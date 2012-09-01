New Google Earth Imagery – September 1

Google has been sending out small, frequent updates for the past few months, which are more difficult for us to notice. However, GEB reader ‘Bernd’ contacted us to let us know about a few areas with fresh updates.



Austria: Salzburg

Salzburg Germany: Munich

Munich Italy: Rome

Rome Poland: Skwierzyna

Skwierzyna United States: Arizona (Phoenix), California (Riverside, San Bernardino), Wisconsin (Green Bay)

As is almost always the case,. This new imagery isn’t in Google Maps yet, so you can compare Earth vs. Maps to see what’s new; the fresh imagery is already in Google Earth, but the old imagery is still in Google Maps. If you compare the two side-by-side and they’re not identical, that means that you’ve found a freshly updated area in Google Earth![UPDATED – September 1, 2012 — 1:15pm EST]

If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know!

About Mickey Mellen Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.