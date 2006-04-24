Google Maps Gets Huge Satellite Update from Google Earth

Last Friday Google updated the satellite data used for Google Maps so it now has the many updates recently made to the Google Earth database. This means the new high resolution data for all of Germany, many places in Europe, the new 3″/pixel data for Las Vegas, and many other places are now available to Google Maps users. A big part of the change is that, when zoomed out, the Earth’s land masses will look more green because Google is now using a dataset from a company called TrueEarth.
Here are some blog entries with details on the changes:
- Big update 23-Mar-2006 – TrueEarth update, Germany, tropical islands, and more.
- Maldive Island group – beautiful hi-res islands – see in Google Maps
- Las Vegas, Nevada – 3 inch/pixel data – see in Google Maps
- Stonehenge – now in high-resolution – see in Google Maps
- Big update 18-Apr-2006 – Most of western Europe gets updated
From a Google Maps perspective, only the data updates to the aerial and satellite photos are significant. The updates to things like place names you will need to use Google Earth to see.
While we are on this subject, OgleEarth points to a hidden feature allowing you to bring up Google Earth for the current view in Google Maps. If you choose the “Link to this page” option in Google Maps after searching for a location, you can bring up the same view in Google Earth by appending “&output=kml” to the URL.
[EDIT 18:10 EDT: Some folks have discovered that as part of these updates Google Maps and Google Earth can now give directions to most European areas – see example for Paris to Berlin.]
About Frank Taylor
Frank Taylor started the Google Earth Blog in July, 2005 shortly after Google Earth was released. He worked in 3D computer graphics and VR for many years and was very impressed with this exciting product. Frank completed a 5.5 year circumnavigation of the earth by sailboat in June 2015 which you can read about at Tahina Expedition.
Well, no updates to my hometown. Still a green blur. I guess Stone Henge is more important than the beautiful, bucolic Athens, Ohio? Puhleaze.
When is SE Wisconsin (Milwaukee) going to get some decent resolution. Currently it completely sucks. Terraserver, even in the non-subscribe mode, provides better resolution.
What happend to 3d buildings, I thought at one point google would allow users to view buildings in a 3d aspect. Othewrise what is the point of tilting up and down?
Eugene, you can see the 3D buildings in Google Earth for 38 major metropolitan areas in the US. You just need to turn on the “Buildings” layer. Even Las Vegas has a few buildings done, but not the more architecturally interesting casinos so far.
There are a lot of stories about 3D buildings here:
http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/mt-search.cgi?IncludeBlogs=1&search=buildings
Yeah, same for us in northeastern Ky. New photos, but same, poor resolution. Yahoo maps is much, much better, check out the comparison:
http://www.houseofboyd.com/?p=344
The rural areas of eastern North Carolina need better pictures.
Yeah, I noticed the “update” last week. I used to have great resolution in my neighborhood – Hartford, WI and now it’s terrible.
Back before Google bought keyhole, the maps for Milwaukee were great. As far as I can see, the quality of maps is getting WORSE, not better.
to be technically correct, satellite photography is not used in google earth. the only current satellite system of appropriate resolution is russia’s spin-2 which is not included in the google dataset. the rest of the space-based data is “imagery” not “photography.”
nothing for maine in the usa still. looks like i still wont be using gearth sorry
Yeah, SE Wisconsin never shows up. Our resolution sucks? Is Milwaukee hell, or are we just non-existant? Please refer to the Drew Carey show for more details.
I love using Google Earth, especially when it comes to determining directions from one point to another.
I don’t understand Google’s pursuit of Maps. I think Google Earth is widely used and that should be their focus when it comes to navigation.
I get really good detail on my town! You can see everything down to the cars in my driveway!
Yah, despite the great resolution that some of the more popular and heavily populated areas can be seen with, I’m still wondering when all those people from out in the middle of nowhere such as myself will get a chance to see our own house’s too. I’m not particularly a big fan of looking at a giant green blob that’s supposedly supposed to be my hometown and can only be viewed somewhat clearly at an altitude of 20,000 feet. Though some of the thing’s you’ll find on Google Earth are still quite amusing. I found one area that you can see 3 completely different seasons that only encompases a few square miles!
http://img253.imageshack.us/img253/6067/image18ku.jpg
How about a good closeup of Yermo, CA? Part of the movie “The Incredible Hulk” was filmed there and You can’t identify the local streets there, Also in Lenwood, CA there is a short Dirt road named Knight Rd(Realtor) or Knight Ct.(SW Gas) that is seen and not labeled(It’s south of 3rd st and east of Paris Ave and west of the Church parking lot).
