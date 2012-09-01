New Google Earth Imagery – September 1

Google has been sending out small, frequent updates for the past few months, which are more difficult for us to notice. However, GEB reader ‘Bernd’ contacted us to let us know about a few areas with fresh updates.
As is almost always the case, you can use Google Maps to determine for sure whether or not a specific area is fresh. This new imagery isn’t in Google Maps yet, so you can compare Earth vs. Maps to see what’s new; the fresh imagery is already in Google Earth, but the old imagery is still in Google Maps. If you compare the two side-by-side and they’re not identical, that means that you’ve found a freshly updated area in Google Earth!
[UPDATED – September 1, 2012 — 1:15pm EST]
- Austria: Salzburg
- Germany: Munich
- Italy: Rome
- Poland: Skwierzyna
- United States: Arizona (Phoenix), California (Riverside, San Bernardino), Wisconsin (Green Bay)
If you find any other updated areas, please leave a comment and let us know!
About Mickey Mellen
Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.
Salzburg is updated too.
The Munich Imagery was taken alongside with the recent 45 degree Imagery, as it covers the same area.
That goes for Salzburg as well.
The area around the olympic stadium in London is updated once again.
Large areas of the “Inland Empire” in California updates including San Bernardino, Ontario, Riverside, Lake Elsinore, Temecula, Hemet and Palm Springs. Also: Phoenix, Arizona and Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Skwierzyna, Poland (19.03.2012)
Las Vegas, NV
San Antonio, TX
Yreka, CA
Ely, NV
Elko, NV
Allentown, PA
Port St Lucie, FL
Huntsville, AL
Rolla, MO
Zürich/ Switzerland!
Salzburg is in Austria, not Germany
Green Bay was in the 7/24 update (see KML). That one goes northward quite a ways and passes about 10 miles west of me in Marinette, WI. It features an unusual gap on its jagged eastern edge, just west of Peshtigo. A narrow strip of older satellite image shows through, and the rebuilt US-41 disappears for about 600 feet, then reappears.
Denmark has been uploaded with the old images from before the last images (2011).
This is absolutely bad, Google. Please bring back the 2011 images and if possible make it brighter.
@ Sladys – I fully agree, there has been an inexplicable deterioration in the default imagery of Denmark as a whole, although perhaps less marked where the 2005 imagery was higher resolution.
However, the 2011 imagery is in the historical layer, so why revert to 2005 ???
Romania, some areas with high resolution now there are in medium resolution. Problem solved with Historical Imagery checked. This is bad.
google “policy” to bring up the old images from before on top of the latest images is simply the capitulation and expression of their totally inadequate SW-Algorithm.
A simply look to Bing or Yahoo or Yandex shows that it is indeed possible to have clear pictures with true colors and natural brightness.
If Bing and Yahoo would update their stuff on a monthly base google would be already out of the competition. It is a shame.
A couple of years ago everybody can’t wait to see new update, now you are begging to keep at least the old standard.
Google acts like a dealer. First to offer drugs for free and then to deal bad stuff to community.
@ asistenta….where are those areas?
Well, even in Zürich, Switzerland they mixed some very old with very new imagery. That really sucks!
@ bernd reuter Interested by your comments about Bing I compared the default imagery of Denmark on Bing maps with that on Google maps, and to me there seems to be little difference, and of course does Bing offer anything like Google Earth or even the new functionality of MapsGL on Google maps ?
Can you say more on why you think Google are failing and on the alternatives as you see them ?
How come Google doesn’t compile the updates into a monthly KML any more? I miss those.
@Bunkyo – They do! Just download this KML:
http://mw1.google.com/mw-earth-vectordb/Imagery_Updates/imagery_updates.kml
Keep it in your placemarks and it automatically updates itself with new releases and has all the previous ones. The current update should be available in the next few days (it currently show up to the July 24th update).
@bernd – I agree that for the same imagery (same place, same date), Google lacks resolution, against both Bing and Yahoo. Perhaps it is used by a lot more users, so higher compression is needed to cope with the necessary bandwidth.
