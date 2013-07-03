Major updates to Street View and 3D Imagery

July 3, 2013

Google has quietly rolled out some fresh Street View imagery, and the initial look is that it’s a very substantial update. Thanks to GEB readers ‘Munden’ and ‘Kyle’ for being the first to let us know about it.

streetview

The new imagery seems to be largely contained to the United States, though it’s spread out across the country.  So far we’ve found new imagery in Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana,  Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas and there are likely others. If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know.

In most cases, it’s simply a high-res refresh of existing imagery, much of which was a few years old. The imagery can be found in Google Maps or Google Earth. Here is a short video that shows how to pull up Street View imagery inside of Google Earth.

In addition, Google has just added or expanded 3D Imagery in 50 new cities!

The list of cities includes: Anniston, AL; Auburn, AL; Barstow, CA; Bastrop, TX; Bend, OR; Birmingham, AL; Boulder City, NV; Buffalo Core, NY; Cape Girardeau, MO; Casper, WY; Cheyenne, WY; Chicago, IL; Chico, CA; College Station, OH; Delano, CA; Desert Hot Springs, CA; Dubuque, IA; Edmonton, NY; Enid, OK; Farmington, NM; Grand Forks, ND; Grand Junction, CO; Great Falls, MT; Hanford, CA; Healdsburg, CA; Helendale, CA; Hot Springs, AR; Idaho Falls, ID; Kelso, WA; Killeen, TX; Las Cruces, NM; Lawton, OK; Leeds, OK; Madera, CA; Malibu, CA; Merced, CA; Modesto, CA; Ocala, FL; Odessa, TX; Ojai, CA; Picture Rocks, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Prescott, AZ; Rapid City, SD; Redding, CA; Riverside, CA; San Angelo, TX; San Francisco, CA; St George, UT; Texarkana, TX; Twentynine Palms, CA; Victoria, TX; Winnipeg, TX; Yuba City, CA

auburn

You can read more about that in this post on the +Google Maps page. Google Earth is looking much more beautiful this morning in a few different facets, so go explore the world!

About Mickey Mellen

Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.

  1. Matt says:
    July 3, 2013 at 7:04 am

    Some parts of suburban Detroit appear to have updated and expanded Streetview coverage.

    • Matt B. says:
      July 3, 2013 at 4:27 pm

      You are correct, I’ve even found new imagery of the main street and some side streets of my home city, which is in Metro Detroit, but the Street View in my neighborhood is still nearly six years old!

  2. Map Nerd says:
    July 3, 2013 at 9:40 am

    Street View update for all of Vermont and most of the larger cities and towns of New Hampshire,

  3. Dario says:
    July 3, 2013 at 12:10 pm

    Zagreb, Croatia
    Karlovac, Croatia
    Split, Croatia
    Zadar, Croatia
    Dubrovnik, Croatia
    and many more

  4. Jonahrf says:
    July 3, 2013 at 12:23 pm

    Thank you so much for updating street-view in Connecticut including my house! I stayed up all night driving through my town in wonderful H.D. . (I woke up at noon the next morning. I even asked them to blur my bedroom window, and under 24 hours they did. I’m not mad at the timing because i understand Google has other stuff to blur. Nice job everyone at Google Headquarters! I

  5. Baba Booey says:
    July 3, 2013 at 12:33 pm

    Just noticed major roads in Pennsylvania and New Jersey got it; sweet!

  6. Chris Lauchaire says:
    July 3, 2013 at 1:19 pm

    Every state in the United States now has HD Street View imagery. Now the Street Views are not so blurry and grainy.

  7. thecreeper7139 says:
    July 3, 2013 at 2:06 pm

    Lansing, Detroit, Flint, parts of North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Albuquerque, Manchester NH, Vermont, Maine, Delaware, Green Bay WI, Oklahoma City, Moore (before F5 tornado), Tulsa, Lexington, parts of West Virginia, parts of South Dakota, parts of Iowa, and Sioux Falls. For me it looks like they finished every single interstate.

  8. David Timpe says:
    July 3, 2013 at 9:15 pm

    Lansing – East Lansing, MI (including Okemos, which was largely missing). It was shot in 2011. Why it took two years to finally get it online beats me. Also Green Bay, WI (they finally got rid of the annoying misaligned photos downtown where one side of the street was higher than the other).

  9. Sladys says:
    July 3, 2013 at 9:55 pm

    Croatia hasn’t been updated. Only the USA this time, but it’s huge. The dates goes from October 2011 to April 2013.

    The file i made about the houses from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has been updated. Most new houses are now i Street View:

    http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2012/02/every_home_from_extreme_makeover_ho.html

  10. João Vitor says:
    July 3, 2013 at 10:50 pm

    Mississippi has some Street View imagery updated too.

  11. pavel says:
    July 4, 2013 at 7:07 am

    West, Texas is available with images after the explosion!

  12. Wednesday says:
    July 4, 2013 at 3:52 pm

    Much of Wyoming has been downgraded to very low resolution

  13. João Vitor says:
    July 6, 2013 at 9:45 pm

    But almost all 50 states have updated imagery on Street View.

  14. Glendon Tatu says:
    July 8, 2013 at 2:03 am

    It looks like almost every Interstate Highway in the US has high-res imagery now.

  15. Jennifer says:
    July 10, 2013 at 5:09 pm

    How accurate are the dates on google earth? I need to know! Cause if they are right.. I caught my bf cheating..

  16. svenman says:
    July 14, 2013 at 4:35 pm

    I have noticed additional Street View coverage in North Andover MA.

  17. memphis says:
    July 16, 2013 at 6:44 am

    memphis, tn; chattanooga, tn; knoxville, tn; kingsport, tn; johnson city, tn — these were all updated. The Memphis update is major – before, much of the city was not covered.

  18. Rocky Rascovich says:
    July 19, 2013 at 11:59 pm

    The areas I looked at in Wyoming is older pictures but I noticed that even the older images, the contrast has been enhanced, so even though it’s the same pictures, the images do look better in my opinion. Now I would love to pass along some advice to the folks who are behind the Google Street View.. being there still is lots of places that have not been updated.. they need to outline those areas that have been updated in a different colour. That would be very helpful in determining what places have been updated on the map. I’m sure glad they finally got to Oklahoma City. I saw the Google car here over 2 years ago and can’t figure out why it’s taken all this time to put it online. Other places have images that only took them 3 months to publish. Anyway.. this is my favourite waste of time getting on this site. Great work!

  19. jim says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    What is the latest update for Ocala, Florida?