I sure hope we get more detail for Guam and Philippines. There is a lot of Golf courses I would like to study in these places.
Any chance you could cover more than a tiny bit of Ireland considering your European HQ is here?
Microsoft Local Live goes right down to local side-street level in my little town.
cory: Sounds a lot like another Athens– specifically, the one in Georgia, which only has ridiculously low-res imagery on Google.
Interestingly, maps.ask.com and the Yahoo Maps beta have much better imagery of Athens, Georgia than Google… but their aerial photos of Macon, my previous home, are seriously out of date compared to Google’s.
hey google earth people.. u guys rock!!! my class is using ur program for a project… but can u guys update on GUAM.. please… cuz on the version we are using now.. its only a blob of green land.. please and thank you.. oh and also the Philippines… =]
This is so neat! Can you update the info on the Outerbanks, NC. It is old views as places like the Cabana East Motel that was next to Shore Leave, is no longer there. Still trying to find out about The Wharf. Thanks.
I like Google Earth very much and watch it whenever I got time for it. I hope you will continue to make it larger and larger, because I find it such an atractive site.
Yours Truly,
Dennis.
I love google earh because it gives a great view of da wrld….although I hope U can update the Philippines (spclly Paniqui, Tarlac)…there are alot of blurry places I hope U guys can update it ASAP….thnkxz 🙂
> Image Details <
Does anyone know why the low elevation images in Google Maps are more detailed than most of low elevation images in Google Earth?
Right now, I believe the Google Maps and Earth databases for imagery are the same. There are times when the two are out of synch when they do a big update, or when they have done very small updates. But, this usually only lasts a few days.
Google Earth also lets you zoom down to a lower elevation than Google Maps, so it is usually Google Earth that appears to have higher resolution. This really is just a limitation in Google Maps zoom levels, the imagery is the same.
Can you give the coordinates for an example of what you are talking about?
I was now 2 times in Shimla / Himachal Pradesh / India. Its a very nice hilltown on the foots of Himalaya. I saw on GoogleEarth only the west part of Shimla. This part is not so interesting. I hope ‘they’ will update the east part of Shimla soon…. S.P. Germany Apr. 2007
Who doesn’t like that Google maps shot of Vegas? If you can’t be there, G-maps is the best thing I’ve found so far!
How often are the images in Google Earth updated?
Maps for TR7 updated & now at least 5 years older. Why
Geeze, – Alot of griping here for something that’s FREE, and incredibly beautiful & interesting. – Thank you Google! – As far as resolution, some spots ARE better than others, but be patient out there. – I live in Jacksonville< Fl. (USA) and if you ‘fly’ out to the mouth of the St. Johns River, where it empties into the Atlantic, check out the Mayport naval Base on the South side of the river. – Zoom in enough, and you’ll see an aircraft carrier, – more zoom will let you see a fighter jet on the flight deck that you can almost read the numbers on! – How’s THAT for resolution?
what is the date of current map please..keith.
I feel your resolution pain when I try to find my folks house in upstate NY but even those of us in not so rural areas are missing data. I actually live in Discovery Bay, California, 40 miles form Silicon Valley and my 4 year old house does not seem to exist according to Google Earth. It’s still a dirt lot. I love this application and think it is great for teaching our kids about the world and geo but it’s hard to convince my kids that it is anything more than old technology since it is updated so rarely. Google Earth is to cutting edge as ethernet cables are to wireless networks they say….
-S
How do we find out when images were captured?
Is there anyway google map guys can broadcast or posts their next map update? if there is, please post the link. Thank you
Google Earth crashes more than Wile E. Cyote. I like the idea of the program but I can’t stand the instability.
wont the map to appear in wy website
Anyone know perhaps how to view the old maps?
I live in Taylorsville,Kentucky and would like to know if and when the photo of my location will be updated to have better resolution?
I also live in Taylorsville and i would like to be able to see my house. When will there be an update where i can
Still no update in Philippines, I hope google earth can update the map of our town Capas ( 15°20’16″N 120°35’35″E)from province of Tarlac.. The Death March ended here, where thousands of filipinos and americans died during world war 2.