Bing’s newest project, Global Ortho Project, is very ambitious and is providing users with beautiful high-resolution imagery, but it is sourced from aircraft photography, not satellite, so it should be much sharper. They have just completed all the US (minus Area 51 and Vanderberg AFB) and are progressing fast in Europe. See these links for more info:
http://www.bing.com/community/site_blogs/b/maps/archive/2012/08/30/global-ortho-project-complete-for-united-states.aspx
http://www.bing.com/community/site_blogs/b/maps/archive/2012/06/25/released-our-largest-satellite-publication.aspx
Their oblique photos (Bird’s eye) are also better than Google Maps.
However, Google leads in ground based photos. Street View is years ahead of Bing/Navteq Streetside. And Historical Imagery is truly unique.
I guess we should enjoy all of them, as combined we have the greatest coverage of Earth ever.
@ AC “Ortho” maybe, but hardly “Global” – they are just not going to be able to fly those aircraft over much of the globe.
Also, is the new Global Ortho imagery on Bing maps yet, and, if so, how can you tell if an area is covered, say, in Europe ? My neighbourhood in the UK has newer Bing high res imagery than GE, but not quite such good quality, and there is an odd effect that maximum zoom results in a switch to much older imagery.
As you say – best to enjoy them all.
No doubt, we need them all. I’m just a little bit frustrated. Google lost quality in the recent years.
In many areas the stopped cooperation with Digital Globe – at least for a while – which still offers the best stuff (and I mean satellite pictures).
If you like compare some areas and see for yourself – cheers
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg338/scaled.php?server=338&filename=compare1rybachi.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg688/scaled.php?server=688&filename=compare2zhukovskij.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg819/scaled.php?server=819&filename=compare3syriasa6site.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg12/scaled.php?server=12&filename=compare4tu160engelsdoub.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg12/scaled.php?server=12&filename=compare4tu160engelsdoub.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg825/scaled.php?server=825&filename=compare6arrowgreenpinep.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg163/scaled.php?server=163&filename=compare7b2poolwhitemana.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg696/scaled.php?server=696&filename=compare8googleshitalgor.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg402/scaled.php?server=402&filename=compare9saryshagansite5.jpg&res=landing
http://desmond.imageshack.us/Himg14/scaled.php?server=14&filename=compare10s4005616712837.jpg&res=landing
Why is there no KML four days on ?
I seem to remember the last KML was released before anyone on GEB spotted new imagery.
Something is definitively wrong. Just check this area:
53°58’57″N 25°14’24″E
The area is shown in low/medium resolution, but the indication on the bottom of GE shows that 2011 imagery is available. If you click it or activate historical imagery, you see that there is a high resolution image of the location.
I have seem GE prefer one higher resolution image over a more recent one. But prefering low res over hi res… that’s a first.
Another example here: 7°14’50″N 80° 6’7″E
The KML delay might have something to do with this.
At last a 1 September KML has arrived automatically.
Very little on this side of the pond except a few patches in Latvia and Poland plus more of the small areas of very good high res coverage in Germany – this time a few in the centre.
But perhaps lack of updates is a good thing judging by previous comments, but do the KMLs show the type of problem areas spotted by AC ?
Google remain a mystery – a LatLong blog post today lists more areas of new imagery than were shown in the 1 Sept KML when it arrived yesterday I am sure, but lo and behold when I checked the KML today there were more outlined areas, including more high res in Europe. Was there a furtive update of the KML – does anyone know ?
The London Olympic park gets a high res update, but only to 20 June so it is still under construction in GE.
Austin Texas has some updated imagery as of August 1st, 2012. We installed the first solar panels on our house back in 2009 and since then 3 other house in our community have them installed and all are visible with the new imagery. Also, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center ( 30.185322°, -97.874279°) is building a new Arbor and some of the new trails are now visible to the southeast of the facility (that is how I knew the images had been updated). Cool!
where are these places?
How to get to these places ?