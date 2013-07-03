Major updates to Street View and 3D Imagery

Google has quietly rolled out some fresh Street View imagery, and the initial look is that it’s a very substantial update. Thanks to GEB readers ‘Munden’ and ‘Kyle’ for being the first to let us know about it.
The new imagery seems to be largely contained to the United States, though it’s spread out across the country. So far we’ve found new imagery in Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas and there are likely others. If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know.
In most cases, it’s simply a high-res refresh of existing imagery, much of which was a few years old. The imagery can be found in Google Maps or Google Earth. Here is a short video that shows how to pull up Street View imagery inside of Google Earth.
In addition, Google has just added or expanded 3D Imagery in 50 new cities!
The list of cities includes: Anniston, AL; Auburn, AL; Barstow, CA; Bastrop, TX; Bend, OR; Birmingham, AL; Boulder City, NV; Buffalo Core, NY; Cape Girardeau, MO; Casper, WY; Cheyenne, WY; Chicago, IL; Chico, CA; College Station, OH; Delano, CA; Desert Hot Springs, CA; Dubuque, IA; Edmonton, NY; Enid, OK; Farmington, NM; Grand Forks, ND; Grand Junction, CO; Great Falls, MT; Hanford, CA; Healdsburg, CA; Helendale, CA; Hot Springs, AR; Idaho Falls, ID; Kelso, WA; Killeen, TX; Las Cruces, NM; Lawton, OK; Leeds, OK; Madera, CA; Malibu, CA; Merced, CA; Modesto, CA; Ocala, FL; Odessa, TX; Ojai, CA; Picture Rocks, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Prescott, AZ; Rapid City, SD; Redding, CA; Riverside, CA; San Angelo, TX; San Francisco, CA; St George, UT; Texarkana, TX; Twentynine Palms, CA; Victoria, TX; Winnipeg, TX; Yuba City, CA
You can read more about that in this post on the +Google Maps page. Google Earth is looking much more beautiful this morning in a few different facets, so go explore the world!
Some parts of suburban Detroit appear to have updated and expanded Streetview coverage.
You are correct, I’ve even found new imagery of the main street and some side streets of my home city, which is in Metro Detroit, but the Street View in my neighborhood is still nearly six years old!
Street View update for all of Vermont and most of the larger cities and towns of New Hampshire,
Zagreb, Croatia
Karlovac, Croatia
Split, Croatia
Zadar, Croatia
Dubrovnik, Croatia
and many more
Croatia got good Street View a while ago, so has it been updated or is something else new?
Some places didn’t have Street View when it was first published in Croatia, now they do,
Thank you so much for updating street-view in Connecticut including my house! I stayed up all night driving through my town in wonderful H.D. . (I woke up at noon the next morning. I even asked them to blur my bedroom window, and under 24 hours they did. I’m not mad at the timing because i understand Google has other stuff to blur. Nice job everyone at Google Headquarters! I
Yeah like bedding with the NSA in spying people’s emails and other contacts.
Just noticed major roads in Pennsylvania and New Jersey got it; sweet!
Including all of my town now. All of it pre-Sandy. Many trees are not there anymore.
Every state in the United States now has HD Street View imagery. Now the Street Views are not so blurry and grainy.
Lansing, Detroit, Flint, parts of North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Albuquerque, Manchester NH, Vermont, Maine, Delaware, Green Bay WI, Oklahoma City, Moore (before F5 tornado), Tulsa, Lexington, parts of West Virginia, parts of South Dakota, parts of Iowa, and Sioux Falls. For me it looks like they finished every single interstate.
Lansing – East Lansing, MI (including Okemos, which was largely missing). It was shot in 2011. Why it took two years to finally get it online beats me. Also Green Bay, WI (they finally got rid of the annoying misaligned photos downtown where one side of the street was higher than the other).
Croatia hasn’t been updated. Only the USA this time, but it’s huge. The dates goes from October 2011 to April 2013.
The file i made about the houses from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has been updated. Most new houses are now i Street View:
http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2012/02/every_home_from_extreme_makeover_ho.html
Mississippi has some Street View imagery updated too.
West, Texas is available with images after the explosion!
Much of Wyoming has been downgraded to very low resolution
Downgraded? That’s odd.
But almost all 50 states have updated imagery on Street View.
It looks like almost every Interstate Highway in the US has high-res imagery now.
How accurate are the dates on google earth? I need to know! Cause if they are right.. I caught my bf cheating..
I have noticed additional Street View coverage in North Andover MA.
memphis, tn; chattanooga, tn; knoxville, tn; kingsport, tn; johnson city, tn — these were all updated. The Memphis update is major – before, much of the city was not covered.
The areas I looked at in Wyoming is older pictures but I noticed that even the older images, the contrast has been enhanced, so even though it’s the same pictures, the images do look better in my opinion. Now I would love to pass along some advice to the folks who are behind the Google Street View.. being there still is lots of places that have not been updated.. they need to outline those areas that have been updated in a different colour. That would be very helpful in determining what places have been updated on the map. I’m sure glad they finally got to Oklahoma City. I saw the Google car here over 2 years ago and can’t figure out why it’s taken all this time to put it online. Other places have images that only took them 3 months to publish. Anyway.. this is my favourite waste of time getting on this site. Great work!
What is the latest update for Ocala, Florida?