I love Google Earth… but any idea when Green Bay, Wisconsin will get more than the green blobs?
We DO have a professional football team you know (… we’re not exactly in the middle of “nowhere”)
Hello, i have a question
is there any way of asking Google to update the satellite image for a specific area. or may be is there any paid service for this kind of thing ?
thanks
Definitely a DOWNGRADE for me. I used to be able to see my car in the drive and now the whole neighborhood is a green blur. The new resolution realy sucks in Ottawa
Pat, that was exactly what I said after ‘upgrading’ to 4.3.7204.0836 (beta)! I might try uninstalling the ‘upgrade’ and reinstalling the original, because it’s just not worth having this blurry mess.
Perhaps it’s a ploy to get us to upgrade to Google Earth Plus?
When u are update Montenegro, Capital Podgorica,
or anyone other city in Montenegro?
Still no updates for the Philippines. Do you guys even check these boards? How often do you update the maps?
How often are the images updated? I looked for a building in Aberdeen, Scotland which I know has been in existence for 2-3 years and it was not on the image in July 2008. Most of the world lives outside the good old US of A and we would like to be updated occasionally.
Another thing-what is the logic behind which areas have good resolution? It seems random and illogical to me.
Wow !. At last. We have high res imagery over major towns in Sabah, Malaysia. Thank you!.
when are you going to update the market town of chesterfield and the surrounding areas
1) Questions about updating maps seem never to be answered directly by Google. All the US maps for my regions of interest – Tenn, Ohio, Nevada, Wisconsin, Central Texas (fastest growth region in the US) – are all still over FIVE years old.
2) To those who say “don’t gripe about something that is free” I say, some of us actually PAY for this service and need to use it for our work. While the 3Ds are fun, that does little to improve the basic functionality of Google service for regions whose images are LONG out of date.
can someone advise me how to find satellites with google earth. does it require a gps unit?
When will you be updating Kirkland Lake, Ontario? Am I the only one who thinks its odd one can zoom right into Guantanamo Bay Cuba but not Northern Ontario? I see progress in the Bancroft, Ontario area, you’ve got my favourite lake cut right in half with high res.
Trevor.
sound good for me, unfortunatly photos of baltic countries are not good at the moment if it’s not the big city
sound good for me, unfortunatly photos of baltic countries are not good at the moment if it’s not the big city.when are you going to update the market town of chesterfield and the surrounding areas
Indonesia especially Bali just add into the map since last year i think. Hope will update soon for Indonesia
Yes, G-earth now is a powerful tool to see my Lake Toba from my computer. And the resolution also great.
How often does the satellite maps get updated?
Only famous places get frequently update. My town still look like old map.
Photos of Philippines are not updated since year 2006, it would be nice if Google Earth update it 🙂
This update is totally awesome! Google rocks!
I used google earth to see my hometown.
Me too sometimes
Are old Google Maps images available? How? Where? Is there an archive?
Thank you Google, I would like to know how often you update your maps? I have got accustomed to them and I am looking for something more exciting like “street view” everywhere. Great technology.
Interestingly, maps.ask.com and the Yahoo Maps beta have much better imagery of Athens, Georgia than Google
i like google earth very much, however they never updated KARACHI my home City which is one of world most cosmopolitan city now and have many changes/development since google earth updated first. lots of new towns, buildings, flyovers, bridges, malls, shopping plaza, govt. offices, Port terminals etc. new skyscrapers has been developed. so its a request to please update KARACHI detailed imagery map. Thanks.
Hope this feature will show more of Asia’s map so that we could make use of it in our place. But this shows great possibilities.
We are now in 2009. Australias’ maps are at least 5 years old. Any chance of a more recent version. It is hard to believe a satellite has not been our way in that time.
I used google earth to see my hometown. but since my connection is to lame, I did it only if I missed my hometown
G earth today is more better than a year ago. i love it.
Hope this feature will show more of Asia’s map so that we could make use of it in our place.
Busby SEO Test
How often are the images in Google Earth updated?
Google Earth crashes more than Wile E. Cyote. I like the idea of the program but I can’t stand the instability.
