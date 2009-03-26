Setting Up Google Earth Options

3D View tab – You will have to restart Google Earth after applying most of these settings.

Anisotropic Filtering – This advanced graphics feature improves resolution when viewing 3D at an angle. Things at a distance will seem clearer. If you have a relatively new computer/graphics card you should try turning this setting to “medium”. If you have a gaming machine, you can probably use “High”. I recommend using this setting (at least at “Medium”) if your computer can do it, you will enjoy GE views even more.

Graphics Mode – For my Windows computer, OpenGL seems to give better results. However, depending on your graphics card, DirectX may do better. The primary difference is 3D update speed, and support for features such as antialiasing, and polylines.

Antialiasing – New to GE 5, this option lets you turn on antialiasing within GE which smooth jagged lines in the 3D views when viewed at an angle. You should only turn this feature on if your graphics card is new/powerful. Gaming machines can usually handle at least “medium” without impacting performance. Once you have it on, turn on a vector layer like “Roads” or “Borders” in GE. You should see a great improvement verses looking at them without anti-aliasing. It also improves the look for 3D buildings a great deal. Turn this on for screenshots.

Terrain Quality – this setting can be very important for graphics performance and realism. A higher setting of quality will improve the realism and detail of the 3D terrain. However, higher quality means more 3D rendering which will slow performance. If you have a faster / newer graphics card you can probably have a higher quality setting on all the time. If you want to take a screenshot, you might want to temporarily set this setting higher. If you have slower performance, you might want to check this setting and lower the quality level.

If you use Google Earth to look at mountains, try temporarily setting Elevation Exaggeration to 1.5 or higher (maximum of 3). This makes the 3D terrain have exaggerated heights. A setting of 2.0 would be twice as high. NOTE: the “Terrain” layer must be selected to see 3D terrain. Also, it is best to return the exaggeration to 1 – otherwise 3D buildings and other features won’t work right.