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 16, 2015 at 10:00 am

    Cocoa, Florida updated and extended area.
    Titusville, Florida updated and extended area.
    Cocoa West, Florida
    Rockledge, Florida
    Merrit Island, Florida
    Cocoa Beach, Florida
    Cape Canaveral, Florida
    Port Canaveral, Florida
    Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

  471. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 16, 2015 at 10:20 am

    Ocala, Florida updated and extended area.
    Silver Springs Shores, Florida
    Belleview, Florida
    Summerfield, Florida
    Ocklawaha, Florida
    Zuber, Florida
    Martin, Florida
    Anthony, Florida
    Adams Hammock, Florida
    Marion, Florida

  472. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 16, 2015 at 10:22 am

    Mobile, Alabama updated and extended area

  473. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 18, 2015 at 6:58 am

    Hi, Timothy. In outlines sorted by country, Greenville, South Carolina is gone.

  474. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 19, 2015 at 4:30 am

    Wichita, Kansas extended area.

  475. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 20, 2015 at 1:57 am

    Mount Desert Island, Maine extended area.

  476. Manolache Alexandru says:
    June 21, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    According to Google’s map:

    Zlin, Czech Republic
    Saint-Etienne, France extended
    Ghent, Belgium extended
    Charleroi Belgium extended
    Vitoria-Gasteiz Spain extended
    Logrono Spain extended
    Albany New York, USA extended
    Lynchburg ,Virginia, USA extended
    Florence ,Alabama, USA extended
    Tallahassee ,Florida,USA extended
    Mt Plymouth ,Florida, USA
    Sheboygan ,Wisconsin, USA extended
    Mankato ,Minnesota, USA extended
    Joplin ,Missouri, USA extended
    Indio, Cathedral City, Palm Springs ,California, USA extended

  477. Arawak says:
    June 23, 2015 at 2:55 pm

    Have a look at 3D Warsaw, Poland. Its central part is pretty well modelled, but the model does not cover even all downtown and on the edges difference in ground level reach 10 meters and more. 3D photo edges going across densly build-up areas with such error in elevation are horrible :-/

    Question is: which model is correct: the general (old) or the 3D photo (new one)? I made a short research and there is no such issue with other cities in Europe.

  478. inamullah beg says:
    June 24, 2015 at 1:14 am

    Hi, Timothy,
    you can add please Ahmedabad, India

    Reply
    • Johann says:
      June 24, 2015 at 2:41 am

      There seems to ba a common missunderstanding.

      Timothy does NOT create the 3d models himself, this blog-post is only there to monitor which cities have been added by Google. The comments you see above are not requests, they are simply to let Timothy know what cities have been newly updated to Google Earth so he can add those to the KML file which he has created. I recommend reading the whole post.

      This is blog is also not operated by Google.

      Requests for 3d areas CANNOT be made.

      Greetings,
      – Johann

  479. venkatesh says:
    July 1, 2015 at 2:26 am

    how to calculate the entire saurface area for the building (including, height ,elevation and 3d modelling)

  480. Uri says:
    July 8, 2015 at 5:17 am

    + La Coruña (Spain)

  481. Thilo says:
    July 8, 2015 at 5:28 am

    Braga, Portugal

  482. Thilo says:
    July 8, 2015 at 5:47 am

    Des Moines, Iowa

  483. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 8, 2015 at 9:20 am

    Canton, OH
    Des Moines, IA
    Norman, OK
    West Bradenton/Longboat Key, FL
    Venice/Boca Grande, FL
    Vineland, NJ

  484. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 8, 2015 at 11:31 am

    The Villages, Florida

  485. Rafael says:
    July 9, 2015 at 2:43 am

    Oxnard, CA is back

  486. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 9, 2015 at 9:38 am

    Chelmsford, England

  487. Thilo says:
    July 10, 2015 at 10:51 am

    Setubal, Portugal

  488. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 10, 2015 at 12:43 pm

    New Baltimore/Harrison Charter Township, MI

  489. Thilo says:
    July 10, 2015 at 1:28 pm

    Melbourne, Australia

  490. Thilo says:
    July 10, 2015 at 1:36 pm

    Lübeck, Germany

  491. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 11, 2015 at 8:08 am

    Gainesville, FL
    Palm Coast, FL
    A partial amount of Punta Gorda, FL
    Lakeland/Sun City Center, FL
    Lawrenceville, GA

