How often does Google update the imagery in Google Earth?

This is a question that we get asked a lot, so hopefully this post will help clear things up.
The short answer is that Google usually updates imagery twice a month, typically around the 6th and the 20th of each month. We highlight all of those updates on the site as soon as we’re aware of them, like the one we recently covered on September 21.
Each update covers a very small portion of the globe. For example, the United States might seen 4-6 cities updated, or perhaps a single state, and other countries receive similar minor updates. As part of each update, Google releases a KML file that shows all of the updated areas with red outlines, like this:
As a general rule, Google tries to keep every area updated to within around three years old, but that’s not always possible. However, if your area is more than three years old, it’s likely that Google is working on updating it soon.
That being said, we have no idea which areas will be updated next. We get a lot of specific questions such as “when will the imagery in Spokane, Washington be updated again?”. I promise you, we have no idea. The exception to that is when there is a major disaster, such as the earthquake in Haiti or the wildfires in Boulder, Colorado. During and after an event like that, Google posts fresh imagery as quickly as they possibly can to assist in providing useful information to emergency workers and concerned residents of the affected areas.
Lastly, don’t forget about the historical imagery. We recently showed you how the historical imagery is often fresher than the default imagery, so if you want to see the newest imagery of a particular location, the historical imagery tool might be your answer.
If you’re curious about the process used to capture and present the imagery in Google Earth, this detailed post that Frank wrote last year will be very helpful for you.
They also try to update countries which are going to host some sport or any kind of big events in the near future. While it’s still not the whole country one can be sure that the cities hosting events would be updated.
A KML automatically arrives in my Places panel with all the latest imagery updates, and I think this is the service offered in the Google Earth Gallery http://www.google.com/gadgets/directory?synd=earth&cat=featured
Earlier updates can also be retained in Places.
The imagery in an outlined area is often quite varied. Sometimes there is a precise tie up with a uniform patch of new high res, but sometimes to a patchwork presumably from separate sources, new but not necessarily of the same date (?) More background info from Google would be helpful.
PaSKud — Great point about major events! They certainly update imagery (and often Street View as well) before major events such as the Olympics and the World Cup.
I think this blog is very misleading. I know for certain there are very few, if any, updates in the UK outside major cities. The house I USED to live in still has the van of the guy who installed the windows at that property, and that was 11 years ago. The home I live in now (45 miles from the first one mentioned); the cars parked in the drive on Google Earth are from 2 occupants ago, so the images are at least 9 years old. I think Google Earth is very US centric, and the rest of the world remains stuck at the turn of the last century.
Not true I live in the US and we added onto our house more than five years ago. We bought it more than six years ago, yet, Google maps shows images from previous owners living here. In less than 30 days from now the image of my house would be a minimum of 7 years to a maximum of 11 years old as I’m not sure of the time frame they took this picture but the previous owners were here for five years. I often check because my kids are so excited to possibly see the dog in the yard or may even themselves or just anything of us being at our house like one of our vehicles being home, etc.
The date shows in the status bar at the bottom of Google Earth (the desktop version).
My home in NC…in the United States… has been updated several times in the past 5 years yet the house that I live in now (in SC) still shows images from 2012. We’ve lived here for 2 years I would love to know how they chose their updated spots.
Some places are updated a lot more frequently. My place of work in Kansas city shows it after the parking lot was reconstructed two years ago. That google earth image was taken sometime in the last two years
I don’t understand in my little town of Lawrenceburg Kentucky they’ve updated within the last 2 to 3 months we had lines painted on the pavement for parking spaces at the car dealership I work at and they show on Google Earth now so it had to have been within the last 2 to 3 months and we’re a tiny little town
and there are parts that does not have high resolution imagery what so ever, when some other parts might get updated twice in a single year.
and some parts are left with the first update of the high resolution imagery which, of course, has become 8-9 years old now.
I’m pleased to see that my church’s building that was built in 2007 finally shows up on Google Maps and Google Earth. The last time I checked, all I saw was a piece of land where the church now stands.
In the Northern Alberta City of Grand Prairie, the images are 6 to 7 years old. This is a very fast growing City, with several dozen new neighborhoods not visible. Street View however, has images throughout these “nonexistant” areas of town.
So would it be fair to say that depending on what is going on around the United States and within each state, i.e. disasters, major construction etc.. those areas may get updated more so than others?
A disappointing response as my area of the SW of the UK hasn’t been updated for around 4 1/2 years and Google earth is now so out of date it seriously limits the usefulness and credibility of it as anything other than an educational application.
Since the original images were taken there has been a new supermarket built, several new major roads and numerous new buildings so Google Earth now “misrepresents” the town & area i live in and certainly cant be used for anything serious.
Shame, i loved it when it first came out!
I agree, I moved to the East Midlands in 1998, I have just searched my house and it still shows images of the hire car we had when we moved up here. We only had that car for 3 months lol. The village next to us (15min walk away) has had more recent updates, about 5 years i’m guessing, coz that is how long the new supermarket has been there, There is 3 new supermarkets that have opened. I Don’t see the point in this app anymore, It doesn’t serve any real purpose anymore.