Death Valley elevation not given on Google Earth,Death Valley Airport -210 ft it stops at ZERO.Children who Google facts about Death Valley know that it tells them that it is below Sea level.But Google Earth Elevation STOPS AT ZERO.Lets fix this to show proper Elevations of the Google Earth,are there any other Earth locations below Sea Level?What about SEA MOUNTS and TRENCHES of the Planet Earth,Vents,other major objects BELOW SEA LEVELS.CURIO.curioch11@yahoo.com.2.08am 1.27.09
Google Earth still has a few bugs, but it is the best in it’s class. I can’t imagine what it will be like in 20 years, maybe realtime streaming videos from satellites?
I like Google earth alot now Wow, I can imagine in 20 years from now they be doing real-time updates.
how often they update their google map screenshot?
I really like Google earth. I’ve been using it for hunting when I wanted to have a better idea of my territory. Such a nice tool!
The posted date is 2004——-this now 2009+
when is the next fly over ?
my zip code is 33541-1417
Google Maps is cool! I can find the way home when I lost the way to go home 😀
sound good for me, unfortunatly photos of baltic countries are not good at the moment if it’s not the big city.when are you going to update the market town of chesterfield and the surrounding areas
I have been looking at 10 mdifferent places for the past two years but no changes have come up. This has become boring to say the least. Why is it si ?//////////////////////
How about improving the resolution of the SW Scotland area – especially Dumfries and surrounding area? At the moment this is hopeless to say the least. Come on Google, get your act together, after all, we are just as important to us as Las Vegas is to the Las Vegians!
unfortunatly photos of baltic countries are not good at the moment if it’s not the big city.
When will the google maps be updated for the Oxford, MS (38655) area?
They still haven’t indexed my hometown for some strange reason.
Its not uncommon.
My home for example wasnt indexed for a long time.
but the update included it 🙂
Google Earth more better day by day.
Google is the true internet leader.
Google Earth is now improving day by day. The resolution of image is now improve very much.
Indeed, I can see the improvement in the Google Earth’s resolution. I know this is made basically for traffic directions, but it would be appreciated more if we can see the actual details of the store or the house. 🙂
^To the poster looking for golf courses here in Philippines, try “Intramuros, Manila.”
Google map is seful tool… I’ve been using it for hunting when I wanted to have a better idea of my territory.
The Google Van Man visited Aberdeen city centre during the Summer of 2009. What is the lookahead to upload the photo’s? Thanks,
I used to be able to see my car in the drive and now the whole neighborhood is a green blur. The new resolution realy sucks in Ottawa
I have been trying to get my street on Google Maps for three years. Steinbrunner Road in Gibsons, BC is about four years old now and is still not on the “map.” Guess little old Gibsons doesn’t get updated. Not big enough or important enough. I can’t even find anyone to talk to about this. This just bugs me.
I have been trying to get my street on Google Maps for three years. Steinbrunner Road in Gibsons, BC is about four years old now and is still not on the “map.” Guess little old Gibsons doesn’t get updated. Not big enough or important enough. I can’t even find anyone to talk to about this. This just b
Indonesia especially Bali just add into the map since last year i think. Hope will update soon for Indonesia
I actually live in Discovery Bay, California, 40 miles form Silicon Valley and my 4 year old house does not seem to exist according to Google Earth. It’s still a dirt lot. I love this application and think it is great for teaching our kids about the world and geo but it’s hard to convince my kids that it is anything more than old technology since it is updated so rarely.
How about a good closeup of Yermo, CA? Part of the movie “The Incredible Hulk” was filmed there and You can’t identify the local streets there, Also in Lenwood, CA there is a short Dirt road named Knight Rd(Realtor) or Knight Ct.(SW Gas) that is seen and not labeled(It’s south of 3rd st and east of Paris Ave and west of the Church parking lot).
I just hope that Google map will put people privacy on the top of the list.
Bryan
I love Google Earth! it’s a great tool!
Google Earth is one of my favorite online tools! The images are amazing.
google earth is just great! i use it for planning all my tours on my bicycle.
Yeah, SE Wisconsin never shows up. Our resolution sucks? Is Milwaukee hell, or are we just non-existant? Please refer to the Drew Carey show for more details.
Death Valley elevation not given on Google Earth,Death Valley Airport -210 ft it stops at ZERO.Children who Google facts about Death Valley know that it tells them that it is below Sea level.But Google Earth Elevation STOPS AT ZERO.Lets fix this to show proper Elevations of the Google Earth,are there any other Earth locations below Sea Level?What about SEA MOUNTS and TRENCHES of the Planet Earth,Vents,other major objects BELOW SEA LEVELS.CURIO.curioch11@yahoo.com.2.08am 1.27.09.