  492. Jackson says:
    July 11, 2015 at 11:20 am

    Atlantic city, new jearsey

  493. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 11, 2015 at 12:53 pm

    Abilene, TX
    Wichita Falls, TX
    West end of Tulsa, OK
    Lincoln, NE updated and extended area
    Lakewood, WA
    Frederickson, WA
    Orting, WA

  494. Rafael says:
    July 11, 2015 at 4:27 pm

    Atlantic City, NJ

  495. Uri says:
    July 12, 2015 at 8:22 am

    El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain

  496. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 12, 2015 at 4:01 pm

    Winter Garden/Apopca, FL
    Northglenn, CO expansion

  497. Timothy Whitehead says:
    July 13, 2015 at 8:25 am

    New Orleans, update and minor expansion.

  498. Jonathan Rosas says:
    July 13, 2015 at 5:46 pm

    Oakhurst, OK

  499. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 14, 2015 at 11:15 pm

    Joliet, Oswego, Lemont, IL
    Sun City Center, FL

  500. Thilo says:
    July 15, 2015 at 5:25 am

    Regensburg, Germany

  501. Thilo says:
    July 15, 2015 at 5:29 am

    Murcia, Spain

  502. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 15, 2015 at 11:53 am

    Tacoma, WA

  503. ryaboisse says:
    July 15, 2015 at 9:29 pm

    The Hamptons, NY

  504. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 16, 2015 at 3:11 pm

    Gastonia, NC
    Concord/Huntersville, NC
    Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Loganville, GA
    Holly Springs, GA

  505. jonahtornado says:
    July 16, 2015 at 8:45 pm

    Atlantic City, NJ

    Lots of places in these areas
    Southampton, NY
    East Hampton, NY
    Montauk, NY
    Riverhead, NY

  506. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 17, 2015 at 3:41 pm

    Poughkeepsie/Kingston, NY

  507. jonahtornado says:
    July 20, 2015 at 3:45 pm

    Why is the city of Crotone, Italy underwater? is this a glitch?

  508. Timothy Whitehead says:
    July 23, 2015 at 5:25 am

    Dublin is back although it is a smaller area than previously.

  509. Thilo says:
    July 23, 2015 at 5:33 am

    Lisbon, Portugal

  510. Thilo says:
    July 23, 2015 at 5:45 am

    Edinburgh, Scotland

  511. Rafael says:
    July 23, 2015 at 6:17 am

    Many towns in western Suffolk County, Long Island, NY

  512. Uri says:
    July 23, 2015 at 6:22 am

    Mataro, Spain

  513. Uri says:
    July 23, 2015 at 6:26 am

    Sabadell and Granollers, Spain

  514. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 23, 2015 at 9:27 am

    Babylon, Brentwood, NY
    Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda, FL
    Tyler, TX
    Plano, TX
    Edmond, OK
    Kennewick, WA
    Provo/Spanish Fork, UT
    St. Charles, MO

  515. chrisajayi says:
    July 23, 2015 at 10:32 am

    Adrian, Michigan

  516. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 24, 2015 at 3:17 pm

    Olga/Gateway, FL

  517. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 25, 2015 at 2:15 pm

    Fresno, CA updated and expanded area
    Canton/Madison, MS
    Albuquerque, NM Updated and expanded area

  518. Frank says:
    July 28, 2015 at 3:13 am

    Tacoma was removed
    New: Blanes, Lloret de Mar, Tossa de Mar (Spain)

  519. Frank says:
    July 28, 2015 at 3:15 am

    Sant Feliu, Palamós (Spain)

  520. Frank says:
    July 28, 2015 at 3:23 am

    Sorry, my fault, please ignore the last two postings, except of the removal of Tacoma (WA)

