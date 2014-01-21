What is that mystery object on Google Moon?

A recent story on the Daily Mail claims to have found a “craft” on Google Moon. While you certainly should take anything from that site with a grain of salt, it’s indeed an interesting image:

So what could the image be? The “object” is likely to be a visual anomaly possibly caused by light from the sun cast on rocks that happen to appear regular at certain angles, and also a function of the resolution of the imagery. There have been similar sightings in the past, such as the famous “face on Mars” from years ago, which also turned out to be a trick due to resolution of imagery, processing, and lighting.

You can check it out for yourself by loading this KML file. Be sure to enable the “featured satellite images” layer in Google Moon in order to see this particular image.

What do you think it might be?

(via Daily Mail)