Thanks
alley know that it tells them that it is below Sea level.But Google Earth Elevation STOPS AT ZERO.Lets fix this to show proper Elevations of the Google Earth,are there any other Earth locations below Sea Level?What about SEA MOUNTS and TRENCHES of the Planet Earth,Vents,other major objects BELOW SEA
google earth is becoming a big technological achievement
I have been trying to get my street on Google Maps for three years. Steinbrunner Road in Gibsons, BC is about four years old now and is still not on the “map.” Guess little old Gibsons doesn’t get updated. Not big enough or important enough. I can’t even find anyone to talk to about this. This just bugs me.
Google Earth give best results in east countries why not in Asian countries?
The Earth’s land masses will look more green because Google is now using a dataset from a company called TrueEarth.
google earth is just great! i use it for planning all trips and holidays.
I use Nasa World Wind… it is the best in my opinion. Google Earth or Maps is great, too
i love to read this post this is really interesting
Interesting post. Thanks
Does anyone know how frequently are the images updated? I know about the satellites and all but I just needed to know how frequent is the view updated for any place. Very good application, I used this to find a university I had to go to for PHD interview abroad. It would have been impossible to determine the best route from my hotel and location without this. Love it.
the Earths land masses will look more green because Google is now using a dataset from a company called TrueEarth.
Has google came out with a feature set to allow users to see past images. It would be real cool to see a city “grow” over time ect.
how often does google update their satellite map? because my location there is no building yet nearby and this building has been there for like 6 already.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
i like google earth i have read it and i appreciate you for this you have done a great
This is a really excellent read for me. Must admit that you are one of the best blogger I ever saw. Thanks for posting this useful article.
wow its a kind of history reading this post … good old time 😉 … still waiting for a new update on google maps
Google Earth is an amazing resource but I worry about privacy.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
thanks a lot. Great Tute! I’ve being hunting round for a clean example like this. Stop by the news site if you get a chance. Have a good one.
Your article’s resource box should help to persuade your readers. No matter how amazing your article is if it’s not succeeding in driving traffic to your website
Thanks for better image of Arun valley, Eastern Nepal, but it is still very old imagery, so i request for fresh image of this area.
are there any other Earth locations below Sea Level?What about SEA MOUNTS and TRENCHES of the Planet Earth,Vents,other major objects BELOW SEA
Our 3.5 year old development north of Lancaster PA still shows a dirt field. Vendors can not find our address when they use Google. Mapquest knows where we are???
I obtain a lot in your website really thank your very much btw the theme of you blog is really impressive where can find it.
I know about the satellites and all but I just needed to know how frequent is the view updated for any place. Very good application, I used this to find a university I had to go to for PHD interview abroad. It would have been impossible to determine the best route from my hotel and location without this. Love it.
Google Earth have made possible to view my home through satellite which is amazing thing for me.Thanks for that.
I frequently use google maps, especially to figure out complicated on-ramps and road transitions especially in Los Angeles; am area I’m not too familiar with. It helps so much to be able to see everything from a satellite position.
Personally, I find the most impressive part about Google maps to be the app on my blackberry. It has the ability to pinpoint my location via gps and gives turn by turn directions. Obviously it’s not as good as a real navigation system but it’s free so I can’t complain.
Since i use dial up, i never use Gmap. i miss my town from the sky.
With great pleasure I read your blog. The information is very interesting. My gratitude to you.
I cannot believe I forgot about you! You will be added to the list of websites
How often are maps updated. I’ve been at my present location for over 4 years and all I see is a plot of land. I have a racetrack, barn, home, horses, etc. Really would like clients and future clients to be able to see layout.
Pam, I read that google imagery are usually updated anywhere from 6 months to 5 years since it can be very expensive to update the images frequently. After the images are taken they also need to be processed which is also time consuming. Here is a link that might be helpful
http://www.gearthblog.com/blog/archives/2009/03/about_google_earth_imagery_1.html
Now my city looks better 🙂
Many of the indian cities are showing old maps (pictures) in Google maps & Google earth since last one year. No one is updating it? why??
THANKS FOR GREAT POSTING KEEP POSTING.
http://www.unitedstatesautotransport.com
Great ….You have beautifully presented your thought in this blog post.
http://www.unitedstatesautotransport.com/
Nice article and the infrmation are very good i happy to visit the site.