  521. ChrisAjayi says:
    July 30, 2015 at 8:54 am

    Antioch, TN
    Alabaster, AL

  522. Anton Rudolfsson says:
    August 3, 2015 at 4:49 pm

    Duvall / Carnation / Sammamish, WA

  523. piodalcin says:
    August 9, 2015 at 10:31 am

    really cool

  524. jonahtornado says:
    August 18, 2015 at 10:25 am

    (36.15N, 115.28 W) Las Vegas
    (43.64N, 116.39W) Boise, ID
    Do you know how to get these places to load? They are blurry on Google Earth

  525. jonahtornado says:
    August 18, 2015 at 2:16 pm

    Meriden, CT, Wallingford, CT (Including my home) got finally added

  526. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 2:41 pm

    Porto, Portugal

  527. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 2:49 pm

    Sheffield, England

  528. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 3:03 pm

    Marbella, Spain

  529. Jonathan Rosas says:
    August 18, 2015 at 3:09 pm

    Hey Timothy, Notice and Reply me when a City of India goes 3D. I have read about India Soon Will go 3D

  530. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 5:30 pm

    Valletta, Malta

  531. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    Tulsa, Oklahoma extended area

  532. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 5:47 pm

    Lawrence, Massachusetts

  533. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 6:09 pm

    Catania, Italy extended area

  534. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 6:24 pm

    Chesterfield, England

  535. Thilo says:
    August 18, 2015 at 6:36 pm

    Magenta, Italy

  536. ChrisAjayi says:
    August 18, 2015 at 11:21 pm

    Trenton/Flat Rock, MI
    Ramsey/Rogers, MN
    Shakopee, MN
    Rock Hill, SC/Monroe, NC

  537. Thilo says:
    August 19, 2015 at 7:46 am

    Tacoma, WA is back

  538. ChrisAjayi says:
    August 19, 2015 at 7:47 am

    Howell/Brighton, MI

  539. Johann says:
    August 19, 2015 at 9:19 am

    Todd Creek, Brighton, CO (and more (Denver extended))

  540. Johann says:
    August 19, 2015 at 9:21 am

    Fort Collins and Loveland (Colorado) area update and slight extension

  541. Johann says:
    August 19, 2015 at 9:31 am

    New update now connecting the Spokane, WA and Coeur d’Alene, ID areas

  542. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 20, 2015 at 7:51 am

    Basildon, England

  543. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 20, 2015 at 8:35 am

    Birmingham, Alabama updated and extended area

  544. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:16 pm

    Houston, Texas updated and extended area.

  545. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:18 pm

    San Antonio, Texas updated and extended area.

  546. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:21 pm

    Colorado Springs, Colorado updated and extended area.

  547. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:23 pm

    Denver, Colorado updated and extended area.

  548. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:36 pm

    Midland, Texas updated and extended area.

  549. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:39 pm

    Topeka, Kansas updated and extended area.

  550. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:41 pm

    Manhattan, Kansas updated and extended area.

  551. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:43 pm

    Sioux City, Iowa updated and extended area.

  552. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:45 pm

    St. Cloud, Minnesota updated and extended area.

  553. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    Anderson, Indiana updated and extended area.

  554. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:53 pm

    Lafayette, Indiana updated and extended area.

  555. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:56 pm

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania updated and extended area.

  556. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 1:57 pm

    Baltimore, Maryland updated and extended area.

  557. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 2:03 pm

    Athens, Georgia updated and extended area.

  558. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 22, 2015 at 2:09 pm

    Oslo, Norway updated and extended area.

  559. Uri says:
    August 22, 2015 at 7:01 pm

    Madrid (Spain) extended south area (Mostoles, Pinto, and other towns)

  560. Uri says:
    August 22, 2015 at 7:07 pm

    north and west of Madrid : Pozuelo, Majadahonda, Fuenlabrada, Alcorcon, Leganes, Boadilla, etc….

  561. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 1:13 am

    Elche, Spain updated and extended area.