Scotland (especially fife) need to be updated the images there are almost 12 years old 🙁
The image from Cleveland Ohio is fromSaturday April 7th 2012 in the afternoon. I know this because of the local construction, the fact that there is a baseball game at progressive field with the opening day banners on the field. Because there are few cars in the parking lots around the Cleveland Clinic it’s a weekend but not many near churches but some near some banks it makes it a Saturday. Because there are players on the field but some shadows it probably between 1 and 3 pm. Probably closer to 1 based on how many people are still in the stands at the baseball game. That was fun!
When is Antigua and Barbuda going to be updated. The landscape and housing has dramatically changed. Places where you have empty plots, structures have been erected. Also people who use geo-tagging, can these pictures of places be used to update google earth?
Mozambique is still a third world country. However, beautiful coastines, but between Maputo and towns thereafter, there haven’t been any upgrades for over 7 years. Roads that are now tarred show up as non driveable sand roads, which makes it very difficult to plan vacations on this route. Maybe just one upgrade every 7 years would be very welcome.
Here in Buckinghamshire in England, my area is now over 10 years old in the map view.
Googlemaps is effectively useless with such a slow update procedure.
The streetview is only about 4 or 5 years old, so that’s not so bad. But ofourse it doesn’t marry up to streetview, rendering it pointless.
It’s a shame, since it could potentially be a wonderful resource if implemented properly…
Strange how Google have let it slip in this way.
Interestingly enough Apple Maps has very up to date aerial maps of the UK.
Funny that.
Google cares more about spying on people and cooperating with big brother government which both Google and big brother strangely enough are going thru big scandals. Not that it’s new news as most of us survivalists who are not asleep at the wheel have seen the writing in the wall since the 80s.
Google Earth is OK if you live in the USA. The view of my house in Plymouth UK has not changed in 14 years.
The aerial imagery in Plymouth UK, varies in age from about 2005 to 2010. Street View ranges from 2009 to 2014.
Google Earth didn’t exist 14 years ago as it is currently only 9 years old.
The Talkeetna Mountains in Southcentral Alaska have had the same snow cover since I can’t remember when. Having made many hikes deep into the Talkeetnas I can tell you that during the late spring, summer and early fall there is no snow on the ground. Please update the imagery.
The reasons why you have not seen much in the way of updates for that region include:
– Mountains tend to be snowy for much of the year, making them very hard to photograph.
– Mountains tend to be cloudy much more often than lower altitudes are, again, this makes them hard to photograph.
– The steep slopes on mountains can make it difficult to get good imagery from an oblique angle. Satellite imagery is often not taken from directly overhead. This is not a big problem on flat land, but can be quite noticable for mountains and cities with tall buildings.
– Very few people live there or go there, making the motivation for photographing them much lower.
– There are very few economic activities there which also reduces the motivation for photographing them.
the shopping center i work at its aerial photo is out of date because the center underwent a major expansion. and redevelopment of the outdoor dining area that has been completed since the the last
upated image which is now 3d laser imagery
Melbourne appears to still be in 2005 mode.
The zoo still has its seal enclosures being built..
Any update of Melbourne soon?
The default imagery for Melbourne Zoo is dated Jan 2009 and is aerial imagery. However, if you look at the historical imagery there is plenty of more recent imagery including August 15th 2014. The more recent imagery is satellite imagery which is lower resolution than the 2009 aerial imagery – hence Google’s decision to show the older higher resolution imagery.
Ah, I didnt realize there was a historical imagery.
Thankyou!
The way i understand it, there are only 2 kinds of images in Google Earth (concerning to the resolution) – either low resolution, or high resolution. IS THIS CORRECT?
And… if my statment above is correct, is it expected that, at some point, the whole globe will be shown in high resolution? And… (one more!) … IF it will be all Hi-resolution, do you have any idea about WHEN it’s going to happen?
Greetings from Brazil………… 🙂
Google Earth gets imagery from various sources and each set of imagery is of a different resolution. The lowest resolution comes from satellites, but different satellites have different resolutions, so there is quite a range of resolution even within satellite imagery. The highest resolution imagery is aerial imagery taken from aircraft, and the resolution depends on the cameras used. It is impossible to predict when the whole world will have high resolution imagery, but if you look at my recent post on animating historical imagery you will notice that the acquisition of imagery is accelerating over time and there are various new satellites being launched which will dramatically increase the rate of acquisition. However, the highest resolution aerial imagery is very expensive and it is unlikely that anyone will pay to photograph the whole globe by that method in the near future.
Thanks for answering, Timothy – it has been useful for me, to understand better the way Google Earth works.
Carlos Frederico ‘Kiko’ Campos, from Belo Horizonte (city), Minas Gerais – MG (state) in Brazil
🙂
Astounding. The blog explicitly states that there’s no way of knowing when updates will be made, it also states there’s no facility to request updates. What do we see in the comments section? Only post after post of people wanting to know when updates are going to be made and requests for their corner of the planet to be updated.
