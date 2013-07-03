Major updates to Street View and 3D Imagery

Google has quietly rolled out some fresh Street View imagery, and the initial look is that it’s a very substantial update. Thanks to GEB readers ‘Munden’ and ‘Kyle’ for being the first to let us know about it.

The new imagery seems to be largely contained to the United States, though it’s spread out across the country. So far we’ve found new imagery in Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas and there are likely others. If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know.

In most cases, it’s simply a high-res refresh of existing imagery, much of which was a few years old. The imagery can be found in Google Maps or Google Earth. Here is a short video that shows how to pull up Street View imagery inside of Google Earth.

In addition, Google has just added or expanded 3D Imagery in 50 new cities!

The list of cities includes: Anniston, AL; Auburn, AL; Barstow, CA; Bastrop, TX; Bend, OR; Birmingham, AL; Boulder City, NV; Buffalo Core, NY; Cape Girardeau, MO; Casper, WY; Cheyenne, WY; Chicago, IL; Chico, CA; College Station, OH; Delano, CA; Desert Hot Springs, CA; Dubuque, IA; Edmonton, NY; Enid, OK; Farmington, NM; Grand Forks, ND; Grand Junction, CO; Great Falls, MT; Hanford, CA; Healdsburg, CA; Helendale, CA; Hot Springs, AR; Idaho Falls, ID; Kelso, WA; Killeen, TX; Las Cruces, NM; Lawton, OK; Leeds, OK; Madera, CA; Malibu, CA; Merced, CA; Modesto, CA; Ocala, FL; Odessa, TX; Ojai, CA; Picture Rocks, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Prescott, AZ; Rapid City, SD; Redding, CA; Riverside, CA; San Angelo, TX; San Francisco, CA; St George, UT; Texarkana, TX; Twentynine Palms, CA; Victoria, TX; Winnipeg, TX; Yuba City, CA

You can read more about that in this post on the +Google Maps page. Google Earth is looking much more beautiful this morning in a few different facets, so go explore the world!