  562. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 1:16 am

    Tarragona, Spain updated and extended area.

  563. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 1:19 am

    San Sebastian, Spain updated and extended area.

  564. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 1:21 am

    Cordoba, Spain updated and extended area.

  565. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 1:32 am

    Terrassa, Spain updated and extended area.

  566. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 6:40 am

    Eau Claire, Wisconsin updated and extended area.

  567. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 6:45 am

    Portland, Oregon updated and extended area.

  568. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 6:48 am

    Ogden, Utah updated and extended area.

  569. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 6:50 am

    Idaho Falls, Idaho updated and extended area.

  570. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 6:56 am

    Lake Havasu City, Arizona updated and extended area.

  571. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 7:06 am

    Salvador, Brazil updated and extended area.

  572. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 7:48 am

    Limoges, France updated and extended area.

  573. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 7:51 am

    Nantes, France updated and extended area.

  574. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 7:52 am

    Angers, France updated and extended area.

  575. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 7:55 am

    Saint-Etienne, France updated and extended area.

  576. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 23, 2015 at 7:56 am

    Clermont-Ferrand, France updated and extended area.

  577. ChrisAjayi says:
    August 23, 2015 at 4:30 pm

    Lake Geneva, WI
    Woodstock/Huntley, IL

  578. Jonathan Rosas says:
    August 23, 2015 at 9:56 pm

    Crotone was removed due to wrong height with odd effect “city underwater” when creating a 3D map of this city, in Italy

  579. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 3:42 am

    Latina, Italy updated and extended area.

  580. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:26 am

    Memphis, Tennesse updated and extended area.

  581. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:31 am

    Knoxville, Tennesse updated and extended area.

  582. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:36 am

    Providence, Rhode Island updated and extended area.

  583. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:39 am

    Albany, New York updated and extended area.

  584. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:45 am

    Indianapolis, Indiana updated and extended area.

  585. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:50 am

    Grand Rapids, Michigan updated and extended area.

  586. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 4:54 am

    Madison, Wisconsin updated and extended area.

  587. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 5:02 am

    Winnipeg, Canada updated and extended area.

  588. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 24, 2015 at 11:11 am

    Barrie, Canada updated and extended area.
    Keswic, Canada updated and extended area.
    Bradford, Canada updated and extended area.
    Innisfil, Canada updated and extended area.

  589. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 25, 2015 at 1:22 am

    Dothan, Alabama updated and extended area.

  590. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 25, 2015 at 1:26 am

    Tyler, Texas updated and extended area.

  591. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 25, 2015 at 1:30 am

    College Station, Texas updated and extended area.

  592. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 25, 2015 at 1:33 am

    Tallahassee, Florida updated and extended area.

  593. Andrew Leahy says:
    August 25, 2015 at 6:40 am

    Timothy are you still making updates to the KML? Perhaps there’s a way we can crowd-source the outlines. Submit kml polygons to a shared google sheet or something?

  594. Pere M. Mollet says:
    August 26, 2015 at 10:20 am

    New autogenerated 3D Imagery have been added into Tarragona Area in Spain. It’s a larger area than previous 2013 area.

  595. gefan2 says:
    August 26, 2015 at 10:30 am

    There has been countless updates this month that are not added yet. whats taking them so long?

  596. jonahtormado says:
    August 26, 2015 at 10:34 am

    Please update the kml file to show the latest aeras. its a long time since the last update and there are many new areas in 3D

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      August 26, 2015 at 1:08 pm

      Sorry for the delay. It has not been abandoned. I’ll discuss it with Anton who has been doing the outlines and if he needs assistance I will either do some myself or ask if any other readers wish to assist. Keep in mind that most of the new areas are extended areas which take longer to draw because of the timeline.

      • Johann says:
        August 26, 2015 at 1:11 pm

        Glad to hear that! Take your time, I guess most of us just feared that you guys stopped working on the kml

      • Anton Rudolfsson says:
        August 26, 2015 at 5:03 pm

        Hi! I am working on the outlines! I have a job and at the same time I am studying. But I try my best to finish the outlines!
        /Anton

  597. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 26, 2015 at 12:40 pm

    Le Mans, France updated and extended area.