People, Google Earth is a service provided free of charge, but it is not free to maintain. There are a finite number of Google cars and the satellite data is sourced at Google’s cost from third parties (Ball Aerospace I believe). Perhaps some perspective is called for in place of the self entitlement I see exercised here, certainly it might pay to read the blog comment a little more closely before insisting that your personal requirements of this free service trump all other considerations.
Christchurch NZ had major earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 the current Google Street views are pre- earthquakes , that is 2009 or earlier. ??? So 6 years later the street views may as well be of another city in another country.
We live in Christchurch to , as you say all pretty earthquake 2010 -2011 I hope that they get their act together & update our city soon , Dave
There is newer imagery available in ‘historical imagery’.
My problem is i see different contents in different installations. The city of Bilbao seems to be updated in my mates computer but not in mine, with all the buildings made in 3d. No matter if i install the last version the content is still the old one in my computer and wonder why. 🙁
Make sure you have the ‘3D Buildings’ layer turned on. If you are using Google Earth Pro, also turn on the ‘Terrain’ layer. Then in ‘Tools->Options->3D View->Terrain’ ensure that ‘Use 3D Imagery’ has been checked.
At least America is getting updates every so often, however Metro Manila the capital of Philippines is 5 years old now.. this is a METROPOLIS… guys please update every bit of it soon.. i know it hard bcuz of clouds and stuff there but SRSLY. 5 years in a city bigger than Bangkok.
Check ‘historical imagery’ for more recent imagery.
Amuses me to see people complain that their imagery is nearly a year old – the default imagery for Fife, Scotland (which is a populated area!) is from 1999! Google have long since removed that date as they are obviously embarrassed about it. There is a 2006 update but the quality is poor which is presumably why this is not the default.
At this rate, major structures such as the new Queensferry Bridge will never appear in my lifetime. It seems Google have lost interest in GE and want to spend their squillions elsewhere. Shame – it was a great resource.
If it was a question of sending wee aeroplanes up with cameras, I could understand it – but satellites nowadays can pinpoint anything – come on, Google !
The imagery for Fife is aerial imagery. Even if Google does gather satellite imagery for that location they will probably stick with the older aerial imagery as the default. Google does not own any satellites but get their imagery from third parties and are to some extent influenced by what those third parties are interested in. Fife already has aerial imagery and is quite difficult to photography by satellite given that it has cloud cover or snow cover much of the year. You will notice that there is some DigitalGlobe imagery nearby but it has some cloud cover.
The rate of imagery being added to Google Earth has been increasing over the years, so no, Google has definitely not lost interest in gathering imagery. Its just a very big world, a large proportion of which still doesn’t even have reasonable satellite imagery.
Thanks for replying so promptly, Timothy. Yes, I accept much of what you are saying, but after having checked GE for some of the world’s wettest (i.e.cloudiest) and most remote locations, e.g. south New Zealand, India, etc, the imagery is all 2012-2014.
Can’t help feeling we are being neglected here in Scotland. My brother in Rhode Island (where it also rains) has imagery updated sometimes twice a year. Somebody high up in Google is bound to have a Scottish granny……….
It seems that Google Earth updates places that are viewed frequently by different users.
Why don’t you guys have any photos of the actual North Pole? It isn’t even on the map? That needs to be updated. Also, the South Pole has a really discolored pinkish circle around the center of it. What causes that? Is it because of “Southern Lights” or something?
Most imaging satellites do not cross over either pole:
http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2016/06/sun-synchronous-orbit.html
In addition, getting aircraft there to take aerial photography would be prohibitively expensive.
On top of all that, Google Earth is not very well designed when it comes to displaying imagery at the poles and there is significant distortion. The noticeable circle at the South Pole at around 82.5 S is the limit of Landsat imagery.
I live in New Zealand in the Auckland area. One of the things I like showing ppl are the anomalies of certain areas in Auckland which have never been updated. One of those images is where I live and seeing my car that I haven’t had for ten years, the imagery obviously taken just after moving in around the time Google Maps was being developed. That is a huge gap.
The other parts are motorway junctions that are in the planning stages not showing the completed stages. New buldings and new suburbs that exist now are still seen as green pastures, and a bridge with two timelapsed photos likely a year or two apart, one showing the completed half, the other the unfinished half.
For now I have years nof fun ahead of me showing off Google’s failed Satellite images.
One of the reasons I want clearer satelite images is that some ship-wrecks are in shallow waters and as has been attested by Astronauts can clearly be seen from orbital space. As for showing nothing but water is bogus as its clearly an Naval issue, or maritime, where the trade routes and ‘war games’ can also be seen from space.
The big American Aircraft carriers that we do not see anywhere is the real reason why the seas are blanked out. Its likely a matter of national security, or international security to not show the movements of the Naval fleets in the Pacific or Atlantic.
Much of New Zealand has newer satellite imagery that you can see in ‘historical imagery’. The reason it isn’t in the default layer is that there is some older aerial imagery that is better quality.