I am waiting for the next update. Why does it take so long?
indeed why is taking so long? maybe it’s a massive face-lift that’s why it’s taking that long
i was wondering when u was gonna update florida i look at my street view an last image i see is the old van an car in the yard an they have been gone for almost 4 yrs now ! its bout time u update google map i think
absolutely marvelous. I wonder when will the next Lotus Award be held, wishing to attend one myself if possible.
one of those informative posts i get interested reading with. this is very helpful not just to bloggers but also to those readers out there.
Good informative post. I will visit your site often to keep updated.
good to know google maps is getting updates regularly, i often use google maps for different reasons
These facts are amazing .I was searching before last 5 weeks and i dint get the perfect answer.But after all i found from your site.
These facts are amazing .I was searching before last 5 weeks and i dint get the perfect answer.But after all i found from your site.
These facts are amazing .I was searching before last 5 weeks and i dint get the perfect answer.But after all i found from your site.
I admire the way you express yourself through writing. Your post is such a refreshing one to read. This is such an interesting and informative article to share with others. Keep up the good work and more power. Thanks!
why is that in some location google maps can’t zoom in to the city? is it because there’s no updated image of that place?
Such a great post and interesting comments. I found this post while surfing the web for Thanks for sharing this article.
nice post thanks for sharing this article
Nice post, I like it. Very interesting
Great site, greetings from Germany
i wonder if google map can be use as reference for commercial gps
why is that in some location google maps can’t zoom in to the city? is it because there’s no updated image of that place?
i heard google maps was used to locate some victims in Japan during the tsunami though i don’t know how accurate this is
Google Earth is a wonderful application and it made many people’s life very easier. For example: I only search particular location in Google Map
I believe Google Earth can be used to track terrorism activities.
This is one of the best summarized pack of fresh ideas I have seen in a long time
That is a very good news. I use a lot in google map or earth to view some place in the world.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have made in writing this article. I am hoping the same best work from you in the future as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to start my own Blog
It is a fast developing town in the district with a population of more than 1,00,000. This is the most popular town in Kadapa district and state as well for its political background.
Happy to see your blog as it is just what I’ve looking for and excited to read all the posts. I am looking forward to another great article from you.
I certainly enjoyed the way you explore your experience and knowledge of the subject! Keep up on it. Thanks for sharing the info
In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to start my own Blog
In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to start my own Blog
It was a beneficial workout for me to go through your webpage. It definitely stretches the limits with the mind when you go through very good info and make an effort to interpret it properly. I am going to glance up this web site usually on my PC. Thanks for sharing
It definitely stretches the limits with the mind when you go through very good info and make an effort to interpret it properly. I am going to glance up this web site usually on my PC
Thanks for this post, the integration of Google maps with google earth and satellite data has pretty huge ramifications for dating and relationships.
I really wish they could update more frequently but the cost would be outrageous to say the least. I love looking at locations where I have traveled all over the world to just bring back great memories.
Whenever I don’t know a certain location, I always use google maps to help me locate certain areas. thanks.
I love showing my grandson where I have worked – and it has been all over the world – petrochemical engineer for 30 years takes you to quite a few countries.
Thanks for the great tips. I have been looking for something like this to help in my site building for ages.
Thank you for sharing to us.there are many person searching about that now they will find enough resources by your post.I would like to join your blog anyway so please continue sharing with us
Google maps has become a major resource for maps and guidance.
Google maps are really helpful.I feel like i visited many places with the help of Google maps.Thanks
This is a great inspiring article.I am pretty much pleased with your good work.You put really very helpful information.
Blog Commenting
The rural areas of eastern North Carolina need better pictures.
For those of you who are purchasing ebridalgowns,we realize that this is one of the most important purchasing decisions you will make.Faucets
Whenever I don’t know a certain location, I always use google maps to help me locate certain areas. thanks.
It is nice to find a site about my interest. My first visit to your site is been a big help. Thank you for the efforts you been putting on making your site such an interesting and informative place to browse through. I’ll be visiting your site again to gather some more valuable information. You truly did a good job.
There’s no word to describe such a great masterpiece. You made such an interesting piece to read, giving every subject an enlightenment for us to gain knowledge and information without any arguments to deal with. Thank you very much and more power!