  598. jonahtormado says:
    August 28, 2015 at 8:01 pm

    (Connecticut) – Hartford area extended to include Meriden and Wallingford

  599. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 31, 2015 at 9:53 am

    Hi, Timothy. In outlines sorted by country, Tacoma (Washington) is gone.

  600. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 31, 2015 at 9:55 am

    Everett, Washington updated and extended area.

  601. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 31, 2015 at 10:06 am

    San Antonio, Texas, updated and extended area.

  602. Manolache Alexandru says:
    August 31, 2015 at 10:10 am

    Colorado Springs, extended area.

  603. Johann says:
    August 31, 2015 at 10:43 am

    Latino, Madrid, Spain is a huge part in the middle of the 3d area of Madrid that is not in 3d

  604. Johann says:
    August 31, 2015 at 10:44 am

    and something is not right with the update to Tulsa, OK

  605. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 1, 2015 at 2:17 am

    Perth, Australia updated and extended area.

  606. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 1, 2015 at 2:45 am

    Adelaide, Australia updated and extended area.

  607. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 1, 2015 at 2:47 am

    Canberra, Australia updated and extended area.

  608. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 2, 2015 at 11:23 am

    San Diego, California updated and extended area.

  609. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 2, 2015 at 11:32 am

    Mazzo, Italy
    Pantanedo, Italy
    Cerchiate, Italy
    Pero, Italy

  610. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 2, 2015 at 11:35 am

    Arezzo, Italy updated and extended area.

  611. Thilo says:
    September 2, 2015 at 11:51 am

    Hiroshima, Japan

  612. Thilo says:
    September 2, 2015 at 11:54 am

    Hamamatsu, Japan

  613. Thilo says:
    September 2, 2015 at 11:57 am

    Kitakyushu, Japan

  614. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 2, 2015 at 3:26 pm

    Corinth/Lake Dallas, TX
    New Port Richey, FL
    Westerville, OH
    Wheaton, IL
    Mukwonago, WI
    Farmington/Bloomington, MN
    Lebanon, PA
    Lewisburg/Selinsgrove/Sunbury, PA
    Woonsocket, RI/Framingham/Milford/Franklin, MA
    Kingsport, TN
    Franklin, TN
    HattIesburg, MS

  615. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 2, 2015 at 5:58 pm

    Paducah, KY
    Talladega, AB

  616. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 3, 2015 at 2:50 am

    Edmonton, Canada updated and extended area.

  617. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 3, 2015 at 9:33 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Kanazawa, Japan

  618. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 3, 2015 at 9:35 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Kurashiki, Japan.

  619. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 3, 2015 at 9:36 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Shimonoseki, Japan.

  620. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 3, 2015 at 9:48 am

    Tokyo, Japan updated and extended area.

  621. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 4, 2015 at 7:04 am

    Spring Hill, Florida updated and extended area.

  622. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 5, 2015 at 5:09 am

    Lynchburg, Tennessee updated and extended area.

  623. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 5, 2015 at 5:13 am

    Hempstead, New York updated and extended area.
    Levittown, New York updated and extended area.

  624. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 5, 2015 at 8:14 am

    Bedford Hills, NY which appear to have a glitch where squares of 3D go missing when you become closer.

  625. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 5, 2015 at 9:59 am

    Spencer, MA

  626. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 6, 2015 at 9:23 am

    Seymour, Oak Ridge, Farragut, TN

  627. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 6, 2015 at 11:06 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Nijmegen, Netherlands

  628. Thilo says:
    September 6, 2015 at 2:08 pm

    Vevey, Switzerland

  629. Jonathan Rosas says:
    September 7, 2015 at 2:08 pm

    Crotone, Italy is back, but with correct height above sea level

  630. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 10, 2015 at 9:58 am

    Indio, California updated and extended area.

