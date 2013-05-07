How do I move “My Places” in Google Earth to a new computer?

We’re often asked how to move all of the “My Places” content from one computer to another. While we had hoped that Google would have come up with a syncing mechanism by now, perhaps via Google Drive, that’s not yep the case. Fortunately, it’s quite easy to move those places from one computer to another (or simply keep them backed up).

Step One: Save your current “My Places” content.

To do this, right-click on the “My Places” text in your sidebar, then choose “Save Place As”, as seen here:

Choose somewhere to save the file. This can be just on your desktop, onto a USB drive, or into a system such as Dropbox or Google Drive. One way or another you need to save the file and have a way to transfer it to the new computer.

Step Two: Transfer that KMZ file to your other computer.

If the file is small enough you might be able to email it. Otherwise you can save it on a USB drive, save it in Dropbox or Google Drive, perhaps burn it to a CD. However you want to do it, you need to move it to the other computer.

Step Three: Open the file on the other computer.

Install Google Earth first, if necessary, then open the KMZ file on the new computer. This will put the files in your “Temporary Places” folder on the new computer. Simply drag-and-drop the places into your main “My Places” folder on the new machine and you’re done!

We’re still hopeful that Google will eventually have a way for us to easily keep those “places” synced to the cloud. There are workarounds to make it sync with Dropbox for those that are tech-savvy, but I expect will see a built-in solution at some point in the future.

About Mickey Mellen Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.