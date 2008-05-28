Monster Milk Truck Game for Google Earth Plugin

During the sessions here the Google I/O developers conference they have discussed how applications can be developed to take advantage of the new Google Earth Plugin API. One of the examples provided is a little game that I think just begins to show the possibilities of Google Earth plugin mashups – the game is called Monster Milktruck (NOTE: the GE Plugin is currently limited to Windows – and you have to install the plugin the first time you’ve used it). Once its loaded simply use the cursor keys to drive the little 3D truck around. Look at the bottom of the page for alternate locations where you can place the truck.