  631. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 10, 2015 at 10:11 am

    Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain updated and extended area.

  632. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 10, 2015 at 10:45 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Aomori, Japan.

  633. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 10, 2015 at 12:17 pm

    Okayama, Japan updated and extended area.

  634. Frank says:
    September 11, 2015 at 2:28 am

    New country!! Cebu, Philippines

  635. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 5:53 am

    Graz, Austria updated and extended area.

  636. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 5:59 am

    Ferrara, Italy updated and extended area.

  637. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 7:32 am

    Piacenza, Italy updated and extended area.

  638. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 9:35 am

    El Cajon, California updated and extended area.

  639. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 9:50 am

    A Coruna, extended area.

  640. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 9:50 am

    Lugo, Spain extended area.

  641. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 9:52 am

    Torrelavega, Spain extended area.

  642. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 11, 2015 at 9:56 am

    Valladolid, Spain updated and extended area.

  643. Johann says:
    September 11, 2015 at 12:42 pm

    Grapevine, Lewisville, Highland Village, Corinth, all Texas

  644. Johann says:
    September 11, 2015 at 12:45 pm

    Columbus, Ohio (extended)

  645. Rafael says:
    September 11, 2015 at 9:20 pm

    Southhold, NY

  646. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 12, 2015 at 1:23 am

    Worcester, MA
    Chicago Updated and expanded area
    Somerville, NJ
    A strip near Circle Pines, MN
    Mabelvale, AR
    Putnam, CT
    Burlington, VT updated
    Charleston, SC

  647. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 12, 2015 at 4:29 am

    Springfield, Missouri updated and extended area.

  648. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 12, 2015 at 4:32 am

    Nashville, Tennessee updated and extended area.

  649. Uri says:
    September 12, 2015 at 10:33 am

    Newcastle (South Africa)

  650. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 12, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    Monroe, WA

  651. jonahtormado says:
    September 12, 2015 at 5:38 pm

    middletown ct updated and extended area
    Webster MA

  652. jonahtormado says:
    September 12, 2015 at 5:43 pm

    merrick ny has not been noticed for a while

  653. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 13, 2015 at 4:23 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Taranto, Italy.

  654. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 13, 2015 at 10:21 am

    Lenoir City/Loudon, TN
    Sevierville/Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg, TN

  655. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 13, 2015 at 11:14 am

    Hamilton/Loveland, OH

  656. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 14, 2015 at 8:28 am

    Greenville, South Carolina updated and extended area.

  657. Uri says:
    September 15, 2015 at 7:09 am

    Lausanne, Switzerland updated and extended area.

  658. Uri says:
    September 15, 2015 at 7:14 am

    Leeds, England new update

  659. Uri says:
    September 15, 2015 at 7:16 am

    Stoke-on-Trent, England, updated and extended area.

  660. Uri says:
    September 15, 2015 at 7:19 am

    Newcastle upon Tyne, England, updated and extended area.

  661. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:26 am

    Eureka, California updated and extended area.

  662. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:30 am

    Leon, Spain updated and extended area.

  663. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:32 am

    Oviedo, Spain updated and extended area.

  664. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:33 am

    A Coruna, Spain updated and extended area.

  665. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:34 am

    Lugo, Spain updated and extended area.

  666. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:35 am

    Torrelavega, Spain updated and extended area.

  667. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 15, 2015 at 10:57 am

    Saronno, Italy
    Cascina Selva, Italy
    Introini, Italy
    Resegone-san Prino, Italy
    Cascina Emanuela, Italy
    Solaro, Italy
    Cascina Colombara, Italy
    Bellusco II, Italy
    Mezzago, Italy
    Orobona, Italy
    Verderio, Italy
    Robbiate, Italy
    San Marcellino, Italy
    Monza, Italy updated and extended area.

  668. Uri says:
    September 16, 2015 at 4:58 am

    Lucerne, Switzerland updated and extended area.

  669. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 16, 2015 at 7:46 am

    Basel, Switzerland updated and extended area.