I could tell how great you are in your field of interest. You could relate in each detail very well. Thank you for spending a time on sharing such informative writings to us. I will bookmark your page and looking forward to read some more of your writings soon.
I Love This feature i use it all the time on my “iphone… Also Do You Guys Have A “facebook fan page??
Interesting, unfortunately the updates since your article was published are pretty scarce, seeing maps from 2006 even for some major cities in europe.
I wish they would update the map of me at my house. I was out in the front yard with no shirt on trying to water the lawn and get some sun at the same time. This was before I lost 40 lbs.
These facts are amazing .I had been searching before last 5 weeks and i dint get the perfect answer.However after all i discovered from your website.
These facts are amazing .I had been searching before last 5 weeks and i dint get the perfect answer.However after all i discovered from your website.
These facts are amazing .I had been searching before last 5 weeks and i dint get the perfect answer.However after all i discovered from your website.
Google Earth is awesome and I can see many pictures through Google earth.
I like Google Earth very much and watch it whenever I got time for it, Keep up the excellent work , I read few articles on this site and I think that your web blog is real interesting and Power to the People of excellent information
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. I’ll probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.Dallas web design
I was out in the front yard with no shirt on trying to water the lawn and get some sun at the same time
This is amazing Blogpage. I am a big fan of google earth so this is like mana to me.
Thanks for taking the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love learning extra on this topic. If attainable, as you achieve experience, would you thoughts updating your blog with additional data? It is extremely useful for me.
Website truly interesting!thanks for sharing this valuable information!
Google Earth is a great tool.. I only have one problem, my neighborhood is coveren in clouds for the low-level high res photos.. bummer, I wanted to see how my landscaping is looking from above.. :/
Thank you for this information. Whenever I don’t know a certain location, I always use google maps to help me locate certain areas.
I feel as though Google maps hasn’t kept up with the latest changes in maps. Quite a few locations were inaccurate whereas Bing was on the money.
I was recently scanning over old newpapers in Google and was amazed by the design dating back to the 40’s.
Excellent point precise and important. It’s a terrific content. It is a wonderful resource to get details about my personal analysis. I truly treasure this that you shared with us this particular experience
I have 2 important questions in my mind that i need to ask you and they are
1) Questions about updating maps seem never to be answered directly by Google. All the US maps for my regions of interest – Tenn, Ohio, Nevada, Wisconsin, Central Texas (fastest growth region in the US) – are all still over FIVE years old.
2) To those who say “don’t gripe about something that is free” I say, some of us actually PAY for this service and need to use it for our work. While the 3Ds are fun, that does little to improve the basic functionality of Google service for regions whose images are LONG out of date.
I wonder when Google goes really local.
Useful info. Hope to see more good posts in the future.
Great work buddy, keep it up
I wonder when Google stars to sell publicty on google earth
i saw the car and the bike driving around updating the maps. It is incredible to see how much work is put into this and how many employees are involved
Google Map has done a great job.It is easy to search the location.
I use google maps all the time! It literally is the most effective tool for me to get from point A to point B!
Indeed a nice post to have come across, I must admit that you have done a great work.
It’s funny looking back to when Google Earth first started. It sure has come a long way since then.
-Matt
I use Google earth ever.But I need that my local update Google earth image or satellite photo.Please,
When you talk about google , it rocks
I use google earth regularly it help me finding places easily ..
I use Google earth, it is very useful….
Any chance you could cover more than a tiny bit of Ireland considering your European HQ is here?
I used Google Earth to see my hometown. But since my connection is to lame, I did it only if I missed my hometown.
I really like Google earth. I’ve been using it for hunting when I wanted to have a better idea of my territory. Such a nice tool!
Google Earth is one of the best feature offered by Google, which is specially great for the security purposes.
Indonesia especially Bali just add into the map since last year i think. Hope will update soon for Indonesia.
Our 3.5 year old development north of Lancaster PA still shows a dirt field. Vendors can not find our address when they use Google. Mapquest knows where we are
This update is totally awesome! Google earth rocks! I used google earth to see my hometown and it is very useful.
Hope this feature will show more of Asia’s map so that we could make use of it in our place.
Google Maps is now the best navigating map without a peer
This awesome because we can find easy location by Google Maps it seem best navigation
I really like Google earth. I’ve been using it for hunting when I wanted to have a better idea of my territory. Such a nice tool!