  670. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 16, 2015 at 7:50 am

    Niort, France updated and extended area.

  671. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 20, 2015 at 9:06 pm

    Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
    Lockport, NY

  672. Frank says:
    September 21, 2015 at 6:24 pm

    Civitavecchia, Italy

  673. Thilo says:
    September 21, 2015 at 7:09 pm

    Sapporo, Japan

  674. Thilo says:
    September 21, 2015 at 7:15 pm

    Bloemfontein, South Africa

  675. Thilo says:
    September 21, 2015 at 7:28 pm

    Bremerhaven, Germany

  676. ChrisAjayi says:
    September 21, 2015 at 9:27 pm

    Richmond Hill, Ontario Canada
    Champaign, IL
    Milwaukee, WI Expansion
    Lowell, MA
    Norwood, MA
    Winter Park, FL
    Estero, FL

  677. Thilo says:
    September 22, 2015 at 5:41 am

    Huntington, NY

  678. Thilo says:
    September 22, 2015 at 5:49 am

    Southold, NY

  679. Jackson says:
    September 22, 2015 at 9:13 pm

    Mesa,Arizona

  680. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 23, 2015 at 2:23 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Niigata, Japan

  681. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 23, 2015 at 9:47 am

    Please be patient! It take some time to add all those cities to our KML-file. Timothy please add the cities in the kml file.

  682. Johann says:
    September 24, 2015 at 4:40 pm

    Hey Anton and Timothy are you guys still working on it?

  683. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 10:49 am

    Summerville, South Carolina updated and extended area.

  684. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 10:53 am

    Greensboro, North Carolina updated and extended area.

  685. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 10:56 am

    Middletown, Connecticut updated and extended area.

  686. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 10:59 am

    Nashua, New Hampshire updated and extended area.

  687. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:00 am

    Stoughton, Massachusetts updated and extended area.

  688. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:01 am

    Burlington, Vermont updated and extended area.

  689. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:02 am

    Biddeford, Maine updated and extended area.

  690. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:05 am

    Markham, Ontario updated and extended area.

  691. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:10 am

    Flint, Michigan updated and extended area.

  692. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:14 am

    Rochester, Minnesota updated and extended area.

  693. Manolache Alexandru says:
    September 26, 2015 at 11:15 am

    Minneapolis, Minnesota, updated and extended area.

  694. Jackson says:
    September 30, 2015 at 10:08 pm

    Hong Kong is in 3d!!

  695. Jackson says:
    September 30, 2015 at 10:22 pm

    Pretoria, South Africa

  696. Thilo says:
    October 1, 2015 at 5:00 am

    Benidorm, Spain

  697. Thilo says:
    October 1, 2015 at 5:08 am

    Lamezia Terme, Italy is back

  698. ChrisAjayi says:
    October 1, 2015 at 7:25 am

    Johnson City/Elizabethon, TN

  699. ChrisAjayi says:
    October 1, 2015 at 9:21 pm

    High Point, NC
    Rochester, NY Expansion and update
    Mt. Holly, SC
    Menomonee Falls, WI

  700. Thilo says:
    October 2, 2015 at 10:10 am

    Cancun, Mexico

  701. Johann says:
    October 2, 2015 at 5:04 pm

    Maddison, WIsconsin

    Hey btw:
    Since no one seems to be updating anymore I am now drawing the outlines myself but so far only for myself. Does anyone know how to share the folder with the outlines?

  702. Jonathan Rosas says:
    October 2, 2015 at 8:32 pm

    Hey Timothy:
    I will draw the outlines myself to export to the kml file. How to export my drawn outlines to the kml file?
    Does anyone know how to share the folder with the outlines? Please Reply.

    • Timothy Whitehead says:
      October 3, 2015 at 3:04 am

      Hi Jonathan, if you wish to do some outlines, all you need to do is draw the outlines and send them to me as a KML and I will insert them in the master KML file. For new areas, all I need is the outline. For expanded areas it gets a bit more complicated as we keep track of both the total new area covered and the expanded piece. I would suggest you start with the most recent ones and work backwards as Anton may have already got some of the older ones done.

      • Jonathan Rosas says:
        October 3, 2015 at 10:41 am

        What color of the outline i have to draw?
        Red, Orange, White Orange, White, Blue or Black or any color to export to KML file. Please answer me

        Reply
        • Timothy Whitehead says:
          October 3, 2015 at 12:01 pm

          It doesn’t matter. It will become the correct colours when it goes into the master KML file.

          • Jonathan Rosas says:
            October 3, 2015 at 3:59 pm

            Once i have done the outline kml file, how to send to the master kml file? I have to send what via?

  703. Jonathan Rosas says:
    October 3, 2015 at 8:38 pm

    Hey Timothy, i have drawn the Pretoria, South Africa 3D Outline, the outline is ready to export. Now is ready to get added into the master kml.

  704. Jonathan Rosas says:
    October 4, 2015 at 9:25 am

    My first Outline was successful, ¡and it appears in the Kml!. Thanks for your help

  705. Jonathan Rosas says:
    October 4, 2015 at 2:17 pm

    I have sent three .kml files outlines: The outlines of Cebu, Philippines; of Manaus, Brazil; and North Plattle, Nebraska, United States.

  706. Frank says:
    October 5, 2015 at 6:53 am

    I have done Niigata, Japan and Civitavecchia, Italy and sent it to Timothy.
    Maybe we can organize drawing the missing KMLs by date or region? (via Doodle??)

  707. Frank says:
    October 5, 2015 at 10:13 am

    Dear everybode,
    I did some work and collected all entries of which I think they are still missing.
    Lets join our work and collaborate to that wonderfull collection.
    Please look here:
    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15AcvWuZC6qxNxOMLhWJMYuadAlHo4hLTlECAhrqs5Sw/edit?usp=sharing
    If you would like to draw some cities, please mark in the sheet (maybe with your name) to avoid double efforts. Lets send the KMLs to Timothy. Hope that can work, please correct me if somethings wrong.
    Best regards
    Frank

  708. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 10, 2015 at 1:30 pm

    Basel, Switzerland, updated and extended area.

  709. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 10, 2015 at 1:31 pm

    Lucerne, Switzerland, updated and extended area.

  710. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 10, 2015 at 1:32 pm

    Strasbourg, France updated and extended area.

  711. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 10, 2015 at 1:34 pm

    Ghent, Belgium updated and extended area.

  712. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 10, 2015 at 1:35 pm

    Charleroi, Belgium updated and extended area.

  713. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 10, 2015 at 1:49 pm

    Perth, Australia extended area.

  714. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 11, 2015 at 8:37 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Davao City, Philippines.

  715. Frank says:
    October 12, 2015 at 3:37 am

    Wilsonville, Oregon

  716. Timothy Whitehead says:
    October 12, 2015 at 1:58 pm

    For those wishing to draw outlines for the KML, please read these instructions:
    http://www.gearthblog.com/instructions-for-submitting-outlines-for-inclusion-in-the-3d-imagery-map-kml

  717. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 13, 2015 at 11:14 am

    Canberra, Australia extended area.

  718. ChrisAjayi says:
    October 14, 2015 at 7:25 am

    Expansion to Council Bluffs, IA

  719. Frank says:
    October 15, 2015 at 2:48 am

    Jacksonville, Arkansas

  720. Frank says:
    October 15, 2015 at 2:53 am

    Ensenada, Mexico
    Lake Country, BC, Canada
    Folsom, CA

  721. Frank says:
    October 15, 2015 at 5:33 am

    Clemson, SC

  722. Frank says:
    October 15, 2015 at 5:37 am

    Soddy-Daisy, TN

  723. Thilo says:
    October 16, 2015 at 9:54 am

    Philadelphia, PA extended area

  724. Thilo says:
    October 16, 2015 at 10:05 am

    Cincinnati, OH extended area (to the south)

  725. Manolache Alexandru says:
    October 17, 2015 at 3:38 am

    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country Grapevine, Texas is gone.

